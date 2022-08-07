Michigan crash continues Kyle Busch’s bad luck

BROOKLYN, Mich. — A multi-car crash eliminated Kyle Busch early in Sunday’s crash at Michigan International Speedway, marking the eighth consecutive Cup race he’s failed to finish in the top 10.

That is the longest streak in his career. Busch finished 36th in the 37-car field.

Busch was collected in a crash on Lap 25 off a restart after the competition caution. JJ Yeley was in the middle of the pack and stacked the field behind him. Involved in the crash were Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Harrison Burton, Yeley, Todd Gilliland and Ty Gibbs. All but Gilliland, Gibbs and McDowell were elimianted.

“Can’t buy a break,” Busch told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon after exiting the infield care center.

“Just was trying to bide my time and knew we weren’t necessarily going to need to be in a hurry there to get points at the end of that stage. It was going to be a 40-lap run and it was going to be plenty of time to get back up there because we had a really fast car – had a really fast Interstate Batteries Camry, it was looking really good for the day and obviously not a good result. Just got squeezed between the 10 (Aric Almirola) spinning and myself and the fence. Just don’t get it man, just can’t buy a break right now.”

Busch had talked on Saturday about his recent streak — which included his disqualification at Pocono for a post-race inspection violation after crossing the line second — and noted his bad luck.

“I guess if you look at that dark cloud that’s over me lately … we’re in the wrong place at the wrong time a lot of times,” Busch said Saturday.

He went on to say: “It’s just it’s a matter of luck and there is absolutely none following the 18 car right now. It’s disappointing. I’m sure there’s others that don’t have luck either. You look at Ty Dillon who just gets blindsided into a corner (last week at Indy) so he’s in the same boat, but (you) have to keep going and keep fighting and go into next week.”

Cindric explained what happened to him in the incident: “I saw the 15 car (Yeley) sideways and everything stacked up. I got tagged in the left-rear and shoved me up the racetrack and then got turned head-on into the fence. It looked like the 15 just got loose and backed everybody up and then got ran into the back.

“It’s not Ty’s fault, just everybody stacking up. Obviously, it was a complete mess. I hit the outside wall head-on. I’m glad to be OK. It’s such a waste to do all of this and finish last.”