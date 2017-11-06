NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’: 1998 Xfinity championship

Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 'My Greatest 8': 1998 Xfinity championship

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
There are two races left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s full-time Cup career.

Between now and his final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR America will present Earnhardt’s “My Greatest 8.”

The series will look chronologically at eight of Earnhardt’s personal favorite moments from his NASCAR career.

The first is Earnhardt clinching his first of two Xfinity Series championship in 1998 while driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt, Inc. Earnhardt wrapped up the title on Nov. 15 at Homestead-Miami Speedway despite blowing an engine.

He finished the year with seven wins.

Earnhardt would claim his second Xfinity title in 1999.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver paid tribute to this era of his career earlier this season when he drove his ACDelco paint scheme in the Southern 500.

Watch the above video for more on the moment.

Martin Truex Jr. still the championship favorite after Texas loss

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 6:36 PM EST
With his second-place finish in Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. clinched a spot among the Championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Furniture Row Racing driver has finished second in both Round of 8 races so far. Sunday’s result came after he was passed by Kevin Harvick with 10 laps left in the race.

But NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman don’t think that changes that Truex is still the favorite to win the championship, which will be decided at a 1.5-mile track. Six of Truex’s seven wins this year have been at 1.5-mile tracks.

The No. 78 team’s average finish at those tracks is 2.7. That’s second all-time to Bobby Labonte in 1999 (2.4).

“He has been the best car all year on the mile-and-halfs,” Kligerman said. “It’s an upset if someone goes and beats them. It was an upset yesterday when Kevin Harvick beat him on a mile-and-a-half, on a green-flag run in a green-flag pass. … Yes, they got beat yesterday, but they still have that speed advantage.”

Said Petty: “I’m going to compare this to a Mike Tyson or a Tiger Woods. Once they get beat, people look at them and say, ‘ooh. They’re beatable on a mile-and-a-half race track.’ … This may give them that little bit of an opening that you need to say they’re not invincible this year.”

Watch the above video for more.

 

Roush Fenway Racing honoring Robert Yates at Phoenix with special paint scheme

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 6:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Roush Fenway Racing will honor the late Robert Yates this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with a classic Robert Yates Racing paint scheme.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford will be inspired by the Havoline sponsored No. 28 Ford Davey Allison won with at Phoenix in 1991 and 1992.

The logo of Robert Yates Racing, which won 57 Cup races and 48 pole positions, will be on the hood of the car.

Via: Roush Fenway Racing

Yates died on Oct. 2 at 74 after a battle with liver cancer. Yates, who won the 1999 Cup title with Dale Jarrett, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January.

In 2003, Yates and Jack Roush formed Roush Yates Engines, the exclusive provider of engines for Ford NASCAR teams.

“The entire NASCAR Community has lost a pillar of our sport with the passing of Robert Yates,” Roush said in a press release. “Robert was true to all he held dear – a fierce competitor, a dedicated and inspired leader and a passionate family man. For me he was the type of competitor that brought out the best in everyone around him and he was a wonderful partner and friend. I am very fortunate to have been able to team up with, and learn from, Robert Yates.”

Stenhouse, who has taken Roush-Yates engines to victory lane twice the year (Talladega, Daytona II), will look to give Ford its second Phoenix win since 2013. His best finish at the 1-mile track in nine starts is fourth last March. It’s his only finish better than 12th at the track.

“It’s really cool to be able to honor Robert with our car in Phoenix,” Stenhouse said in a press release. “He’s meant so much to NASCAR, and to have him ride along with us this weekend will be really special for everyone at the shop.”

Todd Gilliland wins second straight K&N Pro Series West title

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 5:15 PM EST
Saturday night saw Todd Gilliland win his second straight K&N Pro Series West title in a big night for Bill McAnally Racing.

The 17-year-old driver clinched the title by finishing second in the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame 150 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California.

Gilliland placed second to teammate Derek Kraus, who won his first K&N West race after leading 48 of the race’s 150 laps. Riley Herbst completed a sweep of the top three for Bill McAnally Racing.

The son of former Cup Series driver David Gilliland, Todd Gilliland capped off his championship run with his 11th top five in 14 races. He won six races for the second year in a row. Four of his wins this year came in the first five races of the season.

The driver of the No. 16 Toyota needed to finish seventh or better to clinch. His main rival for the title, teammate Chris Eggleston, suffered a flat tire on Lap 65. After undergoing repairs, Eggleston finished 20th, three laps down.

Eggleston finished 28 points back from Gilliland.

“It feels great,” Gilliland said after the race. “All this hard work and dedication these guys put in, and it all comes down to this. To be able to get it done is very special.”

Gilliland’s title comes a month after he lost out on the K&N East title to Harrison Burton by eight points. He’s won 17 K&N races the last two seasons.

Bill McAnally Racing has now won three K&N West titles in a row for the second time. It first accomplished the feat from 1999-2001, when Sean Woodside and Brendan Gaughan (twice) claimed titles.

Kraus, 16, led the final 45 laps and clinched the Rookie of the Year award with his win. He finished the season with nine top fives, including three runner-up finishes.

The West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame Championship 150 will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN.

 

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Recapping Texas playoff race

By Daniel McFadinNov 6, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps everything that went down in Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, which was won by Kevin Harvick.

Krista Voda hosts with Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

  • Kevin Harvick charged past Martin Truex Jr. for the win in Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway – but both drivers scored berths in the Championship 4. With Kyle Busch already locked in after his Martinsville victory, that leaves just one spot left. We’ll hear from Harvick after his critical win in the Lone Star State and size up the chances for each of the five playoff drivers that will be fighting for the last ticket to Miami next weekend.
  • Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is in deep trouble after his worst showing of the playoffs. Now at the bottom of the Round of 8, he faces a must-win situation in Phoenix. Does Johnson have a glimmer of hope left? Or is it finally time to count him out?
  • With Dale Earnhardt Jr. winding down his remarkable career, we begin our look back at the milestones that have meant the most to him. Don’t miss the start of “Dale Jr.: My Greatest 8.”

