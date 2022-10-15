Tyler Reddick to drive for 23XI Racing in 2023

By Oct 15, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Tyler Reddick will join 23XI Racing next season, a year earlier than planned, Kurt Busch announced after stating he will not compete full-time next year as he continues to recover from a concussion.

23XI Racing announced in July that it had signed Reddick to a contract beginning in 2024. With Kurt Busch’s announcement Saturday that he will not race full-time in Cup next year, it made a seat available for Reddick with 23XI Racing next season. Then it became a matter of 23XI Racing completing a deal with Richard Childress Racing for RCR to release Reddick from his contract a year early.

In a statement, 23XI Racing said: “With Kurt choosing to not race full-time next year, 23XI Racing announced today that upon reaching an agreement with Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick will join 23XI in 2023 to drive the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. We look forward to competing against Tyler over the remaining four weeks of the season and look forward to having him join our team thereafter.”

The 26-year-old Reddick has had a breakthrough season, winning three Cup races: Road America, Indianapolis road course and Texas. He’s looking forward to joining 23XI Racing next season.

“It’s great that it’s out there,” Reddick said of Saturday’s announcement. “This is the direction we’re going next year. … I am definitely excited about it.”

The results Reddick has had this season are not surprising. He was the first driver to win back-to-back Xfinity championships with two different teams. He claimed the 2018 title with JR Motorsports and won the 2019 crown with Richard Childress Racing.

“Franchise drivers don’t come around that often,” 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin said in July of Reddick. “So, if there is ever one that you can grab, you go after it. You do whatever it takes to make it happen and then you work on the details later.”

NASCAR Las Vegas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins pole

By Oct 15, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT
The first race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 will have a starting front row of non-playoff drivers.

Tyler Reddick won the pole for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) Saturday and will start alongside Austin Cindric. Reddick and Cindric started the playoffs among the contenders but failed to make the Round of 8.

MORE: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

MORE: Las Vegas Cup qualifying results

William Byron, in third, was the top qualifying driver among the eight still competing for the championship. Other playoff drivers and their starting spots: Ryan Blaney, fourth; Joey Logano, fifth; Christopher Bell, seventh; Ross Chastain, 11th; Chase Briscoe, 16th; Chase Elliott, 20th; and Denny Hamlin, 31st. It will be Hamlin’s worst start on a paved track this season.

Reddick, who has won four poles in his Cup career, will move to 23XI Racing next year  after he finishes this season with Richard Childress Racing.

Elliott leads the points entering the race. Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway with host the other races in the round.

Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Las Vegas

By Oct 15, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick, racing outside the playoffs and set to move to a new team next season, scored a minor upset Saturday by winning the pole for Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick turned a lap at 184.603 mph to win the first starting spot for Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC) race. Reddick was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and is in his final few races for Richard Childress Racing before moving to 23XI Racing next season.

“We were a bit off in practice,” Reddick told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “We went to work. We made some fantastic adjustments going into qualifying and got the car a lot closer.”

MORE: Las Vegas Cup qualifying results

MORE: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

The pole is Reddick’s third of the season.

He’ll start alongside Austin Cindric, who also failed to reach the playoffs’ Round of 8.

Following in the top five were William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano — all playoff drivers.

Sunday’s race is the first in the round. If any of the eight playoff drivers win, he will automatically advance to the Championship Four at Phoenix Raceway.

Sunday Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Oct 15, 2022, 11:46 AM EDT
The Round of 8 is here.

Eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will continue the search for a championship in Sunday’s 400-mile race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott, the season’s dominant driver with five race wins, carries the point lead into the race, the first of three in the round. Races will follow at Homestead-Miami Speedway Oct. 23 and Martinsville Speedway Oct. 30. The championship will be decided Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway. All remaining races in the Cup playoffs will be televised by NBC.

MORE: Chase Elliott leads NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Christopher Bell made his voice heard in the playoffs by rallying late last week to win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, visiting victory lane on a must-win day. He is fourth in points behind Elliott, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain.

Starting Sunday’s race below the cutline are Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by veteran television broadcaster Brent Musburger at 2:41 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:52 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 2 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach chaplain Billy Mauldin at 2:33 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Lorena Peril at 2:34 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400 miles) on the track’s oval.

