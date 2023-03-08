Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cup Series’ three-week journey through the West ends Sunday with a 312-mile race at Phoenix Raceway.

The Phoenix race gains in importance because the track also hosts the season finale (Nov. 5) and the race between the Championship Four to decide the Cup title. Notes and knowledge from this Sunday’s race will be valuable during the return visit in the fall.

Ford teams will be looking to break Chevrolet’s streak of three consecutive wins to open the Cup season.

A look at drivers to watch in Phoenix:

FRONTRUNNERS

Kevin Harvick

Points position: 3rd

Best seasonal finish: 5th (Auto Club)

Past at Phoenix: Nine victories

Harvick is far beyond the “frontrunner” label at Phoenix. The track has been in his pocket for years. He has nine wins (more than any other driver) and has finished in the top 10 there in the past 19 races, the all-time record for the most consecutive top 10s at a track. In what he has said will be his final season as a driver, a win here would be epic.

Kyle Larson

Points position: 14th

Best seasonal finish: 2nd (Las Vegas I)

Past at Phoenix: Won in 2021, finished top 10 seven of past eight races

Larson came close to scoring his first win of the season at Las Vegas and has a win and seven top 10s in his last eight starts at Phoenix.

Ryan Blaney

Points position: 15th

Best seasonal finish: 8th (Daytona 500)

Past at Phoenix: Finished 4th and 2nd in Phoenix races last year

Blaney has a 49-race winless streak in points races. Phoenix could offer a breakthrough. In the past five races at the track, he has led 321 laps.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Austin Dillon

Points position: 26th

Best seasonal finish: 9th (Auto Club)

Past at Phoenix: Best career finish is 8th

Phoenix has been a puzzle for Dillon. He has finished 13th or worse in his past eight races there and hasn’t led a lap in 18 career starts.

Alex Bowman

Points position: 2nd

Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Las Vegas I)

Past at Phoenix: Best career finish is 6th

Phoenix can be considered Bowman’s “home” track (he’s from Tucson), but it hasn’t been hospitable. He has finished outside the top 10 in the past 10 races there.

Brad Keselowski

Points position: 11th

Best seasonal finish: 7th (Auto Club)

Past at Phoenix: Best career finish is 2nd (twice)

Keselowski has shown renewed strength in his second season as boss at RFK Racing. Phoenix will provide a stern test. He has no wins there and finished 23rd and 35th in the track’s two races last year.