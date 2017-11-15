Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’ — Wins Daytona 500 for second time

After nearly four months of selecting weekly nominees, the first NBC Pit Crew All-Stars Team was announced Wednesday.
Here are the winners:
FRONT TIRE CARRIER: Graham Stoddard – No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevy, Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Grew up in Charlotte but moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 8th grade … Went on to play football at Nebraska (linebacker, special teams) and earn a finance degree
Following end of career, he took a job in financing but wanting something different, he looked into NASCAR … After finding a pit crew combine tryout in May 2014, Stoddard did enough to land a job with Michael Waltrip Racing and moved back to Charlotte that August
Has also worked with Chip Ganassi Racing & Team Penske … Has contributed to two Xfinity Series wins & a Snowball Derby win
FRONT TIRE CHANGER: Mike Lingerfelt – No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, Hometown: Travelers Rest, South Carolina
Competed as a driver in local dirt racing as a youngster
Opened a garage at age 16 with his brother. “We started out working under a tree with a shed, and that evolved into a building. We started from the ground up and turned it into something that is pretty cool … My grandfather had his own shop, my uncle had his own shop, and it was just a great opportunity for me to get in there and carry on what my family had always done. My junior and senior years of high school, I went home and worked there as part of a co-op program with the vocational school.”
Suffered fractured left femur when he was hit by Tony Stewart during 2000 Daytona 500; Lingerfelt was trying to retrieve an errant tire. Following surgery in Daytona (which included insertion of a 14-inch rod for support), Lingerfelt returned to Charlotte and immediately began physical therapy. After seven months and 14 days away from the #20 team, Lingerfelt returned to action later that season in the fall race at Charlotte
12-year career in sport has seen him work at every pit crew position and also as a pit crew coach
Resume includes stints at Roush Fenway Racing & Richard Childress Racing
Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 3
Volunteers with American Diabetes Association office in Charlotte, North Carolina, helping young children with diabetes learn how to live with the disease … Will take 8-week program at Duke University this fall in the Integrated Health Program for Diabetic Education
Hobbies include sport shooting, playing guitar, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers
REAR TIRE CHANGER: Raphael Diaz – No. 16 Roush Fenway Racing Ford (Xfinity), No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford (Cup), Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Joined No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports pit crew in Cup at Martinsville … 3-year veteran of Roush’s No. 16 Xfinity team … Works as a carbon fiber fabricator at Roush during the week
Holds special place in history of NASCAR Drive For Diversity program as the first D4D grad to be part of a winning pit crew at the Cup Series level (Carl Edwards, Roush Fenway Racing, Sonoma 2014)
Additionally, Diaz and Mike Russell are the first D4D crew members to win a national series championship (Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing, 2015 Xfinity Series)
Discussing D4D program in 2017: “I never thought I was going to be doing this for the rest of my life, but it puts you in a spot where anybody can do this if you have the determination. The program works if you want it bad enough, and it helps with all those fundamentals you need to have.”
Contributed to Chris Buescher’s first career Cup win at Pocono in 2016 … Also contributed to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s first two career Cup wins this season at Talladega (May) & Daytona (July)
Initially aspired to be a professional soccer player before suffering a knee injury
Grandfather immigrated to the United States from Chihuahua, Mexico
SPOTTER: TJ Majors – No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (Cup) Hometown: New Castle, Pennsylvania
Majors first met Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1997 as a rival on iRacing (Majors was based in Buffalo, Earnhardt in Charlotte) … After becoming friends, Earnhardt advised Majors to come to North Carolina in order to enter the industry … Earnhardt helped him make the trip shortly after Christmas 2001, arriving in Majors’ driveway with a pickup truck to tow his box trailer filled with his belongings
Majors suited up and raced for JR Motorsports in street stocks and late models, earning a win in a 200-lap race at Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) in 2004 … Got the call to spot for JRM’s first Xfinity Series start in the 2005 season finale at Homestead – the following day, Earnhardt asked Majors to start spotting for him
With Dale Jr.’s retirement as a full-time driver, Majors will make a move to Team Penske and become Joey Logano’s spotter in 2018
Believes the hardest part of spotting is depth perception; as cars come toward a spotter’s view and then drive away, it gets tough to perceive distance between each car on the track
GAS MAN: Caleb Hurd – No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Hometown: Pulaski, Virginia
Former Virginia Tech Football special teams player (1996-99); has a degree in mechanical engineering
Has been involved in NASCAR for over 16 years, double-dipping as an engineer and pit crew member
Says Richmond holds “a higher significance than some of the other places we go” because that’s the track, back when he was an intern with Hendrick, that he became inspired to become a crew member
Was hired by Joe Gibbs Racing in 2013 – because of his athleticism and also, “we were in the process of trying to make the fuel cans faster. And he was an engineer. Now that’s a double win,” said Mike Lepp, JGR’s senior athletic adviser.
