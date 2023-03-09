NASCAR adds choose rule for road courses, Cup practice at COTA

NASCAR will add the choose rule for restarts at road courses after initially not including those events before the season, the sanctioning body announced Thursday.
The choose rule — which allows competitors to select which lane they wish to restart — will debut on road courses next week at Circuit of the Americas. NASCAR stated the change came following discussions with those in the sport.
NASCAR announced before the season that it was allowing the choose rule to be in place for superspeedway races and dirt races across Cup, Xfinity and the Craftsman Truck Series.
NASCAR also announced Thursday that Cup teams will receive 50 minutes of practice at COTA because that is the first road course event with the new aero package for those types of tracks and short tracks. The session is scheduled from 2:05 – 2:55 p.m. ET on March 24.
Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula One champion, will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut March 26 at Circuit of the Americas in his first of three races in the 2023 season.
In a collaboration between Rick Ware Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing (which is providing marketing and promotional support, Button will drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang with sponsorship from Mobil 1. Button also will race RWR’s No. 15 (a chartered car) July 2 in the Chicago Street Race and Aug. 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
In an F1 career that started in 2000, the 15-time winner drove for Williams, Renault, Honda and McLaren during 17 full-time seasons.
In addition to his work as a Sky Sports F1 commentator, Button has remained active in racing. He won the 2018 championship in the Japanese Super GT Series’ GT500 class.
Button also has been active in sports cars, making five starts in the World Endurance Championship (including the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans), and off-road endurance racing (the Mint 400 and Baja 1000 in 2019). Mobil 1 has been a sponsor for 20 years since his days in F1.
“I won the world championship with Mobil 1, and 14 of my 15 wins in Formula One were with Mobil 1, as well as winning the Super GT championship with them,” Button said in a release. “We’ve had a really close relationship over the years and I can’t think of a better partner.
“Mobil 1 has been a big part of making these NASCAR races happen for me, so I’m very thankful to them for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to working alongside the brand to get the best out of every race weekend.”
“We are thrilled to celebrate Jenson Button as he makes his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series and support him on his journey to making one of his racing dreams a reality,” Rob Shearer, Mobil 1 director of global lubricants marketing services, said in a release. “We’re driven by the love of driving and committed to helping more people get behind the wheel – wherever they may be. Through our partnership, we hope to continue to inspire and serve drivers everywhere – encouraging them to get more out of their drive and reconnect with the adventure of the open road.”
Button has 306 career starts in F1, wrapping his career in the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix as a substitute for Fernando Alonso (who was racing in the Indy 500).
“The reason I was able to stay in Formula One for so long was because I always felt I was learning,” he said. “There was always something new in terms of technologies, or I could still improve my driving or engineering skills within Formula One. When I got to my 17th year in F1, I felt like I lost that hunger a little bit because it wasn’t new anymore. There wasn’t something new to learn.
“Stepping away from F1 gave me the opportunity to try different series that excited me. I raced Super GT in Japan. I raced at Le Mans. I raced off-road because it was another skill to learn. You put yourself in a slightly vulnerable position because it’s not your complete skill set, and there’s still more to learn to be as good as the best. I love that challenge of driving new things. It’s slightly out of my comfort zone, and I found that out with off-road trucks.”
Button already has gotten familiar with the stock-car industry through his new connections with Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR (which are jointly fielding the Le Mans entry).
“Obviously, racing a Cup car is very different than what I’m used to,” he said in the release to announce his three-race ride with RWR. “It’s a lot heavier with a lot less power and basically no downforce. It’s got a sequential gearbox where you need to blip the throttle, so there’s lots of stuff to learn in a very short space of time.
“But I just get excited about that new challenge, and when I throw myself into something, I am 100 percent in. I’m not just doing it for fun in some one-off. I want to be competitive, and I know that to be competitive, it’s going to take a bit of time. That’s why doing these three races works very well this season.”
“The first time I jumped into the Garage 56 car, it was like, ‘What have I done? This is so different,’ ” Button said. “Then it was like, ‘Hang on, it’s still a race car. It’s got four tires that touch the road. It’s a mechanical racecar, which is even better for learning.’ I’ve really enjoyed the challenge.”
