Matt Tifft to drive third car for Front Row Motorsports in 2019

By Daniel McFadinNov 27, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
Front Row Motorsports will field a third Cup car in 2019 driven by Matt Tifft, the team announced Tuesday.

Tifft, 22, makes the move to Cup after two full-time seasons in Xfinity, one with Joe Gibbs Racing and one with Richard Childress Racing.

Tifft has 77 Xfinity starts since 2015 with no wins, nine top fives and 38 top 10s. He finished seventh and sixth in the point standings.

Tifft joins Michael McDowell and David Ragan at Front Row Motorsports.

Sponsors and crew chief pairings will be announced at a later date.

Tifft will drive the No. 36 Ford, a number which has special meaning to him.

“I drove earlier in my career under Ken Schrader (in ARCA), that was his number back in the day,” Tifft said in a live video announcement on NASCAR’s YouTube page. “Obviously it fits into the 30 series of numbers for Front Row Motorsports. For him being my early mentor, the coincidence of that being my number now is really cool.”

Tifft will compete for Rookie of the Year against Ryan Preece and former RCR teammate Daniel Hemric.

In August, a bankruptcy judge approved the sale of BK Racing’s assets, including its charter, to FRM. The No. 23 team completed the season under the BK Racing banner, as required by the charter.

Owned by Bob Jenkins, FRM debuted in Cup in 2005 when it made 13 starts with seven drivers. It didn’t compete in a majority of the races with one driver until 2009 with John Andretti (34 starts).

David Gilliland was the first driver to start all 36 races for the team in 2011. Gilliland and Ragan were full-time in 2012 and the team has had two full-time cars each year since, culminating in Ragan and McDowell as its drivers in 2018.

“We’ve made it clear in recent years that it was our intent to continue to invest in NASCAR and expand to a three-car team,” Jenkins said in a press release. “Not only are we here to stay, we’re here to grow.

“We already have two proven veterans in our line-up, and now we’ll get to add an impressive young talent and championship contender who will inject some new energy into the group. With the introduction of the Ford Mustang into the Cup Series, 2019 is shaping up to be an exciting season for us.”

Mike Wheeler joins Leavine Family Racing as crew chief on No. 95

By Daniel McFadinNov 27, 2018, 2:27 PM EST
Mike Wheeler has joined Leavine Family Racing to crew chief Matt DiBenedetto‘s No. 95 Chevrolet next season, the team announced Tuesday.

Wheeler joins the single-car team after three full-time seasons and 112 total starts as crew chief for Denny Hamlin at Joe Gibbs Racing.

DiBenedetto joins LFR after two seasons with GoFas Racing.

Wheeler earned five wins with Hamlin from 2016-17. But they went winless in 2018, the first time in Hamlin’s full-time Cup career he did not earn at least one victory.

LFR adds a crew chief with plenty of experience working on a Toyota as it transitions to the manufacturer from Chevrolet.

“We’re thrilled to have Mike joining our organization because he’s had a successful career so far in the crew chief role,” said LFR General Manager Jeremy Lange in a press release.  “With our transition over to Toyota this coming season, Mike brings with him a wealth of knowledge in regard to how to build competitive Toyota Camrys, and we’re looking forward to his leadership within LFR.”

Wheeler first joined JGR as an engineer in the Xfinity series before he was promoted to an engineering position in the Cup series when JGR formed the No. 11 team in 2005.  In 2014, Wheeler served as the interim crew chief on Hamlin’s Cup entry for six races before being promoted to crew chief on the No. 20 Xfinity entry in 2015.

Jimmie Johnson intrigued with racing IndyCar, sports cars in the future

By Dustin LongNov 27, 2018, 11:27 AM EST
After his “mind-blowing” experience driving a Formula One car, Jimmie Johnson said he would be interested in competing in IndyCar and sports car races when he’s done driving NASCAR.

Johnson’s contract with Hendrick Motorsports expires after the 2020 season and he could try other forms of racing then.

“I’ve been approached many times for the Indy 500,” Johnson said Monday after driving a Formula One car as part of a ride swap with Fernando Alonso. “I’m not overly excited about those fast ovals, but I think with my status and relationships, I could put together some road course races in IndyCar.