He and his wife Courtney gave birth to daughter, Kate, last fall, nearly 9 weeks early. A few weeks later, Hurd was at Phoenix when Courtney called to tell him Kate needed surgery. Seemingly the entire NASCAR community rallied around them. “I could barely make it past the pit box without someone coming up to me and saying they were thinking about us and everything,” Caleb said. Kate is “doing just fine” now.
Caleb and Courtney are actively involved in charity, which has ranged from working with the Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Duke Medical Center, to the Hendrick Marrow Program, and Habitat for Humanity.
JACKMAN: Ray Gallahan – No. 22 Team Penske Ford Hometown: Lake Helen, Florida
Before entering NASCAR, Gallahan worked at a car wash in high school and his first year of college. “I was like their MVP guy in that I knew how to do anything there. Inside cleanup and vacuuming were my specialties.”
Has been with Team Penske for more than a decade.
In the 2014 championship finale at Miami, Joey Logano’s car fell off Gallahan’s jack during the final pit stop, costing Logano a chance at the title … Gallahan’s colleagues at Team Penske encouraged him throughout that offseason, and in the 2015 Daytona 500, he and the #22 team delivered a flawless performance to help Logano win “The Great American Race.”
Gallahan after the Daytona 500 win: “For me, it’s pretty breathtaking to go from, like, the lowest of lows to probably one of the highest of highs you can have in all of motorsports … [Miami] definitely is a life-changing thing. You try to take positives from that, and you try to go on and learn from it and get better.”
TIRE SPECIALIST: Jeff “Jet” Zarrella – No. 41 Stewart Haas Racing Ford Hometown: Southington, Connecticut.
Involved in the sport for over 30 years, starting at Connecticut’s Plainville Stadium. He finally realized his dream, winning the Daytona 500 back in February.
Joined SHR in 2009, prior to that he had worked for Yates Racing, DEI, Roush Fenway Xfinity Series program and several others.
From 1984 to 1993, worked as a tire specialist with 44 Racing and the No. 44 Modified driven by Reggie Ruggiero, Rick Fuller and Greg Sacks.
Enjoys cooking, gardening, shooting guns and golf when not at the racetrack.
ENGINE TUNER: Frank Mathalia – No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Hometown: Oneida, New York
Retired auto mechanic & tow truck driver for Mathalia Motors Corporation
Served in United States Marine Corps
Family is from upstate NY – his dad, also Frank Mathalia, raced at Utica-Rome Speedway – the home track for NASCAR Hall of Famers and modified racing legends Richie Evans and Jerry Cook
ENGINEER: Andrea Mueller – No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford, Hometown: Fresno, California
Joined Team Penske in 2007
Graduate of Cal Poly
Previously worked for Boeing and Pratt & Whitney, and also worked on engine projects for NASA’s space program
According to Andrea, her dad was very involved in racing at the local level, taking on a variety of roles such as engine tuner and mechanic for sprint cars
Andrea also talked her dad into letting her race in quarter & micro midgets, but stopped after her mom started to get nervous
Ryan Blaney on Mueller: “She’s done a great job. I’m really excited to have her. Knowing race cars, knowing what parts and pieces do and coming up with ideas to improve everything – that is what she does so well.”
Chris Gayle to remain Erik Jones’ crew chief in move to Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing on Wednesday announced that Chris Gayle will continue as crew chief for Erik Jones next season.
