William Byron to drive three Truck races for Kyle Busch Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is scheduled to compete in three Craftsman Truck Series races this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
KBM announced Thursday that Byron will drive the team’s No. 51 Chevrolet April 8 at Bristol Motor Speedway, May 12 at Darlington Raceway and May 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Byron has not competed in the Truck Series at any of those tracks.
HendrickCars.com will be the primary sponsor for Byron’s races.
“I am so excited to return to racing with KBM,” Byron said in a statement released by the team. “I’m looking forward to getting back in their trucks and hopefully having some fun for these three races. These are three cool race tracks we’ve paired up for, and I’m interested in running at them since I haven’t raced there in a truck before.”
Dirt Late Model driver Jonathan Davenport, coming off a historic season, will make his Cup debut at the Bristol Dirt Race next month with Kaulig Racing, the team announced Thursday.
“It’s pretty hard to put into words,” Davenport told NBC Sports about his Cup opportunity. “It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid and kind of lost hope on it. I figured where I’m at is where I was going to be.
“I never thought I would get this opportunity now that I’m older. I thought my window had went by the wayside. It’s just awesome and pretty unbelievable that I’m even going to get a chance to race (in Cup).”
Nutrien Ag Solutions, a sponsor at Kaulig Racing and on Davenport’s dirt late model, will sponsor Davenport’s No. 13 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol. He will be a teammate to Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger.
Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, told NBC Sports that what Davenport did last year “you cannot put it into words. And I want to say it with ALL CAPITAL LETTERS. You can’t put it into words. It’s absolutely amazing.”
Davenport, who won the XR Super Series title last year, continues a string of drivers from other series competing in NASCAR this season.
Davenport admits he’s “nervously excited” about running with the Cup Series.
“I’ve still got a lot of questions to ask about how the whole weekend is going to go,” Davenport said, noting that he typically only gets about three laps of practice before a dirt late model event compared to the 75 minutes of practice for Cup at Bristol. “I like to be prepared in everything I do.”
Davenport, a five-time World 100 champion at Eldora Speedway, won nine races last year that paid at least $50,000, including the Knoxville Late Model Nationals and the World 100.
He said he hopes he can show that dirt late model racers are deserving of a chance in NASCAR’s top ranks.
“I could hopefully open the doors for somebody else one day,” Davenport said. “I could look at it that way and I kind of do, but I try not to put all the pressure on myself. I put enough pressure on myself just to perform for me and my family and my sponsors and car owners. I could put the weight of the world on me. Hopefully I make everybody proud and do all that I can.”
For now, the focus is on prepping for the April 9 race at Bristol.
Davenport has been to the shop to be fitted for a seat and learn about the cars.
“We’re trying to do everything we can that when he gets in the simulator that it is real life,” Rice said. “We looked at going to do some testing and different things like that, and I decided that I felt the simulator, for us, has been a better fit and we’ve done better with those than going to test.”
Even with Haley an accomplished dirt racer, Rice looks for the team to gain from Davenport’s dirt knowledge.
“That’s what this is about, trying to make our program better, trying to make our drivers better,” Rice said.
Davenport says he’s looking forward to racing NASCAR’s best. He’s raced against Kyle Larson in dirt late models and against Kyle Busch in Legends cars in Las Vegas years ago.
“I’ve raced against them before, some of them,” Davenport said. “It was mainly in my environment, and some come down to the Late Model world and race there. I’m now going to their world and racing with them. I’m definitely going to be a student of the sport.”
NASCAR will introduce a new short-track package for the Next Gen car this week at Phoenix Raceway. With 30% less downforce, the modifications are intended to improve the disappointing racing at some smaller tracks in 2022.
What’s changed in the new short track package
The most obvious change is the 2-inch spoiler, which is half the height of spoilers for other tracks. The short-track spoiler is also narrower, measuring 58 inches across compared to the 60-inch width used at other tracks.
