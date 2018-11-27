Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Silly Season sees third rookie join Cup ranks in 2019

By Dustin LongNov 27, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Front Row Motorsports’ announcement that it will expand to three cars and add Matt Tifft increases the rookie field for the 2019 Cup season.

Tifft will be in a Cup rookie class with Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric. That’s already larger than last season’s rookie class, which featured only William Byron and Bubba Wallace (Byron won rookie of the year honors).

Tifft’s signing is just one of many changes that will take place for the 2019 season.

Here’s a look at where things stand in Silly Season:

ANNOUNCED CUP RIDES FOR 2019

No. 6: Ryan Newman joins Roush Fenway Racing for next season (announcement made Sept. 22)

No. 13: Ty Dillon said he will remain at Germain Racing for the 2019 season (announcement made Sept. 24)

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn move to Joe Gibbs Racing from the defunct Furniture Row Racing team (announcement made Nov. 7)

No. 31: Daniel Hemric replaces Ryan Newman at Richard Childress Racing for 2019. (announcement made Sept. 28)

No. 36: Matt Tifft joins Front Row Motorsports in a third car for the 2019 season (announcement made Nov. 27)

No. 43: Bubba Wallace will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through the 2020 season (announcement made July 28)

No. 47: Ryan Preece replaces AJ Allmendinger at JTG Daugherty Racing beginning next season (announcement made Sept. 28)

No. 95: Matt DiBenedetto moves to Leavine Family Racing for 2019. Leavine Family Racing also switches to Toyota beginning next year (announcement made Oct. 10)

CUP RIDES NOT YET ANNOUNCED FOR 2019

No. 1: Jamie McMurray will not drive this car next season. He has yet to decide if he will drive for Chip Ganassi Racing in the 2019 Daytona 500 and then move to a management position with the team. He said Nov. 16 he had yet to decide if to do that or some other racing.

No. 32: Go Fas Racing is looking for a driver after Matt DiBenedetto announced Sept. 7 that he would not return to the team after this season.

No. 41: Kurt Busch‘s one-year deal with Stewart-Haas Racing ended after the season. Reports have him headed to the No. 1 car in 2019. 

DRIVERS WITHOUT ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR 2019

AJ Allmendinger: He told NBC Sports on Nov. 17 that he didn’t have any races for 2019 lined up at the time.

Trevor Bayne: 2011 Daytona 500 winner is looking for a ride after the Sept. 12 announcement that he won’t return to Roush Fenway Racing in 2019. He told NBC Sports on Sept. 14 that he has been calling car owners looking for a ride and would look at any of NASCAR’s top three national series. 

Kurt Busch: The 2004 Cup champion has yet to announce his 2019 plans.

Jamie McMurray: Has yet to announce what he’ll do in 2019 but it won’t be a full-time ride in the No. 1 car at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Daniel Suarez: With Martin Truex Jr. taking over the No. 19 in 2019, Suarez is looking for a ride. He said Sept. 21 that “we’re talking to a lot of people.” Suarez is the favorite for the No. 41 ride.

CREW CHIEF CHANGES

No. 3: Danny Stockman replaces Justin Alexander as Austin Dillon‘s crew chief in 2019 (move confirmed Nov. 26)

No. 11: Mike Wheeler will not return as Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief for 2019 (announcement made Nov. 16)

No. 24: Chad Knaus replaces Darian Grubb as William Byron’s crew chief in 2019 (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 48: Kevin Meendering replaces Chad Knaus as Jimmie Johnson‘s crew chief in 2019 (announcement made Oct. 10)

No. 95: Mike Wheeler joins the team and replaces Jon Leonard, who moved back to Richard Childress Racing to be an engineer on Austin Dillon’s team.

XFINITY SERIES

ANNOUNCED CHANGES FOR 2019

No. 1: Noah Gragson replaces Elliott Sadler at JR Motorsports for 2019 season (announcement made Sept. 25).

No. 42: Chip Ganassi Racing signs Ross Chastain to drive the No. 42 full-time for 2019 (announcement made Nov. 9)

RCR: Tyler Reddick moves from JR Motorsports to RCR for the 2019 season. Reddick’s car number, sponsor and crew chief will be announced later. (announcement made Oct. 31)

Chase Briscoe joins Stewart-Haas Racing full-time in Xfinity series

By Dan BeaverNov 27, 2018, 5:29 PM EST
Chase Briscoe will join Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019 driving the No. 98 in the Xfinity Series the team announced Tuesday. Primary sponsorship for the first 13 races will come from Nutri Chomps – a longtime supporter of Briscoe.

This will be Briscoe’s first full season in the Xfinity series. In 2018, he made 17 starts running partial schedules for SHR and Roush Fenway Racing. He won at the Charlotte Roval in the SHR No. 98 in his 14th start.

Briscoe ran the full season in the Truck series with Brad Keselowski Racing in 2017, earning his first win there in the finale at Miami. Last year he made one start for Duke Thorson and won on the dirt track of Eldora Raceway.

In 2016 he won the ARCA championship on the back of six victories and 14 top fives in 21 races.

Briscoe joins last year’s runner-up for the Xfinity championship Cole Custer at SHR.

“I got a taste of what Stewart-Haas Racing is capable of in the five races I ran with the team this year,” Briscoe said in a press release. “Winning at Charlotte was one of the greatest moments of my career. … I’ve been working so hard for this moment and 2019 can’t come soon enough. If I could fast forward to February and climb inside the No. 98 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang there at Daytona, I would.”

Like car owner Tony Stewart, Briscoe got his start on dirt tracks.

“I’ve been paying attention to Chase since he raced sprint cars and I saw how well he transitioned to stock cars,” Stewart said. “It was obviously great to see him in our Ford Mustangs a few times this year, and Chase didn’t disappoint. His win at Charlotte showed us a lot. He was patiently aggressive and he did a really good job of managing his tires. He’s learned a lot in a very short period of time and we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do when he’s in the same car, working with the same crew, week in and week out. It was our desire to have him in our racecars, but thanks to Nutri Chomps and Ford, they made it happen.”

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Mike Wheeler joins Leavine Family Racing as crew chief on No. 95

By Daniel McFadinNov 27, 2018, 2:27 PM EST
Mike Wheeler has joined Leavine Family Racing to crew chief Matt DiBenedetto‘s No. 95 Chevrolet next season, the team announced Tuesday.

Wheeler joins the single-car team after three full-time seasons and 112 total starts as crew chief for Denny Hamlin at Joe Gibbs Racing.

DiBenedetto joins LFR after two seasons with Go Fas Racing.

Wheeler earned five wins with Hamlin from 2016-17. But they went winless in 2018, the first time in Hamlin’s full-time Cup career he did not earn at least one victory.

LFR adds a crew chief with plenty of experience working on a Toyota as it transitions to the manufacturer from Chevrolet.

“We’re thrilled to have Mike joining our organization because he’s had a successful career so far in the crew chief role,” said LFR General Manager Jeremy Lange in a press release.  “With our transition over to Toyota this coming season, Mike brings with him a wealth of knowledge in regard to how to build competitive Toyota Camrys, and we’re looking forward to his leadership within LFR.”

Wheeler first joined JGR as an engineer in the Xfinity series before he was promoted to an engineering position in the Cup series when JGR formed the No. 11 team in 2005.  In 2014, Wheeler served as the interim crew chief on Hamlin’s Cup entry for six races before being promoted to crew chief on the No. 20 Xfinity entry in 2015.

