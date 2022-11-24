Dr. Diandra: 2022 accidents steady, spins up 200%

By Nov 24, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
Cautions were up in 2022 despite fewer stage-end and competition cautions of any year since stage racing began. The third installment of 2022 by the numbers focuses on the causes (and causers) of cautions.

Cautions

I divide cautions into those that are planned — like competition and stage-end breaks — and so-called ‘natural’ cautions. Natural cautions include accidents, spins, stalled cars, debris or liquid on track and weather.

My first graph shows that this year’s 302 cautions are the most total cautions since 2014. That’s despite only 73 planned cautions, the fewest since stage racing started.

A stacked bar chart showing the planned and natural cautions from 2013 to 2022

The 2022 season had 43 more total cautions relative to 2021, and 57 more natural cautions than last year. That’s the most natural cautions since 2016.

Causes

Caution classification is subjective. Obviously, a car spinning is a spin and cars colliding is an accident. But if a car spins and then hits another car, is it a spin or an accident? If an accident happens at a stage break, do you record the caution as an accident or a stage break?

This year presented an even thornier problem.

The 2022 season had more blown tires and wheels coming off cars than any season I can remember. NASCAR classified some incidents arising from blown tires as debris cautions, others as accidents.

To me, a blown tire seems fundamentally different from a stray car part on the track.

The myriad tire and wheel problems prompted me to review all 302 cautions. I added three additional caution categories: wheel issues, fire and tire issues.

Tire issues were so labeled only if a blown tire preceded a crash or spin. Tires that blow because of contact with the wall or flat spotting aren’t included. If I couldn’t tell for sure that the blown tire came first, I left the caution in its original category.

My re-categorization complicates comparing cautions by category to previous years. That concern is offset by the need to set a benchmark against which to measure next year’s data.

The table below compares my breakdown of cautions with NASCAR’s for the 2022 season. I admit that I’m not totally objective, either. But I believe my categorization better reflects the overall nature of the 2022 season.

A table comparing breakdowns of cautions

The most surprising statistic is the extraordinarily large number of spins. Cup Series drivers spun between 20 and 27 times per season between 2016 and 2021. Drivers in 2022 spun 60 times.

There haven’t been that many spins since 2007, when the series recorded 66 spins. That was the first year of the Gen-5 car; however, the number of spins this year is similar to the numbers for the Gen-4 car. Fans wanted a car that was harder to drive. The spin statistics are a good argument that they’ve gotten their wish.

Drivers in accidents, spins and stalls

I treat accidents, spins, and stalls as a single category because of the questions about differentiating between them. ‘Incidents’ combines all the spins, all the accidents and all the stalls.

And remember: being involved in an incident doesn’t imply that driver caused the incident.

The graph below shows all drivers with 12 or more incidents during the 2022 season.

A stacked bar graph showing the drivers involved in the most accidents, spins and/or stalls

Remember also that this count doesn’t include wheel or tire issues. A driver crashing because a tire blew is fundamentally different from an accident or spin.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ross Chastain were involved in the most incidents in 2022. Both drivers had 15 accidents. Stenhouse also had two spins and a stall, while Chastain had three spins. Stenhouse led in caution-causing incidents in 2021 with 17 accidents.

Kyle Busch comes in third in total incidents, and first in spins with seven. For comparison, no other driver had more than four spins.

No full-time driver evaded incidents entirely. Justin Haley was involved in the fewest: four. William Byron tallied six while Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell came in at eight each.

Cautions by race

The Coca-Cola 600 was the longest Cup Series race in history in terms of mileage. Its 18 cautions helped make it long in terms of time, too.

But longer races offer more opportunities to crash. A better metric is the number of crashes per 100 miles of racing. I removed stage and competition cautions because planned cautions don’t depend on race length.

The Bristol dirt race’s 14 cautions were the third highest total after the Coca-Cola 600 and Texas’s 16 cautions. But the dirt race was the shortest race of the season at 133.25 miles.

