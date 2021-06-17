GMS Racing to enter NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

GMS Racing announced Thursday that it will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series, the sport’s top level, starting next season.

The organization currently runs five full-time entries in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, including one for reigning series champion Sheldon Creed.

It also fields a program in the ARCA Menards Series.

“GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process,” said owner Maury Gallagher in a release.

“We have the goal to be a championship caliber team in any series in which we compete, and I am excited to watch the team grow in the coming years.”

The 2022 Cup season will include the on-track debut of the NASCAR Next Gen car.

Among other attributes, the Next Gen car will have many of its parts come from single-source suppliers, which could provide teams an area of long-term cost savings.

In his own comments, organization president Mike Beam cited the Next Gen car as helping to provide “the perfect opportunity to make the move” to Cup for GMS.

The organization says it expects to make further announcements regarding driver and event schedules at a later date.

In announcing a move into Cup for 2022, GMS joins Xfinity Series organization Kaulig Racing. Kaulig is running select Cup races this season as it prepares to field a full-time entry next season.

This season alone, three new full-time teams have debuted in the Cup garage: 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan; Trackhouse Racing, co-owned by Justin Marks and musician Pitbull; and Live Fast Motorsports, co-owned by veteran drivers Matt Tifft and B.J. McLeod.