“A Cup car has a lot less downforce and is a lot heavier, but the Garage 56 car has given me an idea of what it will be like along with a direction, which is really useful,” he said. “I know in my first race I’m not expected to be qualifying right at the front, and I’m not expected to be fighting for a victory. I have a lot of respect for the drivers racing in the Cup Series. There’s so much talent there, whether it’s on ovals or road courses.
“Ten years ago, people used to say NASCAR guys can’t drive around a circuit, but I think they’ve proven that they can. Every time an ex-F1 driver gets in a stock car these days, they struggle initially. It takes a while for them to get up to speed, so I don’t expect to be right at the front, straight away. That’s why, for me, doing more than one race is really key so I can get the best out of myself and the best out of the car.”
Button will be racing at COTA with fellow F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen, who qualified 27th and finished 37th in his Cup debut last Aug. 21 at Watkins Glen International with Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 Chevrolet.
“The most important thing for me is to enjoy it,” Button said of his debut at COTA (where he made five F1 starts). “I want to feel comfortable in the car knowing that I can get as much out of the car in any situation as other people out on track. The result is the result and we’ll see what happens, but I want to get the confidence to brake as late as I’d like, to carry the speed through the high-speed corners, and to be able to race close – wheel-to-wheel with the pack.”
Dirt Late Model driver Jonathan Davenport, coming off a historic season, will make his Cup debut at the Bristol Dirt Race next month with Kaulig Racing, the team announced Thursday.
“It’s pretty hard to put into words,” Davenport told NBC Sports about his Cup opportunity. “It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid and kind of lost hope on it. I figured where I’m at is where I was going to be.
“I never thought I would get this opportunity now that I’m older. I thought my window had went by the wayside. It’s just awesome and pretty unbelievable that I’m even going to get a chance to race (in Cup).”
Nutrien Ag Solutions, a sponsor at Kaulig Racing and on Davenport’s dirt late model, will sponsor Davenport’s No. 13 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol. He will be a teammate to Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger.
Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, told NBC Sports that what Davenport did last year “you cannot put it into words. And I want to say it with ALL CAPITAL LETTERS. You can’t put it into words. It’s absolutely amazing.”
Davenport, who won the XR Super Series title last year, continues a string of drivers from other series competing in NASCAR this season.
Davenport admits he’s “nervously excited” about running with the Cup Series.
“I’ve still got a lot of questions to ask about how the whole weekend is going to go,” Davenport said, noting that he typically only gets about three laps of practice before a dirt late model event compared to the 75 minutes of practice for Cup at Bristol. “I like to be prepared in everything I do.”
Davenport, a five-time World 100 champion at Eldora Speedway, won nine races last year that paid at least $50,000, including the Knoxville Late Model Nationals and the World 100.
He said he hopes he can show that dirt late model racers are deserving of a chance in NASCAR’s top ranks.
“I could hopefully open the doors for somebody else one day,” Davenport said. “I could look at it that way and I kind of do, but I try not to put all the pressure on myself. I put enough pressure on myself just to perform for me and my family and my sponsors and car owners. I could put the weight of the world on me. Hopefully I make everybody proud and do all that I can.”
For now, the focus is on prepping for the April 9 race at Bristol.
Davenport has been to the shop to be fitted for a seat and learn about the cars.
“We’re trying to do everything we can that when he gets in the simulator that it is real life,” Rice said. “We looked at going to do some testing and different things like that, and I decided that I felt the simulator, for us, has been a better fit and we’ve done better with those than going to test.”
Even with Haley an accomplished dirt racer, Rice looks for the team to gain from Davenport’s dirt knowledge.
“That’s what this is about, trying to make our program better, trying to make our drivers better,” Rice said.
Davenport says he’s looking forward to racing NASCAR’s best. He’s raced against Kyle Larson in dirt late models and against Kyle Busch in Legends cars in Las Vegas years ago.
“I’ve raced against them before, some of them,” Davenport said. “It was mainly in my environment, and some come down to the Late Model world and race there. I’m now going to their world and racing with them. I’m definitely going to be a student of the sport.”
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is scheduled to compete in three Craftsman Truck Series races this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
KBM announced Thursday that Byron will drive the team’s No. 51 Chevrolet April 8 at Bristol Motor Speedway, May 12 at Darlington Raceway and May 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Byron has not competed in the Truck Series at any of those tracks.