A vertical bar graph showing the races with the most cautions per 100 miles of racing

That gives the Bristol dirt race a whopping 9.0 natural cautions per 100 miles of racing. Last year, the Bristol dirt race was also at the top of the list with 7.4 total cautions per 100 miles of racing.

Bristol’s asphalt race had the second-most cautions per 100 miles at 3.4  The two Bristol races are followed by COTA (3.0) and Texas (2.8).

What about superspeedways?

The only superspeedway race in the top-10 cautions-per-100-miles graph is the second Atlanta race. The fall Talladega race had the fewest cautions per 100 miles this year of any oval at 0.80.

But superspeedways claim more cars per accident. The summer Daytona race featured 46 cars involved in five accidents for an average of 9.2 cars per accident. Some cars were involved in multiple accidents, which is why the total number of cars in accidents is larger than the number of cars racing.

The fall Talladega race comes in second in terms of wreckage per accident with an average of 8.0 cars. The spring Talladega race ties with the Bristol asphalt race. Both had an average of 7.0 cars per accident.

Road America had the fewest cautions of any race in 2022. With only two stage-break cautions, Road America had 0.0 natural cautions per 100 miles. Sonoma had 0.72 natural cautions per 100 miles and the Charlotte Roval 0.78.

We normally use cautions as a proxy to count accidents and spins. The problem is that not every incident causes a caution — especially at road courses. There were seven cautions for wheels coming off cars, some wheels came off on pit road. Some drivers limped their cars back to the pits after losing wheels.

And there were a lot more spins that didn’t bring out cautions.

Next week, I’ll tell you all about those.

Front Row Motorsports Cup teams to have new crew chiefs in 2023

By Nov 23, 2022, 11:37 AM EST
Both Front Row Motorsports Cup teams will have new crew chiefs in 2023, the team announced Wednesay.

Travis Peterson will be the crew chief for the No. 34 car that has been driven by Michael McDowell. Peterson replaces Blake Harris, who will be the crew chief for Alex Bowman in 2023 at Hendrick Motorsports.

Peterson, 31, has been a race engineer. He spent the past five seasons at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. He worked with drivers Chris Buescher, Ryan Newman and Matt Kenseth during that time. Peterson previously served as a race engineer at Hendrick Motorsports for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and also at JR Motorsports.

“I think there are a lot of people in the NASCAR garage who are noticing what Front Row Motorsports has accomplished with the new car and their truck program,” Peterson said in a statement from the team.

“This is an opportunity to come into a winning and championship organization and help take that next step of getting more wins in the Cup Series and be in the playoffs. I’m ready to get to work. I’ve always had the goal of becoming a crew chief, and now I’m ready to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Front Row Motorsports also announced Wednesday that Seth Barbour, who had been the crew chief for the No. 38 driven by Todd Gilliland, has been named as the organization’s technical director. Barbour will oversee all track engineering and car preparation processes for the Front Row Motorsports Cup cars.

A new crew chief for the No. 38 team will be announced later.

Also, Ryan Bergenty, car chief for the No. 34 team, has been promoted to performance director and will oversee all body and chassis assembly for all Front Row Motorsports entries.

“The past two seasons Front Row Motorsports has seen success and we’re taking the next steps forward,” said Jerry Freeze, general manager of Front Row Motorsports, in a statement.

“We know that Travis is a person that can immediately come in, take the baton, and continue to move the No. 34 team to the front. We also made several changes internally to help with car preparation and engineering for all our race cars and trucks. Our final piece is finding a new leader for the No. 38 team. We’re confident that with these changes that we’ll be even better next season.”

Front Row Motorsports has not announced its driver lineup for next season. Both McDowell and Gilliland have said they plan to be back with the organization.

Add Chicago streets to NASCAR’s list of odd race places

By Nov 23, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
NASCAR will make more than a splash of history next summer when its race cars compete on a 2.2-mile road course carved from the streets of Chicago, one of the nation’s biggest cities.

It might be spectacular. It might not. But it certainly will be odd.

