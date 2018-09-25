Noah Gragson joins JR Motorsports in multi-year deal

Gragson is competing full-time in the Camping World Truck Series this season driving the No. 18 for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Gragson has two wins in 42 starts in the Truck Series and is part of this season’s playoffs.
Gragson is the latest Toyota driver to make the switch to JRM and Chevrolet. William Byron competed for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2016 before joining JRM in 2017 and winning the Xfinity championship. He how drives Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet in the Cup Series.
Gragson made three Xfinity starts this season for Joe Gibbs Racing. His best finish was second at Richmond after leading 10 laps.
“Having the opportunity to drive for JRM and the No. 1 team next year is a dream come true,” Gragson said in a press release. “I’d like to personally thank Dale Jr., Kelley, Chevrolet and everyone at JRM for allowing me to compete for a championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I’d also like to thank my sponsors, my management team and my family, because none of this would be possible if it wasn’t for their support along the way.
“It will be an honor to follow in Elliott Sadler’s footsteps and I’m thrilled to be joining such a successful race team,” Gragson said. “Elliott and Dale Jr. have done so much for the sport over the years and I hope I can do my part to help take it to the next level. Overall, I’m excited, humbled and extremely appreciative for everyone helping this dream come to fruition.”
Details on Gragson’s sponsorship and crew will be announced at a later date.
“Noah’s proven himself quite a competitor over the last two seasons in the Truck Series,” said JRM General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller in a press release. “He’s also impressed during a handful of races in the Xfinity Series and a lot of folks have taken notice. He brings the talent, energy and enthusiasm we’re looking for, and we’re glad to have him on board. With Noah’s addition, JRM has struck a healthy balance of youth and experience as we plan for the team’s future.”
Cup and Xfinity teams will use the same tires. These tires have never been raced before.
Goodyear will have rain tires on hand in the case of inclement weather.
Cup teams are allowed up to two sets of “wets” for practice and up to four sets for the race. Xfinity teams are allowed up to two sets of “wets” for practice and up to two sets for their race.
Here’s the info for the normal tires.
Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race
Xfinity: Eight sets for the event
Tire Codes (same on all four tire positions): D-4830
Tire Circumference: 2,239 mm (88.15 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 26 psi; Right Front – 28 psi; Left Rear – 20 psi; Right Rear – 20 psi
“Landing on the proper tire set-up for the Charlotte road course has proven to be a challenge,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing, in a press release. “The layout of the track has evolved significantly since we first tested in 2017, and that has led to our tire combination evolving as well. The unique combination of the road course and oval sections of the track requires a tire that can accelerate and decelerate well, along with carry the loads generated by the banking. In the end, we’ve decided upon our traditional road course construction, paired with a tread compound which optimizes grip across the different sections of the circuit. This was our control tire combination back in March, and though the organizational test in July was mostly run on a softer tread compound, back-to-back comparisons during that test demonstrated the March control was the better choice.”
Cup teams will get to compete in the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
It’s the third and final road course race of the season and represents the end of the first round of the playoffs.
Here’s a look at the playoff drivers who are hot and cold entering the highly anticipated race.
Who is Hot
Brad Keselowski
• Finished 9th at Richmond (3rd in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 67 laps led); slow pit stop after coming in 3rd on
Lap 104 due to front tire carrier dropping a tire
• Finished top 10 in the last 4 races and 5 of the last 6
• Finished in top 2 in 4 of last 6 races
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 5th consecutive season
• Never won on a road course in Cup
• Finished outside the top-10 in the last three road course starts
Kevin Harvick
• Finished 2nd at Richmond (2nd in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 40 laps led)
• Finished in top 10 in 9 of last 10 races
• Finished in top 5 in 3 of last 4 races
• Won 7 of last 27 races
• Two career road course wins
• Finished in top 10 in 8 of last 9 road course races
Aric Almirola
• Finished 5th at Richmond (6th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 1 lap led)
• Finished 6th or better in 2 straight races. His sixth (Las Vegas) and fifth (Richmond) combined for an avg finish of 5.5, tying his career-best for consecutive races.
• Last 10 races: 5 top 10s and 5 finishes of 14th or worse
• One top 10 in 15 career road course starts (2018 Sonoma – 8th)
Kyle Busch
• Won at Richmond (13th in Stage 1, 11th in Stage 2, 92 laps led); started in rear after fixing damage from
qualifying (unapproved adjustment)
• Finished top 10 in 4 straight races and 9 of last 10 races
• Won 7 of last 22 races
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 5th consecutive season
• Finished in Top 5 in 11 of last 16 races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 18 of 28 races this season
• Four career road course wins (leads active drivers)
• Finished top 10 in 8 straight road course races
Martin Truex Jr.
