Danny Stockman to take over as Austin Dillon’s Cup crew chief

Danny Stockman will crew chief Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Cup Chevrolet in 2019, taking the place of Justin Alexander, NBC Sports confirmed.

Stockman will be reunited with Austin Dillon after the duo won the Camping World Truck Series title in 2011 and the Xfinity Series title in 2013.

Stockman has spent the last two season as crew chief for Daniel Hemric in the Xfinity Series. Hemric made the Championship 4 each year despite no race wins.

Dillon won two races with Alexander, including the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 in their first start together and this season’s Daytona 500. They are Dillon’s only Cup wins.

In 60 starts together, Dillon and Alexander had just four top fives and 11 top 10s. They made the playoffs each year through their two wins.

Stockman has 14 starts as a Cup crew chief, including in this season’s playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Dillon. Alexander missed the race due to a family matter.

Luke Lambert confirmed to NBC Sports that he will be crew chief for Daniel Hemric in his rookie Cup season in the No. 31 Chevrolet.