Although other series have raced in downtown locations, the July 1-2 weekend will mark an extreme departure from the norm for NASCAR. Already, more than six months before loud race cars take to the streets of Chicago, the very fact that the race will happen apparently has sparked interest in NASCAR involvement by other large cities. Rumors include New York City where, perhaps, Manhattan’s quite talented taxi drivers could participate in a preliminary event.

MORE: Five laps that impacted Cup season

As strange and different as the Chicago Street Race will be, it won’t mark the first time NASCAR has sent its drivers into the stark unknown.

Consider these other peculiar racing spots:

Soldier Field, Chicago — Yes, NASCAR has a past in the Windy City. In 1956, a Cup race was held on a half-mile (more or less) paved oval inside the home of the Chicago Bears. Fireball Roberts won.

Kitsap County Airport, Bremerton, Wash. – In 1957, Parnelli Jones won in a Cup car on a .9-mile road course on the grounds of the airport. Only 14 cars were entered. The Northwest market is one craved by NASCAR today.

McCormick Field, Asheville, N.C. – NASCAR fashioned a quarter-mile track inside Asheville’s baseball field, and Jim Paschal took the checkered flag in the 1958 race. Nobody went out of the park.

Daytona beach road course, Daytona Beach, Fla. – Without question the oddest (and one of the most famous) race course in NASCAR history, the beach road course tested drivers on a track that was one-half ocean sand and one-half two-lane highway asphalt. Legends were made there as drivers dug through the sand of the two turns and tried to avoid other cars, seagulls and the incoming tide.

MORE: Pig races? Pie in the sky? Check out NASCAR extras

Augusta International Raceway, Augusta, Ga. – They play a big golf tournament there, don’t they? Turns out they also raced in Augusta – on a 3-mile road course in 1963. Fireball Roberts won the race, which was called at 139 laps (of a scheduled 170) because of impending darkness.

Linden Airport, Linden, N.J. – Temporary tracks made by connecting portions of airport runways were somewhat popular in the 1950s. Al Keller (speaking of odd, he drove a Jaguar!) won in 1954 on the 2-mile course at Linden.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Playing the name game

By Nov 22, 2022, 12:00 PM EST
In 75 years of racing, NASCAR results lists have included some of the world of sport’s most unusual names.

Some were nicknames that became everyday names for drivers. Other unusual names came straight from the birth certificate.

Here’s a top 10 of some of the grandest:

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Fireball Roberts — There will never be a better stock car racing name, although, oddly, it had nothing to do with cars and tracks. Roberts’ real name was Glenn, but he picked up “Fireball” as a baseball pitcher. It carried over well to racing as he became NASCAR’s first national superstar.

2. Lake Speed — With a name like that, you have to be a racer. Maybe a boat racer would have been more appropriate, but still. … Speed raced 20 years in the Cup Series, scoring a single win. He outran Alan Kulwicki and Davey Allison to the checkered flag in the spring race at Darlington in 1988.

3. Coo Coo Marlin — His name was Clifton. Nobody called him that. Perhaps more famous as Sterling Marlin’s father, Coo Coo was a Cup semi-regular in the 1960s and ’70s. He made 165 starts without a win.

MORE: Pig races? Pie in the sky? Check out these NASCAR extras

4. Crawfish Crider — Supposedly got the nickname when he splashed his race car into water. Makes sense. Crider raced in Cup from 1959-65, making 232 starts without a win. His journey included starts in 59 of the 62 races on the 1964 schedule.

5. Frog Fagan — He jumped into NASCAR from Canada. Ran 20 races in the 1960s and ’70s.

6. Burrhead Nantz — Ran three races in 1960 and went home to Mooresville, North Carolina. Real name: Homer.

7. Dick Trickle — With a name like that, you have to be tough. He was. A short-track terror in the Midwest, Trickle won hundreds of races but failed to score in Cup in 303 starts from 1970-2002. He was Cup Rookie of the Year in 1989 at the age of 48. And nobody in the sport smoked more Marlboros.