STARTING LINEUP: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Countdown to Green will begin at 2 p.m. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny. High of 85.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin won last September’s race, finishing .442 of a second in front of Chase Elliott.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Kurt Busch stepping away from full-time driving

Tyler Reddick to move to 23XI Racing in 2023

Blake Harris to be Alex Bowman’s crew chief in 2023

Future is now for next generation of Cup drivers

Drivers to watch in Las Vegas race

Viewer’s guide for Las Vegas

Justin Allgaier, sponsor returning to JRM in 2023

Kurt Busch stepping away from full-time NASCAR Cup racing

By Oct 15, 2022, 11:01 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Kurt Busch, continuing to recover from a concussion suffered in July, will not race the rest of this season and said Saturday that he will not race full-time in Cup next year. 

“I know I’m not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch said in a statement he read. “These are the best of the best drivers, and lately, I haven’t felt my best.”

But Busch is not retiring, leaving the option open to race in the future.

“I will get back to 100%, I promise,” Busch said.

The 44-year-old Busch has been sidelined by a concussion since a July 23 crash at Pocono Raceway. He and Alex Bowman continue to miss races this season because of concussions. NASCAR will make changes to the rear of cars for next season to address rear-end impacts, such as those that injured Busch and Bowman.

Busch explained Saturday what he’s experienced and why he’s not ready to race yet.

“Mainly the vestibular movements,” Busch said, referring to the vestibular system located within the inner ear that responds to movement and contributes balance, equilibrium and maintaining a stable visual field.

“So with head movements, and torso movements with my heart rate elevated, that’s when things move quick in my peripheral … So (it would) be like looking in the mirror, and then back towards the windshield and around the competitors, checking the dash like just things are moving quick. And things are slowing down. Things are coming back to me. I just know I’m not 100% So the vestibular side is really where I’m focused on with my concussion.”

As for where he is in everyday life, Busch said: “Everyday life is 90-95%.”

Busch, a Las Vegas native, made his announcement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Co-owner Denny Hamlin, teammate Bubba Wallace and Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson attended.

“Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.”

Said NASCAR President Steve Phelps in a statement: “For more than two decades, we have been privileged to watch Kurt Busch compete. He has proven himself a champion on the racetrack, but perhaps just as importantly, he has grown to become a true ambassador for the sport.  Kurt’s drive to improve the future of motorsports has set him apart. We are thrilled that he’ll remain in our sport as a leader and trusted resource. Kurt’s unparalleled passion for racing gives us hope that we will see him in a race car again.”

Busch said he’s unsure of his path moving forward. He said he will talk with Fox Sports this weekend. He has done broadcasting work for that network previously. Hamlin said he’ll field a third car for whatever races Busch wants once he’s healthy. Hamlin also stated that Busch has a home with 23XI Racing.

“I told Kurt, in this decision, never feel like you owe the team anything. If anything the team owes you,” Hamlin said.

“We don’t know exactly what his future and exact role is with our team, we just know that we want him again, and we want to figure out something that is very good for him.”

While there is another driver in Cup with the same last name — younger brother Kyle — there is nobody quite like Kurt Busch.

Busch’s tenure in NASCAR has been marked by an immense talent and a temperament that nearly sidetracked his career a decade ago. In his final full-time Cup seasons, he has become a statesman for the sport and a mentor to young drivers. 

Busch’s career is worthy of future Hall of Fame enshrinement. He won the 2004 championship — the first year the title was determined by a postseason instead of a season-long format. This would have been his fourth year in the playoffs, but he gave up the spot because of his injury.

Busch also has 34 Cup victories, including at least one in each of the last nine seasons. He was victorious in the 2017 Daytona 500 and the 2010 Coca-Cola 600. Busch won a race in 19 of the 22 Cup seasons he was a full-time driver.

Busch has scored 161 top fives and 339 top 10s in 776 career Cup starts. He ranks 12th on the all-time career Cup start list. 

Busch made his Cup debut in 2000 at age 21, finishing 18th in the fall Dover race. He ran seven races that year before moving to Cup full-time in 2001 after only one season in the Truck Series.