But the most significant changes are under the car. The Next Gen car creates downforce with a smooth underbody that moves air out from under the car. The lower pressure sticks the car to the track.
The process is largely managed by a part of the underbody called the diffuser. I’ve outlined the diffuser in yellow in the photo below. I also labelled the diffuser skirts and the five strakes positioned between the skirts.
The next photo shows the full length of the diffuser. You can also see the bolts holding the pieces together. That modular design is largely why NASCAR was able to implement the new package so quickly.
What’s a strake?
A strake, like a splitter or spoiler, is an aerodynamic appendage that forces air to travel over (or under) a car in a very specific way. Andrew McColgan, NASCAR aerodynamics specialist at Chevy’s Charlotte Technical Center, explained that a complete understanding requires invoking the subtleties of vortex dynamics.
So let’s try an analogy. Imagine a stadium or other facility that hosts large crowds. When an event ends, people want to leave as quickly as possible.
If the exit is a single large opening, people move toward it from all directions. They have to slow down or speed up to avoid running into each other. It’s basically a free-for-all.
A better idea is creating lanes that funnel everyone in the right direction. People exiting the stadium see the lanes and adjust their paths ahead of time. You can think of strakes in the same way. They create the fastest way for air molecules to get out from under the car.
The Next Gen’s new short track package removes the three interior strakes (indicated by red arrows in the photos) and shortens the diffuser skirts. That prevents air molecules from exiting the car’s underside of the car as quickly, which decreases downforce.
Despite its location in the rear of the car, the diffuser creates front and rear downforce. Keeping the car balanced required also removing the engine panel strakes, which are located further toward the front of the underbody.
Less downforce equals more driver input
Eric Jacuzzi, NASCAR vice president for vehicle performance, told SiriusXM Radio’s “The Morning Drive” that the new short track package provides about 30% less total downforce relative to the original package. Testing showed little decrease in straightaway speed, thanks to the lower drag from the smaller spoiler. However, corner speeds went down by about 8 miles per hour.
Cars with a lot of downforce can run anywhere on a track the drivers chooses. The shortest way around the track is typically the fastest. Everyone wants to run that line. Passing requires traveling a longer distance, which is difficult when cars are so close in performance.
Josh Wilson, Chevy’s motorsports engineering group manager for NASCAR aerodynamics, explains that cars with less downforce give drivers more options. Drivers will have to experiment with how they enter and exit corners, how quick they hit the brake and throttle, and where on the track they can make their car work.
“I don’t think it’ll be worse,” Bubba Wallace’s crew chief Bootie Barker told me. But he views the Next Gen’s new short track package as a first step. Because the diffuser bolts together, it was relatively easy to remove strakes. More significant changes require single-source suppliers to fabricate enough new pieces to supply all the teams.
Is one car for all tracks achievable?
NASCAR intended the Next Gen to produce great racing at any track using the fewest different rules packages. Superspeedways, of course, require unique configurations. As does the Bristol dirt race.
At the start of the 2023 season, NASCAR added select short tracks to the list of road courses requiring cars to run a wet-weather package.
The desire to minimize the number of distinct rules packages is why the new short track changes will not be used at Bristol or Dover. The banking and speeds at these tracks are too high for the wet-weather package. If NASCAR had added the new aero package to these tracks, teams would have to have tested the short track package with and without the wet-weather package. Each test costs money.
How NASCAR balances the needs of different tracks with the one-car/all-tracks concept remains to be seen.
Although Kevin Harvick has been the top dog at Phoenix Raceway for much of his career, Joey Logano has made a lot of noise at the Arizona track recently.
Logano won last November’s Phoenix race to claim the Cup championship. He also owns wins at the track in 2016 and 2020 and is the only repeat Phoenix winner in the past eight races.
Logano is 0-for-3 to open the Cup season but will be among the favorites in Sunday’s race.
Speaking of Harvick, to appreciate the level of success he has enjoyed at Phoenix, some statistics are in order.