“I’d look at anything. I’ve done sports car racing in the past. I’ve finished second in the Rolex 24. Would love to get back to doing that. Anything is open. I’m far from done. I want to keep driving and hopefully I can find some good opportunities.”

The 43-year-old Johnson knows age will slow him at some point but he says not yet. 

“Certainly age is a number and at some point it will start to fade on you, but I think most drivers deeper in their career, the workload that goes with it is what they don’t enjoy,” Johnson said. “For whatever reason, I like to work. From training and suffering, the longer the ride, the longer the run, the better I perform. I just really enjoy working. I don’t subscribe to that you get to a certain age and you can’t do it. I think you get to a certain age and it’s hard to stay motivated to put in the time and I don’t feel like I’m there yet.”

Three of the top four drivers in points in IndyCar last year were age 37 or older, led by 38-year-old series champion Scott Dixon. Tony Kanaan, who turns 44 on Dec. 31, will return to A.J. Foyt Racing for his 21st season of open-wheel racing in the U.S.

Johnson’s focus Monday was on driving a 2013 Formula One car around Bahrain International Circuit. Alonso drove one of Johnson’s Cup cars.

“The sensation of speed, clearly the speed is so high,” the seven-time Cup champion said. “The simulator was a really nice experience, great visual aid but to have the wind moving by and your sensation of speed and G-forces, it takes a little while to kind of absorb that and have the newness of that go away and focus on what you’re doing. I felt like every time I went out, my surroundings went slower and it was easier to piece together my braking points.

“Literally my first outing, my helmet was trying to leave my head, and I was staring at the microphone because my helmet was so high. I got my helmet under control and it was really my eyes trying to find their way far enough ahead and far enough around the turns. At the end, I really quit focusing on the braking markers themselves and was able to look at the apex (of the turns) and had an idea of when to hit the brakes and was able to put together some good laps. It was fun.”

Johnson said the experience could help him when NASCAR races on its road course events.

“Just the philosophy of how the use the car under brakes will be really good for me in the road course racing we will do,” he said. “I will start trying to get more out of the car on the straight line and then get off the brakes … and roll the car through the apex.”

Johnson admits “at the end of the day I got a way better swap experience than (Alonso) did. If we could come for a day or two, get our gearing dialed in, do some suspension changes, the proper tire, the (stock car) could have been quite a bit faster. I rode in a car with him at Abu Dhabi on hot laps and then again today and he should be a dirt racer. He loves to be sideways and smoking the tires.”

Johnson said he encouraged Alonso to drive a stock car on a NASCAR track to get the true experience of the car.

“When you can put them on a banked track, they really have the chance to shine,” Johnson said. “Dover, Bristol, even some of the banked mile-and-a-halves, really impressive. We’ll put a little pressure on him to do it. The way he likes to drive things I don’t see why he would say no.”

Johnson was asked if Alonso would do well on NASCAR’s road courses.

“Oh yeah,” Johnson said. “When you look at Juan (Pablo Montoya), when Juan was able to jump in a Cup car, he was fantastic on those tracks. In talking to Dario (Franchitti), in talking to Juan and Danica (Patrick), they don’t drive a car often with oversteer, so I assume that would be something (Alonso) wouldn’t like, but every time I looked he was dead sideways. Maybe he’s the perfect open-wheel driver to go to a stock car.”

Alonso said his focus for the first part of 2019 will be on the select races he will do, including the Indianapolis 500.

Asked if he could imagine what it would be like to drive a stock car at Daytona International Speedway with 39 other cars, Alonso said: “I told Jimmie before, it’s hard to imagine for me now after the feelings I had today with the very low grip and a lot of problems with traction how this car would feel on oval racing because they are no more traction demanding. That I think is a very different way to drive the car.”

Will Alonso jump in a stock car again?

“For now, it’s OK,” he said. “I have now a couple of weeks off but then immediately at the beginning of the year I will be very busy. I don’t want to put any extra tests or thoughts because I really need to charge the battery.”

‘How Bout That!?’: Awards, superlatives for the 2018 NASCAR season

By Daniel McFadinNov 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
The NASCAR season is over as far as on-track action. But the Cup season will be put to bed for good Thursday with the awards banquet in Las Vegas (9 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

But we have our own set of  awards and superlatives to give out before saying goodbye to NASCAR’s 70th season of competition.

