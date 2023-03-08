Kimi Raikkonen to drive Project 91 car at COTA

By Mar 8, 2023, 12:28 PM EST
0 Comments

Kimi Raikkonen is returning to NASCAR — and with Trackhouse Racing.

Trackhouse announced Wednesday that Raikkonen will drive its Project 91 car for the second time. He will race in the Cup Series event March 26 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Trackhouse chose Raikkonen for the debut of the Project 91 car last year at Watkins Glen International, where he finished 37th in the Cup race after being involved in an accident.

Trackhouse owner Justin Marks created the Project 91 program last year to offer drivers with international racing experience and success a chance to race in NASCAR events.

“I had a fantastic time in NASCAR,” Raikkonen said in a statement released by the team. “There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time, but everyone was very helpful. The competition was a big challenge. This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with, so there won’t be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun but also do as well as we can.”

Raikkonen has raced eight times at COTA in Formula 1 events. He scored one of his 21 F1 victories at the track — in 2018.

“When we announced Kimi last year, I said he was the global superstar I had in mind when we created Project 91,” Marks said in a statement released by the team. “I think you saw the fan reception across the world, and Kimi’s performance in the car was proof of the concept.”

Raikkonen raced in the top 10 at Watkins Glen before being swept into an accident.

Raikkonen test-drove the 91 car prior to the Watkins Glen race. The team said no tests are scheduled prior to COTA.

Darian Grubb will lead the team as crew chief.

A native of Finland, Raikkonen retired from F1 in 2021.

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway

By Mar 8, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The Cup Series’ three-week journey through the West ends Sunday with a 312-mile race at Phoenix Raceway.

The Phoenix race gains in importance because the track also hosts the season finale (Nov. 5) and the race between the Championship Four to decide the Cup title. Notes and knowledge from this Sunday’s race will be valuable during the return visit in the fall.

MORE: NASCAR official cites precedent for Chase Elliott to receive waiver

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain is No. 1

Ford teams will be looking to break Chevrolet’s streak of three consecutive wins to open the Cup season.

A look at drivers to watch in Phoenix:

FRONTRUNNERS

Kevin Harvick

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Best seasonal finish: 5th (Auto Club)
  • Past at Phoenix: Nine victories

Harvick is far beyond the “frontrunner” label at Phoenix. The track has been in his pocket for years. He has nine wins (more than any other driver) and has finished in the top 10 there in the past 19 races, the all-time record for the most consecutive top 10s at a track. In what he has said will be his final season as a driver, a win here would be epic.

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 14th
  • Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Las Vegas I)
  • Past at Phoenix: Won in 2021, finished top 10 seven of past eight races

Larson came close to scoring his first win of the season at Las Vegas and has a win and seven top 10s in his last eight starts at Phoenix.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 15th
  • Best seasonal finish: 8th (Daytona 500)
  • Past at Phoenix: Finished 4th and 2nd in Phoenix races last year

Blaney has a 49-race winless streak in points races. Phoenix could offer a breakthrough. In the past five races at the track, he has led 321 laps.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Austin Dillon

  • Points position: 26th
  • Best seasonal finish: 9th (Auto Club)
  • Past at Phoenix: Best career finish is 8th

Phoenix has been a puzzle for Dillon. He has finished 13th or worse in his past eight races there and hasn’t led a lap in 18 career starts.

Alex Bowman

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Las Vegas I)
  • Past at Phoenix: Best career finish is 6th

Phoenix can be considered Bowman’s “home” track (he’s from Tucson), but it hasn’t been hospitable. He has finished outside the top 10 in the past 10 races there.

Brad Keselowski

  • Points position: 11th
  • Best seasonal finish: 7th (Auto Club)
  • Past at Phoenix: Best career finish is 2nd (twice)

Keselowski has shown renewed strength in his second season as boss at RFK Racing. Phoenix will provide a stern test. He has no wins there and finished 23rd and 35th in the track’s two races last year.

Josh Berry, Jordan Taylor to drive No. 9 Cup car for Chase Elliott

By Mar 7, 2023, 5:23 PM EST
1 Comment

Josh Berry and Jordan Taylor will share driving duties of the No. 9 car for Hendrick Motorsports until Chase Elliott returns from his injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Elliott, who was coming off a runner-up finish last weekend at Auto Club Speedway, suffered a fractured tibia in a snowboarding accident Friday in Colorado. Hendrick Motorsports stated that Elliott’s recovery is expected to last about six weeks. Elliott is rehabilitating in Colorado.

Berry, who competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, will drive Elliott’s car at upcoming oval tracks, while Taylor will drive for the No. 9 car at Circuit of the Americas.

Berry drove Elliott’s car last weekend at Las Vegas and finished 29th, two laps behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, who won the Cup race.

MORE: Chase Elliott likely to receive medical waiver

“We’re focused on getting Chase back to 100%, so we’ll take however much time is necessary and make sure he has the best resources available,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports in a statement from the team.

“Josh was impressive this weekend under difficult circumstances, and we look forward to having him drive the oval tracks until Chase is able to return. Jordan is a world-class road racer and has recently been working with our Garage 56 team preparing for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He’ll be able to step in and do a great job at COTA.”

Taylor competes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Corvette Racing. He won the 2017 24 Hours of Daytona and the 2017 championship in the IMSA prototype class. The Cup race at COTA will mark Taylor’s first series start but he has two wins there in four IMSA races, winning in 2016 and ’17.