A nine-time winner at Phoenix, Harvick has finished in the top 10 at the track in 19 consecutive races. His second longest top-10 streak — 13 races — is at Darlington Raceway. He holds the Cup Series all-time record for most consecutive top-10 finishes at a single track. Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty are second on that list at 18, and both Earnhardt and Petty posted those streaks at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Who’s second to Harvick in top-10 streaks at Phoenix? That would be Ryan Blaney, who’s 14 behind Harvick at five straight.
Inside the Wood Brothers Racing hauler last month in the Daytona International Speedway garage area, oblivious to the orchestra of noise outside, Eddie Wood is flipping through a NASCAR history book.
On so many of the pages, it is as much a Wood family album as a NASCAR history. This is because Wood Brothers Racing and NASCAR have enjoyed parallel lives and storied peak moments. Eddie Wood participated in many of them, remembers most of the others and has studied the history behind the ones that predate his birth.
Wood Brothers Racing started before NASCAR, helped to create NASCAR’s brand and style, won its biggest race five times and provided a driver’s seat for an honor roll of motorsports’ biggest names.
“There’s Tiny in 1963,” Wood said, pointing to a photo of Tiny Lund on the way to winning the Daytona 500 that year. The same colors – red and white, with the bold number 21 on the side, a number that also would carry Cale Yarborough, A.J. Foyt, David Pearson and Trevor Bayne to victories in the 500.
“And Pearson driving for us in ’74,” Wood said, “and there’s the big finish in ’76, and Neil Bonnett winning for us at Dover in 1981. So many things to remember. Great drivers, great times.”
Perhaps most striking in Eddie Wood’s ride through this particular piece of NASCAR history is a photo of his father, Glen, the team’s founder, sitting in the 21 for the start of a NASCAR Convertible Division race in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Glen was a lumberman, a lover of fast cars and a pioneer of motorsports. The team he built with his first fast engine, Ford parts and pieces and shade-tree (literally) mechanical skills drives on today, in search of historic team win No. 100.
The Wood Brothers team began in the front yard of the family’s modest home near Stuart, Virginia. The mountain valley where the Woods – Walter and Ada, their sons Glen, Ray Lee, Clay, Delano and Leonard, and their daughter, Crystal, lived is known as Buffalo Ridge. There, in the yard of the farmhouse, grows a huge American Beech tree, and it was the sturdy lower limb of that tree that held the chain that was used to pull the engine from the brothers’ first race car.
In those early days, the brothers had no workshop. They tinkered with cars under the Virginia blue sky. Eventually, a series of shops were built, even as Glen recorded the team’s first NASCAR wins and it became evident that more money could be made at the racetrack than the family sawmill.
Over the years, the wins came in bunches as the No. 21 hosted a string of successful drivers: Dan Gurney, Marvin Panch, A.J. Foyt, Curtis Turner, Cale Yarborough, David Pearson, Neil Bonnett, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and, most famously in recent years, a kid named Trevor Bayne.
Bayne stunned everybody, including himself, by winning the 2011 Daytona 500 for the Woods, an upset of epic proportions for a relatively obscure driver who had turned 20 years old only a day before the race. A wild celebration followed, and Glen Wood, then 85 years old, almost missed it.
Richard Petty, a driver and team owner who went fender-to-fender with the Woods across so many years but also treasures their friendship, tells that story best.
“I wound up near the Woods’ pit when the race was over,” Petty remembered. “All of their crowd went to the winner’s circle. Glen was just sitting there. They left him. I said, ‘Glen, do you want to go to the winner’s circle?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ ”
Petty escorted Wood to Victory Lane, two old racers on the way to NASCAR holy ground. Petty knew the process. He won the Daytona 500 a record seven times as a driver.
“So that’s how Glen got in there and got to celebrate, too, and it’s why I wound up there,” Petty said.
That circle remains unbroken today. Glen Wood died in 2019 at the age of 93, but his brother, mechanical wizard Leonard, and Glen’s sons, Eddie and Len, remain close with the extended Petty family, a bond that became even tighter in the years (1985-88) Kyle Petty, Richard’s son, drove for the Woods.