The “I’ve Got Something in My Eye” Moment of the Year

Before this year it had been a long time since Clint Bowyer won a Cup race. So long that his son, Cash, was born two years after his last win at Charlotte in October 2012. So when Bowyer ended a 190-race winless streak in March at Martinsville, it provided this moment of Bowyer running down the frontstretch to celebrate with his 4-year-old son.

Most Clint Bowyer Moment of the Year

Race winner press conferences typically only last a half hour when you’re: A) Dale Earnhardt Jr., B) a first-time winner or C) Bowyer after snapping his already mentioned 190-race winless streak.

With Cash in his arms, Bowyer yelled “How bout that?!” to the entire Martinsville media center and let out a holler that had built up over six years. It was on from there.

 

Most GIFable Kyle Busch Moment of the Year

You might not remember much about the Xfinity night race at Bristol Motor Speedway in August, which was won by Kyle Larson.

But thanks to Kyle Busch getting into the marbles and hitting the wall on Lap 70 while he led, the race will live forever on Twitter and in our hearts thanks to this moment at the end of Busch’s interview.

 

 

The “That Could’ve Been A Lot Worse” Save of the Year

Denny Hamlin had a rough year, going winless for the first time in his full-time Cup career.

Hamlin kept his season from being a little more awful with this moment from the playoff race at Richmond Raceway. On Lap 52, Hamlin was caught from behind by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was faster after he pitted a few laps earlier. Stenhouse tagged Hamlin’s left rear as they exited Turn 4, sending Hamlin sideways.

But Hamlin kept the car from going completely around and no one hit him. After he pit, Hamlin fought back to finish ninth in Stage 1.

 

Reminder that Stage Racing is Pretty Good, Part 1

The best stage racing moments are not reserved for short tracks.

Everyone will remember the last-lap battle between Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch at Chicagoland Speedway. But don’t forget the end of Stage 2.

Kurt Busch led with one lap to go and teammate Kevin Harvick was close behind. Harvick pounced entering Turn 3, going high to get by Busch. The two nearly made contact as Busch took him all the way to the wall, getting sideways in the process.

Harvick squeaked by for the stage win.

Reminder that Stage Racing is Pretty Good, Part 2

Nineteen races later in Miami, in the season finale, Harvick got a taste of his own medicine courtesy of Kyle Larson.

Larson took his trademark high line all the way around Homestead-Miami Speedway on the last lap of Stage 2, passing Harvick out of Turn 4 to take the green checkered flag.

Best Throwback Scheme of the Year

Retro paint schemes were aplenty this season, from the All-Star Race to the Southern 500 and finally Jimmie Johnson’s throwback scheme in the season finale in Miami.

But the best effort in throwbacks goes to Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing for in the Southern 500. While the No. 3 Chevrolet didn’t have the GM Goodwrench sponsorship, RCR’s tribute to Dale Earnhardt’s “Quicksilver” 1995 All-Star scheme was a throwback in more than just the car. Like in 1995, the team didn’t unveil the scheme until they showed up at the track.

Best Outcome for a Bad Situation

In July, Bubba Wallace experienced a wreck at Pocono that took his breath away and scrapped his No. 43 Chevrolet.

A few days later, Dale Earnhardt Jr. called into NASCAR’s “Glass Case of Emotion” Podcast to ask Wallace if the destroyed car could be added to his famed race car graveyard.

In September, Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media published “The Requiem,” a video depicting the car’s funeral.

NASCAR America: Steve Letarte “most excited” for Xfinity Series in 2019

By Daniel McFadinNov 27, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
Five full-time Xfinity Series drivers who won in 2018 – Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Cole Custer – are confirmed to be back full-time next season.

Reddick will be the first Xfinity champion to return the following season since Chase Elliott did in 2015.

Bell will enter his sophomore season after earning seven wins in his rookie campaign, the most in a season since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999.

Because of this NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte said the “series I’m most excited about” in 2019 is “the Xfinity Series. … I love the reduction in the Cup drivers taking part and I love the returning talent we’re going to see.”

Dale Jarrett said he’s looking forward to seeing how Bell handles “the disappointment of not winning the championship after being the talk all year that he’s the driver to beat. ”

Watch the above video for more.