With Elliott’s recovery expected to last about six weeks, here are the races he likely will miss:

March 12 – Phoenix (Josh Berry will drive the No. 9)

March 19 – Atlanta (Berry)

March 26 – COTA (Jordan Taylor)

April 2 – Richmond (Berry)

April 9 – Bristol Dirt (Berry)

April 16 – Martinsville (Berry)

If Elliott’s recovery goes as scheduled, he could return for the April 23 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain rolls into No. 1 spot

By Mar 7, 2023, 12:18 PM EST
0 Comments

Ross Chastain, starting what appears to be another strong season with Trackhouse Racing, has moved into first place in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Chastain has finishes of ninth (Daytona), third (Auto Club) and 12th (Las Vegas) to start the season. He has led 97 laps.

MORE: NASCAR official cites precedent for Chase Elliott to receive waiver

Kyle Busch dropped from first to second after a 14th-place finish Sunday at Las Vegas.

New to the rankings this week are Vegas winner William Byron, whose standout day in the desert pushed him to fifth in the rankings, and Kyle Larson, who was a strong second Sunday.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Ross Chastain  (second last week) — Chastain faded near the end at Las Vegas on Sunday but continued to show that he’ll probably be a weekly win threat.

2. Kyle Busch (first last week) — Busch’s 14th-place finish at Vegas isn’t a good indication of how well he ran there.

3. Denny Hamlin (fifth last week) — Hamlin led 10 laps at Las Vegas and was in the mix at the end.

4. Alex Bowman (sixth last week) — Bowman was third in line in the one-two-three Hendrick Motorsports finish at Vegas. He has finishes of fifth, eighth and third this year and has led all three races.

5. William Byron (unranked last week)Byron was embarrassingly dominant at Vegas, leading 176 laps and outrunning teammate Kyle Larson in overtime for the win.

6. Christopher Bell (seventh last week) — Bell bounced back with a fifth at Vegas after an accident slapped him with a 32nd-place run at Auto Club. He’ll be looking for improvement at Phoenix, a track where he has never led a lap.

7. Daniel Suarez (ninth last week) — Suarez has had top-10 runs in all three races and, along with teammate Ross Chastain, has kept Trackhouse Racing in the spotlight.

8. Kyle Larson (unranked last week) — Barring a late-race caution, Larson probably would have won at Vegas despite William Byron’s powerful run.

9. Kevin Harvick (eighth last week) — Harvick finished ninth at Vegas a week before his magic track — Phoenix.

10. Joey Logano (third last week) — After a tough race at Vegas and a last-place finish, Logano drops in the rankings.

Dropped out: Chase Elliott (fourth last week), Brad Keselowski (10th last week).

NASCAR official cites precedent for Chase Elliott to receive a waiver

By Mar 7, 2023, 9:57 AM EST
3 Comments

A senior NASCAR official anticipates Chase Elliott receiving a waiver to be playoff eligible when Elliott returns to competition, citing a similar situation to when Tony Stewart was granted a waiver for an off-track injury.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, made the comment Tuesday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Elliott broke his tibia in his left leg snowboarding Friday in Colorado. Hendrick Motorsports has not set a timetable for Elliott’s return. Hendrick Motorsports announced that Josh Berry and Jordan Taylor will share driving duties of the No. 9 car until Elliott returns. His recovery is expected to take about six weeks. Berry drove the No. 9 car last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing 29th.

Drivers are required to start every race to be eligible for the playoffs. Elliott would need a waiver to compete in the playoffs provided he wins a race in the regular season. NASCAR removed the stipulation this past offseason that Cup drivers must be in the top 30 in points to be playoff eligible. 

Asked about the possibility of granting a waiver to Elliott once he’s medically cleared to return, Sawyer told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “I wouldn’t see any reason that he wouldn’t be granted a waiver, but we’ll go through that process and make sure we’re checking all the boxes.”

While Sawyer noted the decisions are made in a case-by-case basis, he cited the example with Stewart in 2016. Stewart suffered a burst fracture of the L1 vertebra in an all-terrain accident in the California desert sand dunes a few weeks before the season. He missed the first eight races of the season. NASCAR granted him a waiver for the playoffs shortly before he returned to action. Stewart won at Sonoma that season to make the playoffs. He was eliminated in the first round and finished 15th in the season standings.

Sawyer said of the decision-making process in regards to a waiver for Elliott: “Whether it’s on the racetrack … or off the racetrack in this particular case, we’ll gather all the information, we’ll sit down and make the right decision to move forward.”

NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty said on the NASCAR on NBC podcast that Elliott should receive a playoff waiver.

“God bless the NASCAR fans,” Petty said. “We praise Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson and all these guys that go out and race six nights a week in winged sprint cars and go-karts and midgets and whatever they want to race, but God forbid you can’t go snowboarding and get hurt. You just can’t do that, people. I don’t know where you all have been, but you just can’t do that.

“I look at it as, yes, he should get a waiver. … The point is, I don’t care how you are hurt or what happens, that’s what the medical waiver is for. The medical waiver is for an injury, an illness, a death in the family, whatever it may be. That’s what it’s for.”

NASCAR on NBC analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton both say that Elliott should receive a waiver.

“You have to manage your risks, but snowboarding does not go on the list of crazy activities in my mind,” Letarte said. “We see drivers drive other cars. Everybody has to have an outlet. I agree with (Kevin) Harvick and his perception that you find something to take you away from the competition on Sundays.”

Said Burton: “I don’t think this is a case in which NASCAR should look at it and say, ‘Hey, we’re not getting him a waiver because he got hurt snowboarding.'”

Elliott finished 38th in the season-opening Daytona 500 and was second the following week at Auto Club Speedway before his injury.

