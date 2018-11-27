Chase Briscoe joins Stewart-Haas Racing full-time in Xfinity series

Chase Briscoe will join Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019 driving the No. 98 in the Xfinity Series the team announced Tuesday. Primary sponsorship for the first 13 races will come from Nutri Chomps – a longtime supporter of Briscoe.

This will be Briscoe’s first full season in the Xfinity series. In 2018, he made 17 starts running partial schedules for SHR and Roush Fenway Racing. He won at the Charlotte Roval in the SHR No. 98 in his 14th start.

Briscoe ran the full season in the Truck series with Brad Keselowski Racing in 2017, earning his first win there in the finale at Miami. Last year he made one start for Duke Thorson and won on the dirt track of Eldora Raceway.

In 2016 he won the ARCA championship on the back of six victories and 14 top fives in 21 races.

Briscoe joins last year’s runner-up for the Xfinity championship Cole Custer at SHR.

“I got a taste of what Stewart-Haas Racing is capable of in the five races I ran with the team this year,” Briscoe said in a press release. “Winning at Charlotte was one of the greatest moments of my career. … I’ve been working so hard for this moment and 2019 can’t come soon enough. If I could fast forward to February and climb inside the No. 98 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang there at Daytona, I would.”

Like car owner Tony Stewart, Briscoe got his start on dirt tracks.

“I’ve been paying attention to Chase since he raced sprint cars and I saw how well he transitioned to stock cars,” Stewart said. “It was obviously great to see him in our Ford Mustangs a few times this year, and Chase didn’t disappoint. His win at Charlotte showed us a lot. He was patiently aggressive and he did a really good job of managing his tires. He’s learned a lot in a very short period of time and we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do when he’s in the same car, working with the same crew, week in and week out. It was our desire to have him in our racecars, but thanks to Nutri Chomps and Ford, they made it happen.”

