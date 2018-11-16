Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jamie McMurray ready for the end of his full-time NASCAR career

By Nate RyanNov 16, 2018, 5:20 PM EST
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Jamie McMurray hasn’t decided if he will race the 2019 Daytona 500 for Chip Ganassi Racing, but he has made peace with his NASCAR career essentially being over.

And because of the advice of his peers and his own experience with pursuing a ride, he’s ready for it.

“I’m really fortunate that I wasn’t the first of all my friends, so I’ve talked to (Greg) Biffle, Matt Kenseth and Casey Mears last week,” the No. 1 Chevrolet driver said Friday after practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “I’ve talked to a lot of drivers that have recently went through it, and everyone’s story is exactly the same. And so if I feel the way that they do, I’m looking forward to three to four races into next year.”

McMurray said he will make a decision “soon” on Ganassi’s offers to drive in a third car for the team at Speedweeks 2019 and take on a management role with the organization (similar to that of Dario Franchitti with Ganassi’s IndyCar team), but there’s “just a lot of other things that I’m going through trying to figure out that I can’t say, but I hope I can soon.” He said he is considering other racing opportunities (though virtually ruled out sports cars).

But if he races at Daytona International Speedway, that likely will be it in NASCAR’s premier series for McMurray, who is wrapping up his 16th full season (and his second stint at Ganassi, where he has driven Cup from 2002-05 and ’10-18).

“I had opportunities to drive, they just weren’t opportunities I wanted,” he said. “I was fighting for one of the (open) rides. There was a point that honestly I looked at it, and I was like, ‘I don’t know that I want them to call me back.’

“I was fighting because I thought it was the right thing to do, but I wanted to drive (at Ganassi). I like this team, and I have so much history, I didn’t want to bounce somewhere else for a year and be unhappy.”

McMurray, 42, said his decision was easier after watching Kenseth return in a part-time role with Roush Fenway Racing this year after losing his ride at Joe Gibbs Racing. Kenseth has said Sunday’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway likely will be his last race because he didn’t like readjusting to the NASCAR grind and missing time with his four young daughters.

McMurray, a father of two with his wife, Christy, also is looking forward to more family time.

“Matt’s my best friend, my closest racing buddy, and so I spent a lot of time talking to Matt about his feelings toward everything and what he’s thinking,” McMurray said. “Because everyone says eventually you do miss the competition side of it, but the rest of (the season) is super tiring, and it’s just been so long.

“That’s made my transition easier because every single one of those people that have transitioned out (of NASCAR) have called and told me the same story, and it’s all ended in a good way.”

The Joplin, Missouri, native has stayed mum on his future because he wanted to avoid an awkward farewell, but he will be commemorating the 582nd start of a Cup career that includes seven victories (including the 2010 Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400). Besides his wife, children, mother and father, he also is flying in his sister, Trisha, who will be attending one of her brother’s Cup races for the first time.

McMurray said he probably will reveal his future plans on social media.

“I would have loved to tell everybody what I think I’m going to do next year, but I just don’t have it finalized yet, so I’m just going to kind of wait,” he said.

Elliott Sadler, track president have disagreement over security guard’s actions

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongNov 16, 2018, 5:25 PM EST
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Elliott Sadler and the track president of Homestead-Miami Speedway had a heated discussion Friday about a security guard denying Sadler entrance to the infield earlier in the day.

Sadler said he did not have a parking pass when he arrived at the track because it was in his motorhome. He said he showed the guard his NASCAR driver credential.

“Oh yeah, I know who you are, but you’re still not going in,’ “ Sadler said the guard told him.

Sadler, who is retiring from full-time competition after this weekend, recounted the episode when he met the media Friday.

“Does anybody have any common sense at this race track?” Sadler said. “Guys, you don’t even know who you are doing security for. You have no idea. Finally I had to steal a parking pass from somebody else until I could get inside to get mine to get to my bus. I’m just sitting there thinking that the guy tells me he knows who I am but he’s still not going to let in. That really took the cake.

“Homestead, please get some folks in here that know what they’re doing. I don’t know who the president is of this track, but he needs to wake up.

