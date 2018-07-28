Bubba Wallace will drive No. 43 for Richard Petty through 2020

Richard Petty Motorsports exercised a two-year option on its contract with Bubba Wallace, keeping the Cup Series rookie in the iconic No. 43.

“We hired him at the beginning of the season, and we like little bit of what he’s doing, so I think we’ll hire him again for next season,” co-team owner Richard Petty joked with reporters in making the announcement Saturday morning at Pocono Raceway. “It gives us some stability. We’re still learning Bubba; Bubba’s still learning us. We see improvements even though a lot of times the finishes aren’t that much better.”

Wallace finished runner-up in the season-opening Daytona 500 but has only one top 10 in 19 races since then (an eighth at Texas Motor Speedway in April). He is ranked 24th in the points standings.

Wallace, 24, said it was a two-year extension through the 2020 season.

“It’s exciting for me,” Wallace said. “Our announcements are usually December, January or the week of Daytona. This is pretty nice. Definitely a stress reliever knowing we have a certain future ahead of us.”

He was signed by RPM last November after a successful four-race stint filling in for an injured Aric Almirola last season.

Wallace has six victories in the Camping World Truck Series.

We’re baaaaack. Here’s to all of my @RPMotorsports family that took a chance on me, and made all of this possible. 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/QuaT7auihn — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 28, 2018

Here’s the release from the team: