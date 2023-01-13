Dr. Diandra: Three reasons Kyle Busch will thrive in 2023

By Jan 13, 2023, 9:00 AM EST
Kyle Busch ended his 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022. The 2023 season brings a new owner in Richard Childress, along with a new crew chief and a new manufacturer.

Busch expects to be successful with RCR out of the gate. Three pieces of data support the expectation that Busch will thrive in 2023.

But there’s also one caveat.

Reason one: The Next Gen car didn’t cause Busch’s bad 2022 season

There is no debating that Kyle Busch had a disappointing 2022 season.

  • He posted his highest average finish (16.7) since 2014.
  • He had the most DNFs in a season  (7) since 2005.
  • He finished 13th for the season, tying his lowest finish since 2012.
  • He had more top-five finishes in 2015 when he ran only 25 of the 36 races than he did in 2022.

But Busch’s decline started in 2020.

  • Busch won five races in 2019, more than the next three years combined.
  • His average finish of 13.8 in 2020 was his worst since 2014.
  • Busch didn’t finish a season between 2015-19 ranked lower than fourth, including two championships. He hasn’t ranked higher than eighth in the last three years.

Excluding DNFs — more on why in a moment — Busch’s finishing averages are not that different from 2021. The table below breaks out average finishes by track type.

A table showing Kyle Busch's finishes in 2022 by track type compared to those of 2021Busch was similar or better in all categories except road courses and the three “other” tracks.

“Other” tracks — large tracks that are neither superspeedways nor road courses — are Busch’s second-best track type, with a career win rate of 10.1%. In 2022, he crashed at Michigan and was disqualified at Pocono.

Reason two: Many of Busch’s 2022 problems were not his fault

I excluded DNFs in the above analysis because they reflect on both driver and team. You might blame a driver for causing a crash, but it’s not the driver’s fault if the car gives out.

Busch had two engine failures. Both were in the first round of the playoffs while running at or near the front. He was leading at Darlington and in the top five at Bristol. He also started from the back twice due to engine changes.

A piece of tape wiped out a second-place Pocono finish when NASCAR disqualified Busch and teammate Denny Hamlin. Busch’s car overheated at Fontana.

Toyota teams took longer to come up to speed with the Next Gen car. For example, Christopher Bell had the best average finishing position at road courses (11.5, including one win) among JGR teams. But second-best Martin Truex Jr. had an average finish of only 17.8 and a high finish of seventh.

Busch does have to take responsibility for leading the series in spins; however, the number of spins in 2022 was three times the total in 2021, so he wasn’t alone there.

Reason three: Busch is a good match with RCR

Although Richard Childress Racing has an amazing legacy, none of its drivers has finished a season in the top 10 since Ryan Newman in 2014. Before 2022, they posted just four wins in eight years.

But RCR earned four wins in 2022, anchored by Tyler Reddick’s three checkered flags. Although Busch won only one race, he outperformed Reddick in all but road course and the “other” category of track.

A table comparing Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick's average finishing positions (excluding DNFs) in 2022 by track typeReddick, who will race for 23XI in 2023, won two road courses and finished top eight in five of the six road courses in 2022. RCR knows how to build and set up road course cars.

Busch has a career win rate of 8.5% at road courses, third highest among track types for him. Look for Busch to return to form in road courses in 2023.

Busch’s perennial weakness is superspeedways. His career average finishing position is 20.0 with a 2.74% win rate. Superspeedway performance is even more important going forward given six superspeedway-type races per season.

RCR’s strength is superspeedways. Busch’s new teammate Austin Dillon has a 5.0% career win rate at superspeedways.

But …

Personality and culture collisions can torpedo driver-crew relationships, especially when the team isn’t winning.

Busch typically is not patient when things aren’t going the way he wants them. Crew chief Randall Burnett’s challenge will be managing the driver as much as the car. Burnett seems to understand this, but beginnings are often filled with friction.

If Busch and his new team can overcome the pitfalls of a new partnership, look for him to have a much better 2023 season.

NASCAR names new Drive for Diversity driver group

By Jan 13, 2023, 10:23 AM EST
Eight drivers have been named to this year’s NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program.

 Lavar Scott, Andrés Pérez de Lara, Jaiden Reyna and Justin Campbell are returning to Rev Racing, which operates the diversity program. Paige Rogers, Eloy Sebastián López Falcón, Caleb Johnson and Nathan Lyons will make their debut this year.

 Nick Sanchez, who participated in the diversity program in 2022 and won the ARCA Menards Series Championship, is advancing to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Sanchez will drive the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet for Rev Racing with its technical alliance partner, Kyle Busch Motorsports.

MORE: Long: Kevin Harvick provided a spark for NASCAR

 Rajah Caruth also graduated from the program and will be competing full time in the truck series, driving the No. 24 for GMS Racing. 

 “We’re excited to welcome our newest class of drivers and be a part of their growth and development,” said Jordan Leatherman, NASCAR’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion in a statement released by NASCAR. “We’re proud to see Nick Sanchez and Rajah Caruth graduate from the program and start a new chapter in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Their success reflects their talent and hard work.” 

 Drivers were selected after participating a combine in November in Charlotte and South Boston, Va. Participants from the United States and Mexico were evaluated by judges from across the NASCAR industry. Each driver was assessed in different areas, including physical fitness, on-track performance and media and marketing skills.  

The diversity program was created in 2004 to develop and train ethnically diverse and female drivers both on and off the track. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez and Kyle Larson are alumni of the program, which is operated by Rev Racing in Concord, N.C.   

This year’s class: 

 Andrés Pérez de Lara, ARCA Menards Series: The Mexico City, Mexico, native, 17, returns to Rev Racing after competing in the NASCAR México Series and NASCAR México Challenge categories. He is 2022’s NASCAR México Challenge champion.  

 Lavar Scott, ARCA Menards Series East: The 19-year-old from Carney’s Pointe, N.J., returns to Rev Racing after scoring his first career win in the NASCAR Truck México Series at Autódromo de Querétaro in Mexico in 2021. 

MORE: Dr. Diandra: Three reasons Kyle Busch will thrive this year

 Justin Campbell, NASCAR  Weekly Series Late Model: The 17-year-old Griffin, Ga., native returns to Rev Racing for his third season after earning two top fives and two top 10s in the 2022  Summer Shootout in the semi-pro division.  

 Jaiden Reyna, NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model: The Cornelius, N.C., native, 16, returns to Rev Racing after scoring two wins at Lincoln Speedway in the Young Lion division. Reyna also finished a career-high second at Florence Motor Speedway in the late model division.    

Paige Rogers, NASCAR  Weekly Series Late Model: The 19-year-old from Fort Wayne, Ind., will make her debut with Rev Racing in 2023. Rogers is the 2021 runner-up in the Late Model Sportsman division at Corrigan Oil Speedway.  

Caleb Johnson, INEX Legend Car Series: The Denver, Co., native finished fifth in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series point standings. The 14-year-old also has an iRacing background.  

 Nathan Lyons, INEX Legend Car Series: The 13–year-old, originally from Texas, moved to Concord, N.C., to pursue his dream to race in NASCAR. Lyons had five top 10 finishes in the 2022 Summer Shootout Outlaw Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway.  

 Eloy Sebastián López Falcón, INEX Legend Car Series: The Oaxaca, Mexico, native will make his debut with Rev Racing in 2023. The 17-year-old is the 2022 NASCAR Truck México Series champion.  

Long: Through the years, Kevin Harvick has provided a spark for NASCAR

By Jan 12, 2023, 2:24 PM EST
The assignment for the sixth grade class in Bakersfield, California, was to write about career goals. 

Even then, Kevin Harvick stood out.

The son of a firefighter, Harvick didn’t forecast riding siren-screaming trucks to emergencies. Instead, he detailed how he would race wheel-screeching cars and reach the NASCAR Winston Cup Series by age 30.

Harvick made it when he was 25 years old. 

MORE: 10 stellar moments in Kevin Harvick’s career

While his path seemed simple, it has been anything but for the future NASCAR Hall of Famer, who announced Thursday that this season — his 23rd in Cup — will be his final year. 

The 47-year-old has spent nearly half his life racing in NASCAR’s premier series, winning a championship and building a legacy, but nothing compares to his first Cup season.

Scheduled to compete in select Cup races in 2001 while running a full Busch Series schedule for car owner Richard Childress, those plans changed when Dale Earnhardt died in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500.

Childress asked Harvick to drive for Earnhardt’s team. 

“This will undoubtedly be the hardest thing that ever happens in my life,” Harvick said before his Cup debut at North Carolina Speedway, the week after Earnhardt’s crash. 

That race took place amid what was to be one of the happiest moments of Harvick’s life.

Harvick and wife DeLana were to be married in Las Vegas two days after the rain-delayed race. They thought about postponing it, but Childress told them not to do so. He told them that if ever there was a time for happiness, it was then.

Eleven days later, Harvick, in a white No. 29 car, nipped Jeff Gordon’s brightly colored car by six-thousandths of a second to win at Atlanta in what remains the fifth-closest Cup finish since electronic scoring debuted in 1993.  

Harvick appeared on the way to immediate stardom, but his path veered. While many wanted him to be an Earnhardt clone, Harvick sought his own identity. Conflict ensued.

