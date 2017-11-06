NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’: 1998 Xfinity championship

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There are two races left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s full-time Cup career.

Between now and his final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR America will present Earnhardt’s “My Greatest 8.”

The series will look chronologically at eight of Earnhardt’s personal favorite moments from his NASCAR career.

The first is Earnhardt clinching his first of two Xfinity Series championship in 1998 while driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt, Inc. Earnhardt wrapped up the title on Nov. 15 at Homestead-Miami Speedway despite blowing an engine.

He finished the year with seven wins.

Earnhardt would claim his second Xfinity title in 1999.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver paid tribute to this era of his career earlier this season when he drove his ACDelco paint scheme in the Southern 500.

