John Hunter Nemechek wins Texas Truck race

John Hunter Nemechek scored his fourth Camping World Truck Series win of the season, taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway.

The victory is his second in a row. He won at Charlotte last month. Saturday’s win also is Nemechek’s 10th in the series.

Nemechek led 64 of the 147 laps.

Chase Elliott finished second in his first Truck race of the season. He was followed across the finish line by Ross Chastain, but Chastain’s truck failed inspection and was disqualified.Grant Enfinger moved to third, Austin Hill to fourth and Chandler Smith to fifth.

STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

STAGE 2 WINNER: Zane Smith

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Chandler Smith finished fifth, marking his second consecutive finish of sixth or better … Todd Gilliland‘s seventh-place finish is his third consecutive top-10 result.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Reigning series champion Sheldon Creed crashed twice and finished 35th … Stewart Friesen was eliminated by a crash, finishing 34th.

NEXT: The series races June 18 at Nashville Superspeedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1)