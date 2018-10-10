Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Leavine Family Racing signs Matt DiBenedetto, joins Toyota for 2019

By Dustin LongOct 10, 2018, 1:37 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leavine Family Racing announced that it will field Toyotas and has hired Matt DiBenedetto for next season.

DiBenedetto will not join the team early. Car owner Bob Leavine said that Regan Smith will finish the season in the No. 95.

“There is no rush to get him in there,” Leavine said of DiBenedetto, noting his confidence in the driver and also allowing DiBenedetto finish the season with Go Fas Racing.

As part of the partnership, Joe Gibbs Racing will be aligned with Leavine Family Racing. JGR will provide cars to the team. Toyota Racing Development will provide engines and technology to the team.

“Our vision is to get better from where they are today,” said David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development.

Car owner Bob Leavine and Matt DiBenedetto at the announcement that Leavine Family Racing will drive for the team in 2019. (Photo: Dustin Long)

Leavine Family Racing debuted in 2011, running four races with David Starr. The team never ran more than about half a season until 2016 when it switched from Ford to Chevrolet and ran a full season with Michael McDowell and Ty Dillon splitting duties.

The move to Toyota means the organization will have been with all three Cup manufacturers within a decade.

Leavine Family Racing replaces Furniture Row Racing in the Toyota camp beginning next season. Furniture Row Racing will cease operations after this season.

Furniture Row Racing had won two races before joining Toyota and being aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2016. The organization has since won 16 races (15.7 percent of all the races run in that time) and a championship with Martin Truex Jr. He is among the 12 drivers racing for a championship this season.

Leavine Family Racing has never won a Cup race. The team has had Kasey Kahne and Regan Smith driver for it this season and is 25th in the owner standings.

DiBenedetto moves to the best ride he’s had in Cup. The 27-year-old is in his fourth season in Cup. He is 30th in the points, which would be his best career finish.

He drove for BK Racing in 2015-16 before moving to Go Fas Racing in 2017. He announced in September that he would not return to Go Fas Racing after this season.

DiBenedetto made his Xfinity debut in 2009 at age 17 at Memphis for Joe Gibbs Racing. DiBenedetto drove six Xfinity races for the team in 2010. He ran in the K&N East Pro Series in 2011 before returning to Xfinity in 2012 to start and park seven races. He made six Xfinity starts in 2013 and never finished any of those races. In 2014, he ran 29 Xfinity races, starting and parking in more than a third of those starts.

Who is hot and cold entering Talladega Cup race

By Daniel McFadinOct 10, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
Outside the Charlotte Roval, arguably the biggest wild card of the Cup playoffs has arrived in the form of Talladega Superspeedway.

The Cup Series returns to the 2.66-mile speedway for its second race there of the season. It’s also the final restrictor-plate Cup race the track will host.

But it is Talladega, where a hot streak can end in a 20-car pileup and a streak can be born in an unexpected last-lap charge to the lead.

Here’s who is hot and cold entering Sunday’s 1000bulbs.com 500 (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Who is Hot

Kevin Harvick
Dover
• Finished 6th at Dover (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 286 laps led); pit for a 2nd time on Lap 322 due to flat tire after valve stem got knocked off on Lap 321 stop
2018 Season- Very Good
• Finished in Top 10 in 11 of last 12 races, including 3 straight
• Finished in Top 5 in 3 of last 6 races
• Won 7 of last 29 races
• Thirty races in 2018: 25 top 10s (including 7 wins) & 5 finishes of 19th or worse
Talladega – Not Great
• Last 9 Talladega races: 5 top 10s and 4 finishes of 15th or worse (4th in April)
• Finished 20th in this race one year ago; DNF – started in the rear due to unapproved adjustments; collected in multi-car accident on Lap 172; collected in multi-car accident on Lap 178
Restrictor Plate Races – Bad
• Finished 19th or worse in 6 of last 7 restrictor-plate races

Chase Elliott
Dover
• Won at Dover (5th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2, 11 laps led); penalized for uncontrolled tire on Lap 122 while running 5th
• Advances to Round of 8 for 2nd straight season
2018 Season- Good
• Finished 6th or better in 3 straight races
• Finished in Top 10 in 9 of last 11 races
Talladega – Mixed
• 5 career Talladega starts: 2 Top 5s and 3 finishes of 12th or worse (3rd in April)
• DNF in two of the last three Talladega races
• Finished 16th in this race one year ago; DNF – penalized for pitting while pit road was closed on lap 26; contact with Daniel Suarez while battling for lead on Lap 183, collected Kyle Larson.
Restrictor Plate Races – Bad
• Finished 12th or worse in 9 of 11 career restrictor-plate races

Joey Logano
Dover
• Finished 3rd at Dover (2nd in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 2 laps led); hit axle from Ross Chastain on Lap 339 while running 8th
2018 Season – Very Good
• Finished in Top 10 last two races and 6 of last 8
Talladega – So Good
• Won 3 of last 6 Talladega races (won in April)
• Finished top 5 in 4 of last 6 Talladega races
• Finished 4th in this race one year ago
• Team Penske has won the last 4 Fall Talladega races (Keselowski – 2 & Logano – 2)
Restrictor Plate Races – Good
• Finished top 10 in 9 of last 15 restrictor-plate races (4 wins)

