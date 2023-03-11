Sunday Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, TV info, weather

AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR’s new short track aero package makes its debut this weekend and drivers were hopeful after Friday’s practice that the changes would help improve the racing at Phoenix Raceway.
Chevrolet will look to win its fourth race of the season Sunday. Chevy drivers have opened the season with victories in the Daytona 500 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.), at Auto Club Speedway (Kyle Busch) and at Las Vegas (William Byron).
Phoenix marks the final race in the three race West Coast swing.
Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway
(All times Eastern)
START: Stephanie Vonpein and DeMarko Knox, guests of United Rentals, will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m.
PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. … Invocation will be given by retired Major League Baseball umpire Ted Barrett at 3:30 p.m. … Billy and Bobby from The Brothers Moore will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) on the 1-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 and moves to Fox at 3 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
STREAMING: Fox Sports
FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
STARTING LINEUP: Phoenix Cup starting lineup
LAST YEAR: Joey Logano won last fall’s race to win his second Cup championship. Ryan Blaney was second. Ross Chastain was third. In the spring race, Chase Briscoe won and was followed by Chastain and Tyler Reddick.
CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:
Drivers discuss what Phoenix could be like with new aero package
Friday 5: Dale Jr. “thrilled” Josh Berry gets second chance in Chase Elliott’s car
Former F1 champ Jenson Button to run three Cup races
Kaulig Racing tabs Dirt Late Model’s “Superman” for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR adds choose rule for road courses, extends practice at COTA
William Byron to run three Truck races for Kyle Busch Motorsports
Dr. Diandra: Dissecting Cup’s new short track package
Former F1 champ Kimi Raikkonen to drive Project 91 car at COTA
Drivers to watch at Phoenix Raceway
Josh Berry, Jordan Taylor to drive for Chase Elliott