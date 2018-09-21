Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Daniel Suarez trying to find his place in Silly Season

By Dustin LongSep 21, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Daniel Suarez, expected to lose his ride at Joe Gibbs Racing after this season, says he has options but isn’t willing to reveal them.

Suarez is looking for a ride because reigning Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief Cole Pearn are expected to move to the No. 19 team with Furniture Row Racing closing operations after this season.

That leaves Suarez on the outside at JGR.

“I don’t really have anything good to say,” Suarez said after qualifying fifth Friday. “When you don’t have anything good to say, it is better not to say anything.”

Suarez removed a reference Joe Gibbs Racing from his Twitter profile this week. Asked about that Friday, Suarez laughed and said: “I’m a driver. I like my family. I like classic cars. That’s what I put in there.”

As for where he might race next year, Suarez said: “We’re talking to a lot of people. I’m sure good things will come our way.”

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Gene Haas said last week at Las Vegas that his team has talked to Suarez’s group about the No. 41 car. Kurt Busch’s contract expires after this season with the team, which creates the opening in the No. 41 car. 

Reports have stated Kurt Busch could be headed to the No. 1 team at Chip Ganassi Racing and replace Jamie McMurray.

Another option for Suarez could be Leavine Family Racing. Kasey Kahne won’t return to the No. 95 after this season and car owner Bob Leavine has expressed an interest in aligning with Toyota.

One place that doesn’t appear to be an option is Roush Fenway Racing, which is expected to announce Saturday that Ryan Newman will join the team to drive the No. 6 car next year. Newman’s departure would create a vacancy with the No. 31 car at Richard Childress Racing after this season.

Suarez was encouraged by his run Friday at Richmond Raceway and optimistic about Saturday night’s Cup race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

“Definitely the best car I’ve ever had here at Richmond,” he said. “So hopefully I can take advantage of it (Saturday).”

If he can, he could score his first career Cup victory.

We know we can do it,” Suarez said. “Not making the playoffs wasn’t good for us. We had way, way higher expectations than the job that we have done. We have had a lot of different issues though the year. Sometimes things don’t work out.”

Kevin Harvick wins Cup pole at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 21, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick won the pole for Saturday night’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with a top qualifying speed of 121.880 mph.

Harvick led 10 of the 16 playoff drivers in qualifying in the top 12.

It is Harvick’s third pole of the year.

“We ended our last race run (in practice), I was really happy with the car,” Harvick told NBCSN. “Didn’t know what we had for qualifying there. But just a huge credit to the race team for putting a qualifying setup underneath it. Obviously, Aric (Almirola) came here and tested and kind of had a baseline for where we needed to shoot for for targets.”

The top five was filled out by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez, a non-playoff driver.

The top 12 was completed by Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Cole Custer and Kyle Busch

Custer, driving Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Ford – in a car prepped by Stewart-Haas Racing, is making his third-career start. This is his last Cup race of the season.

Where the rest of the playoff field qualified:

Joey Logano (13th), Alex Bowman (14th), Chase Elliott (19th), Jimmie Johnson (22nd), Clint Bowyer (25th) and Austin Dillon (28th).

The starting lineup will be finalized tomorrow after inspection.

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity Richmond pole; Dale Earnhardt Jr. qualifies 2nd

By Daniel McFadinSep 21, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
Christopher Bell will start first for tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after posting a top qualifying speed of 118.990 mph around the short track.

The pole is Bell’s fourth of the year.

“That was a very stressful qualifying session,” Bell told NBCSN. “Out of our four wins this year we haven’t won from the pole. Hopefully we can break that streak tonight.”

The rookie will be joined on the front row by Dale Earnhardt Jr., who qualified second with a speed of 118.896 mph.

Earnhardt is making his first and only start of the year.

“Man, I almost got the pole, that would’ve been cool,” Earnhardt told NBCSN. “I was talking to my teammate up there in the booth, Jeff Burton, about watching these guys lay back in qualifying at some of these tracks like Darlington and so forth. I’m like, ‘I’ve never tried that before.’ I’d be too nervous, right? I might screw up. I thought I’ve got nothing to lose here, so I tried going easy in that first round. … Ran it just fast enough and maybe saved a little bit of our tire to be able to run better.”

The top five is completed by Ross Chastain, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier.

Elliott Sadler qualified 13th for his last start at his home track.

He was followed by Tyler Reddick, Spencer Gallagher and Michael Annett.

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongSep 21, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series playoffs get underway tonight at Richmond Raceway. Justin Allgaier enters as the points leader with 2,039 points. Christopher Bell is next at 2,032. Allgaier has a series-high five wins this season. Bell has four victories.

Here is all the info for tonight’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: PWBA Tour Championship winner Maria Jose Rodriguez, PWBA finalists Liz Kuhlkin, Bryanna Cote and Shannon O’Keefe with Elliott Sadler‘s two children, will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:43 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 250 laps (187.5 miles) around the 0.75-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opened at 7:30 a.m. Qualifying at 4:35 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:40 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: First Sergeant Stephanie Doehr, 392nd Army Band, Fort Lee, will perform the anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 78 degrees and a 2 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell led 120 of 250 laps to win this event in April. He was followed by Noah Gragson and Elliott Sadler. Last September, Brad Keselowski won and was followed by Kyle Busch and Ty Dillon

Lowe’s reaffirms it does not plan to return to NASCAR

By Dustin LongSep 21, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Lowe’s stated Friday that it still does not plan to return to NASCAR after this season despite recent questions to Jimmie Johnson about the company possibly sponsoring the seven-time champion in some races in 2019.

Lowe’s stated to NBC Sports: “Lowe’s has sincerely enjoyed our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Jimmie Johnson. We announced early this year, however, that we will redirect our investment away from NASCAR after completion of this season, and that has not changed.”

Sports Business Journal first reported Lowe’s statement Friday.

Hendrick Motorsports announced March 14 that Lowe’s would not return to the team after this season. Lowe’s has been with Hendrick Motorsports since 2001. Johnson has won all seven of his championships with the company.

Marvin Ellison became Lowe’s new president and CEO in July. Within his first week, the company began restructuring and eliminated various executive positions.

Johnson was asked two weeks ago at Indianapolis and earlier this week about the possibility of Lowe’s returning. Johnson said this week he was unaware of such action even with the new executive team there.

Daniel McFadin contributed to this report.

 

 