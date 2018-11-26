Jon Leonard returns to Richard Childress Racing as engineer

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Jon Leonard, who served as the interim crew chief for Leavine Family Racing from June 16 through the end of the season, has moved to Richard Childress Racing and will be an engineer on the No. 3 team, RCR confirmed.

Leonard changed his Twitter bio to state that he was a “#3 race engineer” and tweeted about his new job Monday:

Today marks a new chapter. Ready to be part of something big! #3team — Jon Leonard (@jon_mcleonard95) November 26, 2018

Leonard was the lead engineer for the No. 95 car this season. He became the interim crew chief after Travis Mack was relieved of his duties in June.

Leonard broke into NASCAR with Richard Childress Racing in January 2012 in its Xfinity Series program. In 2016, he moved up to the position of second engineer for Ryan Newman‘s Cup team at RCR. Leonard joined Leavine Family Racing, which was affiliated with RCR, after the season.