Harvick’s feistiness led to confrontations with drivers. An altercation with Chad Little in the Darlington garage after a Busch Series race in 2001 led to a $10,000 fine and probation. 

After being wrecked by Greg Biffle in a Busch race at Bristol in 2002, Harvick leapt onto the trunk of Biffle’s car after the race and then lunged at Biffle. 

Two races later, NASCAR parked Harvick for the Martinsville Cup race a day after he wrecked Coy Gibbs in the Truck race in retaliation for an earlier incident. Ordered to report to the NASCAR hauler after the on-track incident, Harvick stopped his truck two feet from the rear of the hauler and left his truck there. 

In 2003 at Richmond, contact from Ricky Rudd sent Harvick into the wall. After the race, Harvick parked his wrecked car next to Rudd’s on pit road. Harvick yelled at Rudd before walking across the hood of Rudd’s car. Asked what Harvick said to him, Rudd said he didn’t hear because “(Harvick’s) got that little yap-yap mouth.”

Harvick has been at the center of other memorable quotes. After the fortunate timing of a caution helped Jimmie Johnson win at Auto Club Speedway in 2010, Harvick said of Johnson’s team: “They have a golden horseshoe stuck up their ass.”

Later that season, Joey Logano, upset after contact from Harvick spun him late in a race at Pocono, told reporters: “It’s probably not his fault. His wife wears the fire suit in the family.”

Other times, Harvick has shined. He has often done things differently. He signed to drive for Stewart-Haas Racing a year before his contract with Richard Childress Racing ended after the 2013 season. Despite predictions that Harvick would falter in a lame-duck season, he won four races and finished third in points, tying for his best points result to that point.

He won the Cup title the following season at SHR. Partnered with crew chief Rodney Childers, they formed a team that got better with age. Twenty-nine of Harvick’s 60 Cup victories have come after he turned 40 — a time when driver careers often slow instead of accelerate.

He still has the fire, as was evident in his confrontation on pit road with Chase Elliott at Bristol during the 2021 playoffs. Elliott was upset with Harvick for contact that cut Elliott’s tire late. Harvick was upset with Elliott impeding him in the final laps, costing Harvick the win. The feud continued for a couple of weeks, leading to Harvick punting Elliott at the Charlotte Roval.

Harvick also has shown signs of growth. He’s become more focused on the direction of the sport. He’s served as a mentor for young drivers. As driver angst grew about injuries last year, Harvick spoke out about safety concerns last fall.

Now, he prepares for his final season as a driver. It’s a long way back from when he would work with his dad under a race car at age 3 and help “fix” it. That meant sticking spark plugs into crevices only to see those spark plugs bounce out from underneath the car once it was on track.

Then again, Harvick didn’t need those spark plugs. He provides the spark.

Kyle Larson to attempt Indy 500-Coke 600 double in 2024

By Jan 12, 2023, 1:25 PM EST
In 2024, Kyle Larson will seek to join Kurt Busch, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon and John Andretti as drivers who have competed in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

McLaren Racing announced Thursday that it will add Larson to the Arrow McLaren lineup for next year’s Indianapolis 500.

Larson’s car will be co-owned by NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick and be sponsored by HendrickCars.com. This will be Larson’s first attempt at competing in the Indianapolis 500. Busch was the last driver to run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day, doing so in 2014. Andretti was the first to accomplish the feat in 1994.

Said Larson in a team release: “I’m super excited. Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time – since I was a child before I ever began competing in sprint cars. To do it with Arrow McLaren and Mr. Hendrick especially is a dream come true. I’m grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to it even though it’s still about a year-and-a-half away. I’m really looking forward to competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 and maybe even get a win or two that day.”

For more on this story, go here.

Southern Cal-UCLA competition joins NASCAR Clash weekend

By Jan 12, 2023, 1:13 PM EST
Competition between Formula SAE teams at the University of Southern California and UCLA has been added to the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum weekend in Los Angeles next month.

The teams will race against each other Feb. 4 in a time-trial competition on the quarter-mile, purpose-built asphalt oval inside the coliseum, which will host the second annual Cup Series Clash at the Coliseum Feb. 5. The non-points race is the season opener for Cup teams.

Formula SAE is an intercollegiate engineering competition in which teams from universities and colleges build prototype open-wheel race cars. Teams are scored in categories that include design, cost effectiveness and track performance.

The on-track competition at the coliseum is scheduled prior to Cup series practice and qualifying.

Southern Cal and UCLA will join the Big 10 in 2024. NBC Sports will begin televising Big 10 games this year as part of a seven-year agreement with the conference.