“I’ve been doing this for 23 years, 23 years, and that’s the first time, ever, ever, that me and the gate guard if I did not have a parking pass yet because I just landed, that he and I couldn’t have a common sense discussion, here’s my annual, look I’m a driver. I told security, ride with me, I’ll show you where I’m going. I’ll bring you back out here. First time in 23 years. I was mad.”

After his press conference, Sadler was introduced to the Matt Becherer, who has been the track’s president since Dec. 2009. They had a heated discussion that lasted a few minutes.

“Our security team is always looking to make sure that people have the proper credentials, which are personal credentials as well as parking passes,” he told NBC Sports. “A parking pass was missing in this instance and we were just asking for it. Simple as that.”

Asked if everything is resolved, Becherer said: “I don’t know. He’s got everything he needs. We’re looking forward to a great race (Saturday) and wishing him the best in (Saturday) night’s race.”

This is the second time in a little more than a decade that a NASCAR driver has had an issue with a security guard at this track. Kasey Kahne was arrested in 2007 after an incident with a security guard. Kahne had completed running on track and was being taken back to the driver motorhome lot in a golf cart when he was stopped and asked for his credentials.

A police report stated that Kahne exited the golf cart and tried to walk into the motorhome lot. The report stated that when the security guard blocked Kahne, Kahne pushed the guard to the ground. Kahne’s record was cleared upon performing community service and the security guard’s lawsuit was dismissed after an undisclosed settlement.

Grant Enfinger wins truck pole at Miami, playoff contenders start nose to tail

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 16, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
Grant Enfinger posted a lap of 169.348 mph to score his second pole of the season and third of his career. Both of his previous poles ended in results in the 20s. Enfinger finished 20th at Daytona in February 2016 and 21st this June at Gateway.

He nipped Stewart Friesen (169.215 mph) by .025 seconds.

The four playoff contenders lined up in the next four spots with Noah Gragson (168.803) taking the third position, Justin Haley (168.209) fourth, Brett Moffitt (168.062) fifth and Johnny Sauter (167.541) sixth.

Harrison Burton (165.960), who announced he will race with Kyle Busch Motorsports full time in 2019, qualified 14th.

Denny Hamlin will have a new crew chief in 2019

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 16, 2018, 3:33 PM EST
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Denny Hamlin announced Friday on Twitter that he and crew chief Mike Wheeler will part after this season.

Hamlin did not state who his crew chief will be in 2019.

Wheeler, who was hand-picked by Hamlin, has been Hamlin’s crew chief since 2015. Wheeler had been Hamlin’s engineer previously.

Hamlin said of Wheeler before the 2016 season: “He’s my guy and he’s going to be my guy until I retire. We made a vow to each other that we would be working together for a long time.”

Hamlin won three races – including the Daytona 500 – with Wheeler and finished sixth in the standings in 2016. Hamlin won two races last year and finished sixth in the standings with Wheeler.

This season has not gone as well. Hamlin’s streak of having at least one victory in a season is set to end after 12 consecutive years unless he wins Sunday’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hamlin enters this weekend 11th in the standings, four points behind Kyle Larson for 10th. Hamlin last finished outside the top 10 in points in 2013 when he missed four races and placed 23rd. He has not finished outside the top 10 in points in a season where he ran every race that year since 2007. He was 12th in points that season, his second full year in Cup.

 

 

Xfinity practice report from Miami

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverNov 16, 2018, 3:26 PM EST
First Practice

Christopher Bell posted the fastest lap in Friday’s first practice for the Miami Xfinity race with a speed of 167.193 mph. Bell was docked 30 minutes of practice time for failing inspection three times at Phoenix.

He beat Austin Cindric (166.410 mph) by .152 seconds.

Playoff contenders Daniel Hemric (165.431) and Cole Custer (165.375) were third and fourth respectively.

John Hunter Nemechek (165.006) rounded out the top five.

In seventh, Tyler Reddick (164.394) was the slowest among the playoff contenders.

Nemechek posted the quickest 10-lap average in this session with a speed of 162.254.

Bell (161.658) had the second-best 10-lap average. Reddick (161.567) was third on this chart.