• Finished 3rd at Richmond (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 163 laps led); penalized for uncontrolled tire
on Lap 202 after coming in 1st
• Finished 3rd in back-to-back races
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 4th consecutive season (has clinched on points)
• Finished in the Top 5 in 12 of last 18 races
• Three career road course wins (2nd among active drivers)
• Finished top 2 in the last three road course races, average finish of 1.3
Who is Cold
Denny Hamlin
• Finished 16th at Richmond (9th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2)
• Finished 16th or worse in the last two races
• Last 7 races: 3 top 10s and 4 finishes of 13th or worse
• One career road course win (2016 Watkins Glen)
• Finished in top 10 in 5 of last 6 road course races, top 5 in four of those six
Erik Jones
• Finished 11th at Richmond (7th in Stage 1, 17th in Stage 2); penalty for removing equipment on Lap
104 after pitting from 7th
• Finished 11th or worse in the last two races
• Finished top 10 in 9 of last 13 races
• Finished in top 10 in 3 of 4 career road course starts
Kurt Busch
• Finished 18th at Richmond (5th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2); fell to 2 laps down when caution came out
for Jeffrey Earnhardt spin on Lap 326 during green flag stops
• Finished 18th or worse in the last two races
• One career road course win (2011 Sonoma)
• Finished top-10 4 straight road course races and 10 of last 12
Alex Bowman
• Finished 12th at Richmond (8th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2, 1 lap led)
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight races and 14th or worse in 5 of last 7
• One top 10 in 6 career road course starts (2018 Sonoma – 9th)
Long: The curious case of what’s taking place at Cup short tracks
“I ran with (Alex Bowman) and (Kyle Larson) and (Austin Dillon) and somebody else, and … you would you have thought we were all racing to save our lives,” Busch said. “It was nuts. It was pretty crazy how hard those guys were running.”
Joey Logano wasn’t shocked that there were few cautions at Richmond.
“There’s race tracks that are just like that,” he said after his 14th-place finish. “A lot of times if you go to high-wear race tracks, tire wear, it kind of lends itself that way.
“There was a lot room to race and move around. People were trying to save their tires, they’re racing the race track more than they’re racing the other cars. That kind of makes it to where there are just long green-flag runs.
“There (also) are not as many, for lack of better word, junker cars out there that used to blow up or blow right front tires from overheating beads. Those cars aren’t out there anymore and that’s where a lot of your cautions used to be generated from, and then we would race hard because there was a caution and we were all bunched up. Just the nature of the beast these days. That’s not a bad thing.”
This is not to say that accidents don’t happen at short tracks. The Bristol race in April had 13 cautions and the August race had nine cautions — the highest totals at short tracks this year.
Still, the trend is noteworthy. Here is a look at average number of cautions for short track Cup races in recent years and how it has declined in recent years
2018 — 7.0 average cautions *
2017 — 9.6
2016 — 10.2
2015 — 11.2
2014 — 10.5
2013 — 11.0
2012 — 7.8
2011 — 11.3
2010 — 9.0
* Through five short track races (one remains this season). All other years are average over six short track races.
Change is coming. It just takes time.
That’s the message from Rob Kauffman, chairman of the Race Team Alliance.
Some change coming soon will be the 2019 rules package. Car owners are expected to vote on it this week.
Other changes will take longer. Among the key items for team owners are controlling costs and increasing revenue.
The decision by Furniture Row Racing, the reigning championship team, to cease operations after this season was a shock to the sport. While there were many contributing factors, having a major primary sponsor announce in July that it wouldn’t be around after this year showed how vulnerable teams can be to when a sponsor decides if to stay or go.
5-hour Energy’s decision left minimal time before the end of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, a calendar many companies go by. That made it more difficult to seek the million of dollars the team needed from companies to remain competitive next year.
“It shows that even billionaires can get tired of writing checks,” Kauffman told NBC Sports, although Visser is not a billionaire.
“The sport needs a sustainable model and a better balance of league revenue vs. third-party revenue to run a competitive car. In defense of NASCAR and some of the other teams, no one tells you to spend more than you get. It’s like any business, it’s up the owners of the business to match their revenues with their expenses. No one is forcing anybody to spend more than you get.”
