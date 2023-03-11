AJ Allmendinger details Las Vegas crash

By Mar 11, 2023, 6:19 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — AJ Allmendinger said he had the wind knocked out of him and bruised his left foot in his crash last weekend on the last lap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger spun while in the pack and was hit in the door area by Ryan Preece on the backstretch. 

“It knocked the wind out of me and it was tough definitely to breath for a little bit,” Allmendinger said Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. “My (left) foot is still black and blue. My left foot bounced around between both pedals. It’s tender. It’s not horrible. I had to limp all night (after the race), and the next day was a little bit of a challenge. Other than that, I feel fine. The foot is still black and blue, but I don’t really feel it.

“For as big as the hit was, I think it could have been worse. It wasn’t horrible.”

Even in such an incident, Allmendinger was thinking about finishing the race. He drove away to place 18th.

“It took me a second to kind of get the wind back,” Allmendinger said. “Then I was sitting there and kind of thought to myself, ‘I don’t know who is in this wreck, so if this thing will start back up and get to the (finish) line, that might be a position or two.’ … You just want to finish the race if you can.”

Allmendinger said that NASCAR did the right thing in not calling a caution for his contact. NASCAR didn’t because Allmendinger drove away from the scene.

As for what caused his crash, Allmendinger said he had a good restart after having four tires changed before the overtime restart. 

“I kind of shot the gap and came to the white (flag lap in 13th place) … there were four cars in front of me four-wide and I was following Denny (Hamlin). I got into Turn 1, I just tried to get a big run off the corner to push him down the back straightaway, hoping that I could, at best, push him out from the group and then I would have clean track into (Turn) 3.

“We were free at that time and the dirty air just snapped me really loose off of (Turn) 2 really quick and didn’t save it.”

Phoenix Xfinity Series results, driver points

By Mar 11, 2023, 7:59 PM EST
Phoenix Xfinity Series results
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Sammy Smith became the fourth youngest driver to get his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in series history Saturday when he won at Phoenix Raceway.

Smith, 18 years, 9 months, 7 days, took the checkered flag ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ryan Truex.

Sheldon Creed finished third and was followed by Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith.

Chandler Smith and Kyle Busch made contact racing for third. Busch finished ninth.

Austin Hill remains the points leader. John Hunter Nemechek is second, 30 points behind Hill after four races. Justin Allgaier is third in the standings.

Sammy Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race

By Mar 11, 2023, 7:20 PM EST
Sammy Smith Phoenix Xfinity race
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Eighteen-year-old Sammy Smith scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win, taking the checkered flag Saturday at Phoenix Racing.

Smith scored the win in his 13th career series start. Smith led 92 of 200 laps, including the final 52.

“This is a dream come true,” said the high school senior.

Ryan Truex placed second, giving Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2 finish.

“I think (Smith) was the class of the field all day,” Truex said. “His car looked so good, and he could do what he wanted.”

Sheldon Creed was third. Riley Herbst finished fourth. Chandler Smith finished fifth. Chandler Smith and Kyle Busch made contact on the final lap. Busch fell back and finished ninth.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: Riley Herbst’s fourth-place finish marked his seventh consecutive top-10 finish, dating back to last season. … Sheldon Creed overcame a spin to finish third for his best finish of the season.

Who had a bad race: The strategy call to stay out when many others pitted before the end of the second stage allowed Allgaier to win that stage but put him in the back of the field after the stage break when he pitted. Allgaier couldn’t regain that track position and was collected in a crash late in the race. He finished 36th. … Josh Berry was spun twice, including once by teammate Sam Mayer. Berry overcame those incidents to finish eighth.

Next: The series races March 18 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (5 p.m. ET on FS1).

NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Phoenix

By Mar 11, 2023, 3:50 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Chevrolet, which has won the first three races of the Cup season, will have five drivers starting in the top 10, including pole-sitter Kyle Larson, in Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron starts third. Also in the top 10 for Chevrolet are Ross Chastain (sixth), Kyle Busch (ninth) and Erik Jones (10th).

The top Toyota driver is Denny Hamlin, who starts second. The top Ford driver is Brad Keselowski, who starts fourth.

Chase Briscoe, who won this race last year, qualified 24th.

Kyle Larson wins Cup pole at Phoenix

By Mar 11, 2023, 3:27 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Larson won his first pole of the season Saturday at Phoenix Raceway and will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday. 

Larson, who was fastest in Friday’s practice, qualified at 130.237 mph. His result came a day after NASCAR announced that it took the hood louvers (vents in the hood) for further evaluation from all four Hendrick Motorsports cars after practice. NASCAR took the hood louvers from Justin Haley‘s car before qualifying Saturday.

NASCAR stated that there if there were to be any penalties for any of those cars, those would be announced next week. Hendrick had two of the top three cars in qualifying and will have all four start in the top 20. Haley qualified 26th.

Denny Hamlin joins Larson on the front row after a lap of 129.931 mph. Larson’s teammate, William Byron, qualified third at 129.922 mph. Brad Keselowski qualified fourth at 129.762 mph. Christopher Bell completed the top five at 129.580 mph. Ross Chastain, who talked about his team’s struggles in practice Friday, rebounded to qualify sixth at 129.394.

Josh Berry, filling in for the injured Chase Elliott, qualified 17th at 129.889. He’ll be joined in the ninth row by teammate Alex Bowman (129.956).

