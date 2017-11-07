Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Day 2 of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’ – 1999 Xfinity title

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 6:55 PM EST
There are two races left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s full-time Cup career.

Between now and his final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR America will present Earnhardt’s “My Greatest 8.”

The series will look at eight of Earnhardt’s personal favorite moments from his NASCAR career.

On Monday, we recapped how Dale Jr. won the first of two consecutive Xfinity Series championships in 1998 while driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we relived Junior’s second consecutive Xfinity championship the following year – making him at the time only the fourth driver to win back-to-back titles in NASCAR’s junior league.

Shortly after being crowned champion that day for a second time, Dale Jr. said, “I thought I’d be a champion, but I didn’t think I’d be a two-time champion.”

Alongside him that day was his father, Dale Sr., who prophetically added of his son, “I’m very proud of him. Hopefully we can go on to Winston Cup (NASCAR Cup) and make things happen, too.”

Watch the above video for more on the moment.

John Andretti finishes chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer

By Daniel McFadinNov 7, 2017, 5:15 PM EST
Six months after announcing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, John Andretti revealed Monday he was done with chemotherapy treatments “for now.”

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver revealed on Twitter he had completed a series of 12 treatments that began in March.

Andretti’s initial surgery after his diagnosis removed 12-14 inches of his colon and scans showed the cancer had spread to his liver and possibly his spleen. In June, he announced that his spleen and gallbladder were cancer free.

After his diagnosis was announced, Andretti, 54, began advocating for men over the age of 50 to get colonoscopies. The campaign spawned the #CheckIt4Andretti hashtag on social media. Andretti shared his treatment experience regularly on Twitter.

The former driver for Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough was the first driver to attempt the “Double” of racing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

All cars in this season’s Indy 500 and Coke 600 had #CheckIt4Andretti decals.

 

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Who has best shot at Phoenix to make Miami? Dale Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 3:56 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts with Kyle Petty in Stamford, Connecticut, while Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan join us from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • As the season’s penultimate race draws closer, we break down the five drivers who will race for the final spot in the Championship 4. Which one will emerge to join Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. in a championship showdown at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

  • Following Matt Kenseth’s revelation that he is “stepping away” from NASCAR after the 2017 season, we’ll discuss the on-going changing of the guard in the Monster Energy Series.

  • With Dale Earnhardt Jr. winding down his remarkable career, we continue our look back at the milestones that have meant the most to him. Don’t miss the second installment of “Dale Jr.: My Greatest 8.”

  • We’ll re-visit Sunday’s pivotal playoff race at Texas from the perspective of the drivers, crew chiefs and spotters with Scan All: Texas.

  • NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity initiative has produced stars like Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace. Today, we’ll reveal the six drivers chosen for the 2018 class.

NASCAR announces 2018 Drive for Diversity class

By NBC SportsNov 7, 2017, 2:20 PM EST
NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity class for 2018 will feature six drivers.

Ruben Garcia Jr. will be back for a third season. He will be joined by Chase Cabre, Ernie Francis Jr., Nick Sanchez, Ryan Vargas and Isabella Robusto.

“We are thrilled with the level of talent that applied for the program, were invited to the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Combine and, ultimately, the six who were selected to drive for Rev Racing in 2018,” said Max Siegel, CEO of Rev Racing, in a statement. “As we’ve seen the program evolve over the years and produce wins and champions, and help elevate drivers such as Daniel Suárez, Kyle Larson and Darrell Wallace Jr. to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, these drivers have the ability and potential to carry that legacy forward.”

The new class:

       • Chase Cabre, 20, Tampa, Florida. Cabre finished sixth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship standings and was runner-up for Sunoco Rookie of the Year. He won the 21 Means 21 Pole Award twice and recorded four top-five finishes. He will return to compete in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and will also race a Late Model in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series.

       • Ernie Francis Jr., 19, Dania, Florida. Francis has already locked up his fourth Trans Am Series championship, becoming the youngest driver in series history to do so. He has 32 Trans Am Series wins – the most in series history – and 15 Pirelli World Challenge victories. Francis will be a development driver with Rev Racing, running road-course events in the K&N Pro Series East and select Late Model events, as well as testing, as he transitions to oval-track racing. 

  • Rubén García Jr., 21, Mexico City, Mexico. García will return to Rev Racing for his third season. The 2015 NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series champion finished fifth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East this year and is third in the PEAK Mexico Series standings with one race remaining. The NASCAR Next graduate will join Cabre in the K&N Pro East in addition to racing in the Late Model.

      • Nick Sanchez, 16, Homestead, Florida. Sanchez finished fifth in the 10-race Bojangles Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Rev Racing’s Legends Car program last year, and will move up to the team’s full-time Late Model in 2018. Sanchez had a win among five podium finishes in the Summer Shootout.

      • Ryan Vargas, 17, La Mirada, California. Vargas won the Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award in 2016 as the highest finishing multicultural or female driver in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Division I. He was runner-up for NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Josten’s Rookie of the Year for California in 2016 while racing at Irwindale and Bakersfield’s Kern County Raceway Park and the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This season, he scored a pair of wins to finish third in the state standings and 16th in the national standings. Vargas will drive in the third full-time K&N Pro Series East car and also race in the Late Model. 

      • Isabella Robusto, 13, Fort Mill, South Carolina. Robusto will anchor Rev Racing’s Youth Driver Program as she returns to the team to drive in the Legends car. Robusto will be one of four youth development drivers, with the remaining three to be announced at a later date. She was third overall at the Bandolero Winter Nationals and was the South Carolina Legends Young Lions champion in 2016 and was third overall in points in the Bojangles Summer Shootout Series in 2015.

NASCAR Drive for Diversity aligns drivers with a team of executives, athletic directors, crew chiefs and mentors tasked with helping them achieve career successes, and thus improving their goal of reaching one of the three NASCAR national series.

Bootie Barker to finish season, but Germain Racing will have new crew chief in 2018

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 7, 2017, 2:14 PM EST
2 Comments

Germain Racing announced Tuesday that veteran NASCAR Cup crew chief Robert “Bootie” Barker will finish the season with the team in that position, “but will not be with Germain Racing in 2018.”

Barker, 46, has been crew chief at Germain Racing, primarily for the No. 13 car, since 2010. Ty Dillon replaced Casey Mears as driver of the No. 13 Chevrolet this season. Dillon has struggled; his best finish in his first full Cup season has been 11th at Talladega four weeks ago.

The team did not state who would replace Barker.

Barker has served as a crew chief primarily in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series since 2001. Drivers he has worked with include Dave Blaney, Mike Bliss, Ward Burton, Jason Leffler, Jeff Green, Johnny Sauter, Jeremy Mayfield, Scott Wimmer, Blake Feese, Scott Riggs, Patrick Carpentier, Max Papis, Michael Waltrip, Casey Mears and Dillon.

In 479 Cup races as a crew chief, Barker has no wins, three top-five and 17 top-10 finishes. In 94 Xfinity Series races, he has four wins, 20 top fives and 39 top 10s. He also served as a crew chief in the Truck series for three races.