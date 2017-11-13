Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Dale Jr’s ‘My Greatest 8’ — Wins for dad at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 13, 2017, 8:11 PM EST
As hard as it may seem to believe, there is now just one race left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Cup career.

In an eight-part series that began last week, NASCAR America today presents the fifth segment of Dale Jr.’s “My Greatest 8.”

The series looks at eight of Earnhardt’s personal favorite moments from his NASCAR career.

On today’s edition of NASCAR America, we continued with the fifth of eight episodes of Junior’s “My Greatest 8.”

Nearly five months after his father was killed in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500, Dale Jr. returned to Daytona International Speedway for the first time since that tragic day for the 2001 Pepsi 400.

Junior dominated the event, leading 116 of the 160 laps, to capture his third career Cup win and the most emotional race of his career.

“I dedicate this win to him,” Junior said of his late father. “There ain’t nobody else I could dedicate it to that would mean more to me.”

NASCAR America: How did Brad Keselowski make it to Miami?

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 13, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
When he was interviewed on NBC after Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Brad Keselowski looked more like a guy who had lost a close race than someone who just earned his way into this Sunday’s championship round at Miami.

He knew he had a rough day. He knew he had a car that wasn’t fast. The Toyotas were much faster. And had it not been for Chase Elliott taking out Denny Hamlin late in the race, going to Miami was the last thing that would have seemed likely for Keselowski.

He should have been more excited and animated, but it was more like Keselowski was just happy to get there barely.

Here’s part of what a dour-looking Keselowski had to say after the race:

“We probably had great speed at Martinsville, great execution at Texas and great luck today. You would like to have them all on the same day. That’s really how you win. … We knew we didn’t have the speed but just tried to be smart and put yourself to a position to have an opportunity for good things to happen. We caught some breaks.”

On Monday’s NASCAR America, analyst Jeff Burton gave his take on Keselowski’s race and also what he and the rest of the No. 2 team need to do at Miami:

“I think their good moment was pit strategy to pit when no one else did, and when other people pitted, he stayed out.

“I wonder if that strategy moving him within four cars of Hamlin, whether that go in Hamlin’s mind when he was racing Elliott.

“I wonder if that kept enough pressure on them to put them in an uncomfortable situation and then make the ultimate mistake.

“They did not run well. There’s no sugar-coating it, they ran bad, never had speed the entire weekend. You could see it in practice, they kept looking, kept searching.

“None of the Penske cars ran well at all, very surprising that they ran so poorly at Phoenix. Now they have to regroup, just have to put it behind them.

“They did what they had to do, they’re playing with house money, so to speak, and just go to Homestead and get all they can get.”

NASCAR America: Why did Denny Hamlin battle Chase Elliott late in the race when he didn’t have to?

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 13, 2017, 7:23 PM EST
Had he stayed on track and on focus, Denny Hamlin woulda, coulda, shoulda wound up with the final Championship 4 berth last weekend at Phoenix.

But he didn’t and it cost him possibly his first Cup championship.

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America, analysts Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan broke down what happened in Sunday’s Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

They discussed why, when Hamlin was ahead of Brad Keselowski, who was the only driver he should have worried about when it came to Hamlin’s hopes to reach the title race via points, he chose instead to race Chase Elliott for third place with less than 50 laps left.

Elliott had to win to advance. As long as he didn’t and Hamlin remained ahead of Keselowski, Hamlin would take the final transfer spot.

Instead, Hamlin raced Elliott. The result was Elliott moved Hamlin up the track, forcing Hamlin into the wall in what many portrayed as payback for Hamlin wrecking Elliott out of the lead two weeks ago at Martinsville. The contact at Phoenix led to a cut tire and sent Hamlin into the wall, ending his race and title hopes.

Here is what our analysts had to say (watch the video above for all their comments on the incident).

Dale Jarrett:

“Why was (Hamlin) even putting up a battle with someone, who we knew there was potential because just a few short weeks ago that things escalated to a bad situation at Martinsville with him? So why would you race that person when it didn’t make any difference?

“(Hamlin) goes out in the first two stages and does everything he needs to do, he’s doing well in the third stage. By then, he had set himself up to where all he had to do was beat (Keselowski). So I don’t understand why he was letting the (Elliott) affect him. If (Elliott) was going to pass him and go on to win the race, he couldn’t do anything there, so just focus on (Keselowski).

“I don’t understand why they weren’t telling Denny more that this isn’t your battle, the battle is still behind you and that’s all you have to worry about.”

Nate Ryan:

“There wasn’t a lot of communication telling Denny that Brad Keselowski is behind you. At that point, Brad had just catapulted into the top 10 due to some shrewd strategy by his crew chief, Paul Wolfe. … He got from the mid-teens into the top 10 and he was in Denny Hamlin’s mirror for the first time all race.

“I think he also had on his mind probably that he’s battling Chase Elliott for third and Chase is fast. If Elliott gets past him and gets the win, then it’s game over either way and Denny has no shot at advancing by points.”

Jeff Burton:

“What really confuses me is that there were comments on social media that Denny was trying to let Chase go.  … I don’t possibly see how that’s accurate. When you come off a corner side-by-side with a guy at a tight racetrack, that’s not letting the guy go.

“There was a bigger picture. Chase and Denny had two completely different agendas at this point in the race. Chase really had nothing to lose. If Chase didn’t win this race, he was not going to move forward.

“Denny didn’t have to win the race because of the great job he did in the first two stages. I just don’t think Denny and the 11 team didn’t respond to the great work they did in the first two stages. They didn’t need to race Chase, they just needed to let him go. Once (Elliott) is underneath you, just get on the brakes and slow down and let him go. I’m sorry, it’s not that hard.

“If you think you’re better than (Keselowski)) and you’re still racing (Elliott), that was not a good decision.”

 

NASCAR America 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN — Looking back at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 13, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno, Dale Jarret and Nate Ryan host from our Stamford, Connecticut studios, while Jeff Burton will join us from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll recap this weekend’s race at Phoenix that set the four-driver field for the Championship 4 race at Miami.
  • We’ll discuss the Denny Hamlin/Chase Elliott incident.
  • We’ll talk about the emotional win for Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski earning the fourth and final berth in the championship round.
  • What does it mean that Jimmie Johnson failed to qualify for Miami and not having the chance to run for an eighth Cup championship?

If you can't catch today's show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here from 5-6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR Championship Weekend in Miami

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 13, 2017, 4:06 PM EST
After nine months of racing, the NASCAR season comes to a close this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Each of NASCAR’s three national series will determine its champion in Miami, beginning with Friday’s Camping World Truck race, Saturday’s Xfinity  race and Sunday’s Cup race.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

Cup – Ford EcoBoost 400

There are 39 cars entered with all driver seats filled.

Reed Sorenson returns to drive Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

Jimmie Johnson is the defending Homestead winner, leading just three laps in the 268-lap event, which went to overtime.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Xfinity — Ford EcoBoost 300

There are 45 cars entered. All driver seats are filled except the No. 55 Toyota of JD Motorsports.

Ty Majeski will drive the No. 60 Ford for Roush Fenway Motorsports.

Daniel Suarez is the defending winner, leading 133 of the race’s 200 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

 

Trucks – Ford EcoBoost 200

There are 32 trucks entered. All driver seats are filled.

William Byron is the defending winner, leading 31 of 134 laps in last year’s race.

Click here for the entry list.