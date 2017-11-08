Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’ – first Cup win

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 8, 2017, 7:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

There are two races left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s full-time Cup career.

Between now and his final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR America will present Earnhardt’s “My Greatest 8.”

The series will look at eight of Earnhardt’s personal favorite moments from his NASCAR career.

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we continued with the third episode of Junior’s “My Greatest 8.”

In the episode, we looked back at one of the biggest days of his racing career: his first career NASCAR Cup victory – April 2, 2000 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“That was the hardest race I’ve ever drove,” Junior said.

Father Dale Earnhardt hugged his son in victory lane, saying with pride, “He got a good race car, a good engine and the boy drove a good race.”

Click on the video above.

We began the series on Monday, when we recapped how Dale Jr. won the first of two consecutive Xfinity Series championships in 1998 while driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Inc.

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, we relived Junior’s second consecutive Xfinity championship the following year – making him at the time only the fourth driver to win back-to-back titles in NASCAR’s junior league.

Check back Thursday for the next edition of Junior’s “My Greatest 8.”

NASCAR America: Clint Bowyer on the ’emotional rollercoaster’ of 2017

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 8, 2017, 6:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Clint Bowyer was our special guest on Wednesday’s edition of NBCSN’s NASCAR America, live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte.

Among the topics he spoke about was the “emotional rollercoaster” he’s been on in his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Even though it’s been a struggle at times for Bowyer from a performance standpoint, he still says SHR is a perfect fit for him.

“It’s been a lot of fun for me,” Bowyer told our NASCAR America panel of Marty Snider, Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty. “The fit factor couldn’t be better moving over to Stewart-Haas.

“It just fits my style, that blue collar racer mentality, that’s how I grew up. There’s no b.s. there, no spit and polish. You go walk in through the door and it’s racers, guys that grew up racing, working hard trying to find the task at hand, and that’s to make those cars go faster.

“It’s been up and down, literally an emotional rollercoaster. We just never could get on that roll and get the consistency down. That’s kind of my m.o., my standard deal,

“I didn’t win as many races as I need to over the years, but I’ve always been consistently there and that’s what got me into the playoffs and competing for championships over the years. That just wasn’t there this year.”

Bowyer also talked about life growing up in Emporia, Kansas, and why he likes to get back there so often and give back to the community.

Bowyer even had the distinct honor of being the subject of his own dedicated version of Scan All, with some of his most memorable transmissions and, uh, shall we say “colorful” language over his team’s radio, as well as his spotter Brett Griffin and crew chief Mike Bugarewicz.

Check it out:

 

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Clint Bowyer, Dale Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’

NBC's “Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist”
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 8, 2017, 4:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider, Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton host along with special guest NASCAR Cup driver Clint Bowyer from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

If you want to ask Clint a question, reach out on social media by using the hashtag #AskClint

On today’s show:

  • Clint will discuss his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing, as well as Wednesday’s announcement of Aric Almirola becoming his teammate in 2018.
  • We’ll head to Clint’s hometown of Emporia, Kansas, where he showed Kyle and Rutledge Wood a place that has something for everyone.
  • Plus, we’ll with a special Scan All featuring Clint’s best radio chatter
  • And, we’ll reveal another moment on Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s list of his “Greatest 8.”

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at the special time of 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Who is Hot, Not going into final Cup elimination race at Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinNov 8, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Maybe it’s the track or maybe it’s the playoffs.

Either way, Phoenix Raceway is a place that’s kind to drivers no matter where they start.

The 1-mile track, which hosts the final elimination race of the Cup playoffs on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), has seen seven of its last 13 winners start outside the top 10.

The most recent and lowest starting winner was Ryan Newman, who won in March in an overtime finish thanks to pit strategy after starting 22nd.

Only two of the last six Phoenix winners have started outside the top 10. Kevin Harvick, who has eight Phoenix victories, started outside the top 10 times and 15th or lower in three of them.

From the spring 2010 to spring 2014 races, six of nine winners started from outside the top 10.

The lowest-starting winner in Phoenix history is Ricky Rudd in 1995, when he started 29th.

Here’s who is hot and not entering Sunday’s race, courtesy of Racing Insights.

Who is Hot

Brad Keselowski
• Finished fourth at Martinsville, fifth at Texas.
• Currently fourth in points, +19 to the cutline.
• Advanced to the Round of 8 with his win at Talladega.
• Winless at Phoenix in 16 starts, best finish of third in 2014.
• Finished top 10 in five of the last seven races at Phoenix including fifth in March

Kevin Harvick

• Won at Texas to advance to the Championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the third time in the last four years.
• Five top-10 finishes in the playoffs and three finishes of 17th or worse.
• Won six of the last 10 races at Phoenix. Has eight total wins.
• Finished top six in the last eight Phoenix races.
• Failed to lead in the last two Phoenix races.

Martin Truex Jr.

• Finished second at Martinsville and Texas.
• Finished top five in seven of the eight playoff races.
• Has already advanced to championship race based on points.
• Seven wins in 2017, the most by a driver since Matt Kenseth had seven in 2013.
• Led a series-high 2,175 laps in 2017 and has led the most laps in nine races.
• Best Phoenix finish is fifth in 2009.
• Only one top-10 finish in the last seven Phoenix races.

Kyle Busch
• Won at Martinsville on last-lap pass for his third win of the playoffs
• Five wins this season have all come in the last 14 races.
• Led laps in the last 17 races this season, a personal best and the best streak ever among active
drivers.
• Finished 19th at Texas after Lap 1 contact with Keselowski.
• One Phoenix win in 2005.
• Finished top five in the last four Phoenix races including leading 114 laps before finishing third in March.

Who is Not

Jimmie Johnson
• Finished 12th at Martinsville and 27th at Texas.
• Only one top-five finish in the last 21 races.
• Finished outside the top 10 in the last four races.
• Four top-five finishes this season, three were wins.
• Four-time Phoenix winner but none since 2009.
• Only two top-10 finishes at Phoenix in the last six races there.
• Finished ninth at Phoenix in March.

Kyle Larson

• Finished 39th at Kansas, 37th at Martinsville and Texas, his worst three consecutive starts in his
career.
• Eight runner-up finishes this season.
• Four wins in 2017, had one before this season.
• Finished top three in last two Phoenix races including runner-up in March

Kurt Busch

• Finished ninth at Texas after winning the pole. Only his second top 10 of the playoffs.
• Finished 16th in the first round, 25 points below the cut line.
• One Phoenix win in 2005.
• Finished top 10 in five of the last six Phoenix races. Finished 25th in March.

Kasey Kahne

• Finished 11th at Texas. His worst finish in the last six races is 16th.
• Only three top-10 finishes in the last 24 races.
• Six DNFs for accidents this season.
• One Phoenix win in fall 2011.
• Only one top-10 finish in the last seven Phoenix races.

and on Facebook

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas named honorary starter for Cup championship race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 8, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Homestead-Miami Speedway has named Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas the honorary starter for the Cup Series’ championship race.

Douglas, 21, will wave the green flag for the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Nov. 19 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

A native of Newport News, Virginia, Douglas won gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 summer Olympics.

At the London 2012 Summer Olympics, the she won the team gold as a member of the “Fierce Five,” and also claimed the individual all-around gold. She won the team gold again in 2016.

“I’m so excited to wave the green flag for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway,” said Douglas in a press release. “I’ve seen plenty of championships, and the NASCAR championship is definitely going to be one epic event. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Douglas is also the author of “Grace, Gold & Glory: My Leap of Faith” and “Raising the Bar.”

and on Facebook