MORE: Five laps that impacted Cup season

8. Speedy Thompson — Obviously, he was fast. Twenty Cup wins (eight in 1956). Finished third in Cup points four consecutive seasons (1956-59)

9. Nero Steptoe — Just because it’s a great name. A Georgia driver who ran five Cup races in the mid-1950s.

10. Jocko Maggiacomo — When your first name is Chauncey, a good nickname is almost a requirement. Made 23 Cup starts across 11 seasons in the 1970s and ’80s.

Honorable mentions: Possum Jones, Banjo Matthews, Soapy Castles, Dick Passwater, Gober Sosebee, Jesse James Taylor, numerous drivers named Chase (including Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe and Mike Chase).

Chicago: Making NASCAR work in the big city

By Nov 21, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
Winter is coming in Chicago. Julie Giese knows this. Might be time to shop for a big winter coat, she says.

This will be the oddest of racing offseasons for Giese, a veteran NASCAR executive who’s been handed the formidable task of overseeing the preparations for and the execution of next summer’s Chicago Street Race, a NASCAR adventure into the unknown.

Giese is trading the Desert Southwest for Chicago, a dramatic move in more ways than one. She has been president of Phoenix Raceway, which hosts the championship races of NASCAR’s top three series, and now assumes responsibility for a major auto racing experiment.

The Chicago Cup and Xfinity races are scheduled July 1-2 next year on a 2.2-mile, 12-turn  street layout that will carry the cars past Buckingham Fountain and Grant Park and along Lake Shore Drive, providing unusual visuals of NASCAR racing on a landscape that includes the Lake Michigan shoreline and the famous architecture of downtown Chicago.

MORE: Power Rankings: The best who never won a Cup race

To get to that first street race green flag, however, there is much work to be done.

“I think the most fun for me is that this is a blank sheet of paper,” Giese told NBC Sports. “We’re building this from the start. There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity, getting to create something as we’re doing it.

“Street races have been done, but this is the first time NASCAR has done it. We’re pushing ourselves to think outside the box, to be creative, to create something our fans and the city of Chicago haven’t seen before.”

NASCAR will race on the streets of Chicago in 2023. (Photo: Dustin Long)

NASCAR is treating the race weekend as a blend of competition and festival, with concerts by “A-list” artists and other sideline/sideshow activities scheduled within the track layout area. Temporary suite viewing areas will be constructed along the race course, and food and drink will be plentiful.

NASCAR has hired Four Leaf Productions to handle many of the logistical challenges related to such a huge event. Four Leaf has produced many large spectator events, including the Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits music festivals, and has experience working with city officials in Chicago.

Tickets to the races will include admission to the concerts on-site.

“We want Chicago to be a very different experience,” Giese  said. “It’s going to be a two-day festival. This will be one of the first times we’re having full music concerts as part of the experience. When we fold in concerts, it’s usually an abbreviated show as part of the pre- or post-race. In Chicago, we’re changing that strategy to where you have races each day and full concerts with ‘A-list’ talent each night. It’s a great opportunity for us to test that in a market that’s very used to doing events like that.

MORE: Five laps that impacted the Cup season 

“We’re putting it together piece by piece. We’ve surrounded ourselves with individuals from Four Leaf Productions who have tremendous knowledge of Chicago and putting on events in Chicago. And we have a really great team in-house that has built tracks and worked on the operations side, and we’re getting started putting all that together.”

There will be numerous hurdles over the next six months. Closing streets in one of the nation’s busiest cities for a week, more or less, is a challenge in itself, and the announcement of the race soon created opposition from some local officials and residents and businesses near the race area. Giese will be the point person in dealing with both excitement and dissent.

“I’m familiar enough with the city, but I’m learning about it every day,” she said. “Residents and business community members have been really welcoming and super helpful to me as I continue to learn and find my way around and network. It’s been positive.”

Giese has walked the race course with a television production team and has seen the promise of what can be.

“It’s the potential,” she said. “We knew what it could be with the skyline, the lake, the fountain. It’s going to be stunning.”