“We always respected what Leonard and them were able to do, being up there in the country away from everybody else,” Richard Petty said. “We knew we had to outrun the 21. They knew they had to outrun the 43. We were both family operations, and we knew each other. My wife and kids would be in the infield, and so would theirs. We’d eat with each other. It was a friendly but competitive thing.”
Walk around today’s Cup garage and talk to any number of old-timers long gone from the weekly grind, and there is deep respect for the Woods, their history and their “good guys” posture in the racing community. And, despite the fact that success has been rare in recent years, many fans cling to the aura of the No. 21 with the gold numbers and the golden history.
Even in years when the team did not run the full schedule, choosing to focus on races with bigger payouts, the Woods usually raced at Martinsville Speedway, their “home” track. Clay Campbell, the track’s president, worked to make that happen.
“We always tried to work with them,” Campbell said. “We were the only short track they ran for a long time. We didn’t want to have a Cup race at Martinsville without the Wood brothers, considering all that they meant to NASCAR and to Martinsville. It was a bad look if we didn’t have them. So, we did a deal with them. They realized, too, the significance of running Martinsville. It was a win-win for both of us with them being just up the road in Stuart.
“They’re such an integral part of how this sport got to where it is. Leonard, Glen, Eddie, Len, the entire family — they’ve done so much. When you talk about the history of NASCAR, you’re not going to talk long before you talk about the Wood brothers.”
Dale Jarrett drove for the team in 1990 and ’91, scoring the first of his 32 Cup wins in the No. 21 at Michigan in 1991. He remembers being absorbed quickly into the Wood family, including mandatory visits to the home of Glen and his wife, Bernece, for lunches. The food came from Glen’s garden, one he tended until his final months.
“You felt like when you went to work for them you literally were part of their family,” Jarrett told NBC Sports. “They included you in everything they did. You had to look around and understand how much knowledge was there. They had seen and done a lot of things. There were things they had come up with that had changed the sport, but they also were quick to adapt to things that they saw others doing.
“You really do become part of their family. Still to this day, Eddie and Len are some of the best friends I have in the world. I can always count on them.”
This is echoed by Ryan Blaney, who, like Jarrett, drove the No. 21 to his first career win, this one coming at Pocono Raceway in 2017.
“Those years were a blast, an absolute pleasure,” Blaney told NBC Sports. “Working with Eddie and Len and getting to know Leonard. Just being around those guys and talking about how the sport has evolved and changed – it’s such a pleasure. I always go down to where they are in the garage and see them and find out what’s going on.”
The only negative point to Blaney’s 2017 victory with the Woods is that the No. 21 has not visited Victory Lane in the six years since that win. Through drivers Paul Menard (2018-19), Matt DiBenedetto (2020-21) and Harrison Burton (2022-current), the Woods’ win counter has been locked at 99.
The 100th victory will be cause for major celebration within the family, within the larger Ford motorsports community and, to a large degree, up and down pit road. The chase for that checkered flag isn’t talked about that often (bad luck and all, you know, to do that), and Eddie Wood runs far away from any thought that there might be “Wood Brothers 100th Win” caps or other paraphernalia sitting around waiting for the win.
“You’ll jinx yourself,” he said.
“You just can’t go win a race. Winning a race always has been hard, but it’s really hard now. For everybody. I think you just have to put it all together. It has to be the right day. The right things have to happen. You have to be there at the end.”
Burton, in his second full season of Cup racing after scoring four wins in the Xfinity Series, said win 100 is there for the taking. “For me, it’s week in and week out doing our job,” he said. “If we control what we can control, we’re capable of winning a Cup race. We just have to prove it. Obviously, there’s a lot of pressure to get that. I want it for the Wood brothers. They deserve it.”
When that moment arrives, the history book, and the stuffed memory banks of everyone who has had contact with Wood Brothers Racing across the years, will have another page.