Kurt Busch
Dover
• Finished 5th at Dover (8th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2)
2018 Season – Hot
• Finished 5th in back-to-back races
• Finished top 10 in 10 of last 12 races
Talladega – Hot
• Finished in top 10 in 6 of last 8 Talladega races (2nd in April)
• Finished 25th in this race one year ago; DNF – started in the rear due to unapproved adjustments; collected in multi-car accident on Lap 172
Restrictor Plate Races – Not Great
• Finished 25th or worse in 4 of last 5 restrictor-plate races (4 DNFs)

 

Who is Cold

Jimmie Johnson
Dover
• Finished 36th at Dover (38th in Stage 1, 38th in Stage 2); right front ball joint failed on pace laps and he to spend the first 10 laps in garage
2018 Season – below average
• Top 10 two of the last three races
• Only three top 10s in the last 10 races
• Currently on a 53-race winless streak (longest of career)
Talladega- Bad
• Finished 12th or worse in 5 of last 6 Talladega races (12th in April)
• Finished 24th in this race one year ago; DNF – collected in multi-car accident on lap 172 and parked by NASCAR after crew worked on car under red flag
Restrictor Plate Races – Bad
• One top 10 in the last 12 restrictor plate races, DNF three of the last four

Daniel Suárez
Dover
• Finished 10th at Dover (18th in Stage 1, 17th in Stage 2)
2018 Season – Slumping
• Last 4 races: 2 Top 10s and 2 finishes of 17th or worse
• Finished 11th or worse in 6 of last 8 races
Talladega – OK
• 3 career Talladega starts: 1 Top 10 and 2 finishes of 15th or worse (10th in April)
• Finished 15th in this race one year ago; DNF – contact with Chase Elliott while battling for lead on Lap 183, collected Kyle Larson
Restrictor Plate Races – Not good
• Finished 15th or worse in 6 of 7 career restrictor-plate starts

Paul Menard
Dover
• Finished 16th at Dover (16th in Stage 1, 22nd in Stage 2)
2018 Season – Bad
• Finished 16th or worse in 3 straight races
Talladega – Bad
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 of last 5 Talladega races (30th in April)
• Finished 12th in this race one year ago; penalized for pitting while pit road was closed on Lap 26; hit wall on Lap 51 while running 27th; slowed on Lap 171 after losing high gear while running 7th
Restrictor Plate Races- Good
• Finished top 10 in 4 of last 7 restrictor-plate races

William Byron
Dover
• Finished 19th at Dover (19th in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2)
2018 Season – Bad
• Finished 19th or worse in 8 straight races
• Finished 12th or worse in 27 of 30 races this season
Talladega- Bad
• Finished 29th at Talladega in April, his only career start at the track
Restrictor Plate Races – Bad
• Finished 23rd or worse in 3 career restrictor-plate starts with 2 DNFs

Stewart-Haas Racing adds primary sponsor for Kevin Harvick in 2019

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 10, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
Hunt Brothers Pizza will be the primary sponsor of Kevin Harvick‘s car in select Cup races in 2019, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday.

The team did not reveal what races or how many Hunt Brothers will serve in that role.

Hunt Brothers Pizza first entered NASCAR in 2008 with Haas CNC Racing and joined Harvick in 2010 in the Camping World Truck Series. Hunt Brothers Pizza has been a primary sponsor for Harvick in select Xfinity races since 2017.

“I’m proud of my longstanding relationship with Hunt Brothers Pizza and appreciate their commitment to Stewart-Haas Racing and the No. 4 team,” Harvick said in a statement from the team. “We work hard to provide their team members and customers an unmatched experience on and off the racetrack.”

Xfinity Series engineer suspended for violation of substance abuse policy

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 10, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
NASCAR announced that Daniel Darnstaedt, an engineer for MBM Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, has been suspended indefinitely for violating its substance abuse policy.

Darnstaedt is an engineer on Timmy Hill‘s No. 66 car.

No other penalties were included in the post-Dover penalty report.

NASCAR America: Team Penske dominates Talladega

By Dan BeaverOct 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have combined to win six of the last eight races at Talladega Superspeedway, which puts them in the minority of playoff contenders who might actually be looking forward to this week’s race there (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

Logano enters the weekend fourth in standings, 31 points above the cutoff line. Keselowski is 21 points above the bubble.

Team Penske’s streak kicked off in 2014 when Keselowski was in a must-win situation entering the fall Talladega race. Since then, he’s won twice more (spring 2016 and fall 2017).

Logano won in fall 2015 and 2016 as well as this spring.

What is the key to their success? According to Kyle Petty, it’s simple.

“They have Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, two of arguably the best restrictor-plate drivers that are out there,” Petty said. “They know how to control the race. … Once you get them to first or second position, they understand how to slow down that outside line, speed up that inside line – or speed up that outside line and slow down that inside line. And they just take control of the race.”

For their success, however, it is rare for them to both finish well in the same race.

In the last eight races, Logano and Keselowski have both scored top 10s only twice. On three occasions when one of them won, the other finished 25th or worse.

For more, watch the video above.

