Six-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway for GMS Racing.

The 41-year-old Coby will drive the team’s No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado for his first race ever in a NASCAR national division.

The entry has been run by multiple drivers since the departure of Raphael Lessard in early May. Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott finished second in it last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway behind winner John Hunter Nemechek.

Last weekend also saw Coby win the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience event at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham are among the series’ co-founders.

GMS Racing president Mike Beam served as Coby’s celebrity crew chief for the event.

“My racing career has been filled with chance meetings where I come across someone who ends up opening another door for me, and last weekend’s SRX event at Stafford with Mike was another one of those cases,” Coby said in a team release.

“For Mike to leave the event and speak with (team owner) Maury Gallagher about putting me in one of their trucks at Bristol is phenomenal and I’m grateful for the opportunity to prove myself in the Camping World Truck Series.

“I’m really looking forward to working with all the guys on the 24 team at one of my favorite tracks. It doesn’t get any better than Bristol!”

Coby has made eight Whelen Modified Tour starts at Bristol in his career. His best finish was second in 2017, one of four top-five finishes at Bristol.

He recorded his 30th career Whelen Modified Tour victory on May 15 at Riverhead (N.Y.) Raceway.