Gayle has been Jones’ crew chief this season in the latter’s rookie NASCAR Cup campaign in the No. 77 Toyota Camry of Furniture Row Racing.
Jones and Gayle will now move from the No. 77 after this season to the JGR No. 20 Toyota Camry in the 2018 season.
“I’m very excited to work with Erik again in 2018 and continue to build on our rookie season of 2017,” Gayle said in a media release. “I think the lessons we learned together this year will be invaluable to us next season.
“I’m also very excited to be coming back to JGR and work with all the great people and familiar faces in that organization.”
Gayle had previously worked with JGR before moving to FRR and Jones for 2017. He spent four years as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series with JGR, working with several drivers including Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Elliott Sadler, Jones and others following a successful career as a race engineer for JGR.
During his four years as a crew chief in the NXS, Gayle earned 20 wins, including one with Jones at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015, 52 top-five finishes, 91 top-10 finishes and 17 pole starting positions.
In their first NASCAR Cup season together, Jones and Gayle have combined thus far for five top-5 finishes, 14 top-10s and one pole.
Their best performance to date was runner-up in the August race at Bristol, where Jones led 260 laps before being overtaken by Kyle Busch for the win.
Jones enters this weekend’s season-ending race at Miami holding a 14-point lead over future JGR teammate Daniel Suarez for Sunoco Rookie of the Year.
Cup championship crew chiefs worried about tire allotment in Miami
A 2015 Cup championship trophy sits in crew chief Adam Stevens’ office so he can see it every day.
“I kind of like to be reminded every time I come to work what we’re racing for and what the hard work we put in day in and day out and night in and night out and through all the grind of the season what it’s all for,’’ Stevens said.
He seeks another championship trophy with his driver, Kyle Busch, among the four racing for a title in Sunday’s season finale in Miami (3 p.m. ET, NBC).
Cup teams will be allowed nine sets for the race plus the set they use in qualifying. Last year, teams had 12 sets available plus they could also use a set from practice.
Fewer sets of tires could mean more difficult decisions for crew chiefs, especially if there are a number of cautions.
“I think it changes a lot,’’ said Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick.
Childers noted that in 2014 when he and Harvick won the title, they used 11 sets of tires in the 400-mile race.
“I don’t feel like there’s enough tires,’’ Childers said of the allotment for Sunday’s race. “The last thing you want to do is run out of tires with 40 laps to go and not be able to do anything or race for a championship at the end. I’ve been trying to push a little bit, see if we can’t get an extra set for the race.’’
The concern among crew chiefs is that tires could be critical because how much they wear at Homestead-MiamiSpeedway. Greg Stucker, Goodyear director of racing, notes that the track has become one of the highest wear tracks on the circuit.
That’s just one of many concerns crew chiefs have entering the weekend. Paul Wolfe, crew chief for Brad Keselowski, has additional worries. His team has struggled to find speed in the playoffs. Keselowski has finished ahead of Truex twice in the first nine playoff races but neither were at 1.5-mile speedways, the length of Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Keselowski has been slower than Truex and Harvick in green flag speed and on restarts in all four of the playoff races on 1.5-mile tracks this season.
“We’ve just got to go down there and make speed,’’ Wolfe said. “That’s kind of as simple as it is. I feel good about what we’re bringing down there. I don’t know if it’ll be enough, but I’m proud of the effort that we’ve put in.’’
Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn arrive as what some will view as the favorite with seven victories this season, including six on 1.5-mile speedways. Pearn is fine with that role. It’s much better than in 2015, when the team entered the season finale as an underdog.
“I think at that point we were just thrilled to have made it, and I think we didn’t really know what to do,’’ he said. “It was like a dog chasing the car, we finally caught the car and we didn’t know what to do with it.
“This past year and the year before we really tried to take more time and get ourselves prepared for Homestead itself. So I think, obviously, we won’t see that until this weekend, but it’s been in our mind for a long time, and really trying to get ourselves prepared for this race and probably have put more emphasis on it than we would have if we hadn’t have gone through what we did in 2015.’’