While it’s easy to say give the owners more money, that won’t solve the issue if they increase spending based on the extra money they receive.
“To try to remedy the situation probably requires a combination of things,” Kauffman said. “It requires a better balance of contractual revenue with third-party sponsorship and then also some sort of cost management that is sort of like other sports that keeps you from spending an infinite amount of money to go faster because teams will do that.
“If the top guys are spending $35 million and the bottom are spending $5 (million), that’s not going to provide a good show.”
It’s just a matter of how to enact the changes.
“Everyone agrees that we need to address the issue,” Kauffman said. “It’s not a consensus of how to do it. There are certainly some advocates of a cost cap, then there’s equally people saying how do you enforce that, how do you monitor that, is that really the solution, we should be looking at revenue instead of expense. There’s different voices. That’s one reason why it hasn’t bubbled out yet. It’s still in the formation phase because it’s big.”
With the 2019 rules package expected to be approved by owners this week, it appears that teams will run a package that has some similarities to what was run in the All-Star Race.
One change is that the engines are expected to have a tapered spacer instead of a restrictor plate. The goal is to give drivers more throttle control than they had at the All-Star Race so drivers just don’t have the accelerator pressed to the floor throughout a whole lap. This package is expected to be used in several races next year.
Kyle Busch has been outspoken about taking horsepower away from drivers and nothing has changed his mind.
“I’m not a proponent for the change,” he said Monday during a break in testing at Kansas Speedway. “Just have to take what happens and what comes to us and deal with it.”
Stage points are already making a difference after the first two races of the first round.
Ryan Blaney holds the final transfer spot to the second round heading into Sunday’s playoff race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET on NBC). Blaney has 2,060 points.
But Blaney has scored only three stage points in the playoffs. That’s left him in a precarious position.
Stage points have helped others against Blaney.
Alex Bowman has 2,061 points, giving him a one-point lead on Blaney. Bowman is ahead of Blaney because Bowman has 18 stage points to Blaney’s three.
Chase Elliott has 2,066 points, giving him a six-point cushion on Blaney. Elliott has 24 stage points to Blaney’s three, giving Elliot 21 extra points compared to Blaney.
Kurt Busch has 2,071 points, giving him an 11-point cushion on Blaney. Busch has scored 22 stage points, giving him 19 more stage points than Blaney.
Marcus Smith was brainstorming in his seventh-floor corner office at Charlotte Motor Speedway nearly two years ago, contemplating the future for the track’s second annual Cup race.
Held a few months after the All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600, the Bank of America 500 was lacking some luster.
“I thought, ‘You know this race needs something special,’ ” the Speedway Motorsports Inc. CEO and president said on the most recent episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “It was really overshadowed by the other two races.”
From his overhead view, Smith’s gaze fell on the road course running through the infield of the 1.5-mile track, and inspiration struck.
“Hey, I got an idea … this is ridiculous,” Smith said. “Why don’t we revive the old road course and race NASCAR on the Roval? We need a road course in the playoffs, and I thought this would kill two birds with one stone. Take out an intermediate 1.5-mile track and add in a road course, so mission accomplished. That’s how it happened.”
His first pitch was to NASCAR chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell.
“I called Steve and said, ‘Are you sitting down?’” Smith said. “He said, ‘Man, that’s a crazy idea, but I kind of like it.’ Just kept pushing from there.”
The original plan was to bring NASCAR to the road course last year, but “there was a lot of resistance” from drivers, owners and manufacturers. Sunday’s debut as the cutoff race in the first round of the playoffs will happen 20 months after the first test on the layout.
Though it’ll mark the first road course added to NASCAR’s premier series since Sonoma Raceway in 1989, the Roval is a throwback for Smith. It uses 90 percent of the layout that once played host to IMSA sports cars 30 years ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The track was in the process of renovating the road course for amateur driving and manufacturer testing before accelerating it into a multimillion-dollar project to lure NASCAR.
“When I was a kid I loved coming to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Camel GT race,” Smith said. “We haven’t had that back since the ‘80s. We had Porsches, Jaguars and all these great 24 Hours of Lemans-type cars. So we started working on just improving and modernizing the infield road course. If nothing else, it would be a place to drive fast cars and enjoy it.”
During the podcast, Smith also discusses:
–his reaction to Cup drivers feeling daunted by the layout;
–Mario Andretti’s advice on the track and how a Porsche 918 put the racing legend behind the wheel there;
–why he believes road courses are the new short tracks.