HendrickCars.com will be the primary sponsor for Byron’s races.
“I am so excited to return to racing with KBM,” Byron said in a statement released by the team. “I’m looking forward to getting back in their trucks and hopefully having some fun for these three races. These are three cool race tracks we’ve paired up for, and I’m interested in running at them since I haven’t raced there in a truck before.”
NASCAR will introduce a new short-track package for the Next Gen car this week at Phoenix Raceway. With 30% less downforce, the modifications are intended to improve the disappointing racing at some smaller tracks in 2022.
What’s changed in the new short track package
The most obvious change is the 2-inch spoiler, which is half the height of spoilers for other tracks. The short-track spoiler is also narrower, measuring 58 inches across compared to the 60-inch width used at other tracks.
But the most significant changes are under the car. The Next Gen car creates downforce with a smooth underbody that moves air out from under the car. The lower pressure sticks the car to the track.
The process is largely managed by a part of the underbody called the diffuser. I’ve outlined the diffuser in yellow in the photo below. I also labelled the diffuser skirts and the five strakes positioned between the skirts.
The next photo shows the full length of the diffuser. You can also see the bolts holding the pieces together. That modular design is largely why NASCAR was able to implement the new package so quickly.
What’s a strake?
A strake, like a splitter or spoiler, is an aerodynamic appendage that forces air to travel over (or under) a car in a very specific way. Andrew McColgan, NASCAR aerodynamics specialist at Chevy’s Charlotte Technical Center, explained that a complete understanding requires invoking the subtleties of vortex dynamics.
So let’s try an analogy. Imagine a stadium or other facility that hosts large crowds. When an event ends, people want to leave as quickly as possible.
If the exit is a single large opening, people move toward it from all directions. They have to slow down or speed up to avoid running into each other. It’s basically a free-for-all.
A better idea is creating lanes that funnel everyone in the right direction. People exiting the stadium see the lanes and adjust their paths ahead of time. You can think of strakes in the same way. They create the fastest way for air molecules to get out from under the car.
The Next Gen’s new short track package removes the three interior strakes (indicated by red arrows in the photos) and shortens the diffuser skirts. That prevents air molecules from exiting the car’s underside of the car as quickly, which decreases downforce.
Despite its location in the rear of the car, the diffuser creates front and rear downforce. Keeping the car balanced required also removing the engine panel strakes, which are located further toward the front of the underbody.
Less downforce equals more driver input
Eric Jacuzzi, NASCAR vice president for vehicle performance, told SiriusXM Radio’s “The Morning Drive” that the new short track package provides about 30% less total downforce relative to the original package. Testing showed little decrease in straightaway speed, thanks to the lower drag from the smaller spoiler. However, corner speeds went down by about 8 miles per hour.
Cars with a lot of downforce can run anywhere on a track the drivers chooses. The shortest way around the track is typically the fastest. Everyone wants to run that line. Passing requires traveling a longer distance, which is difficult when cars are so close in performance.
Josh Wilson, Chevy’s motorsports engineering group manager for NASCAR aerodynamics, explains that cars with less downforce give drivers more options. Drivers will have to experiment with how they enter and exit corners, how quick they hit the brake and throttle, and where on the track they can make their car work.
“I don’t think it’ll be worse,” Bubba Wallace’s crew chief Bootie Barker told me. But he views the Next Gen’s new short track package as a first step. Because the diffuser bolts together, it was relatively easy to remove strakes. More significant changes require single-source suppliers to fabricate enough new pieces to supply all the teams.
Is one car for all tracks achievable?
NASCAR intended the Next Gen to produce great racing at any track using the fewest different rules packages. Superspeedways, of course, require unique configurations. As does the Bristol dirt race.
At the start of the 2023 season, NASCAR added select short tracks to the list of road courses requiring cars to run a wet-weather package.
The desire to minimize the number of distinct rules packages is why the new short track changes will not be used at Bristol or Dover. The banking and speeds at these tracks are too high for the wet-weather package. If NASCAR had added the new aero package to these tracks, teams would have to have tested the short track package with and without the wet-weather package. Each test costs money.
How NASCAR balances the needs of different tracks with the one-car/all-tracks concept remains to be seen.