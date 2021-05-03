Raphael Lessard no longer with GMS Racing

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

GMS Racing issued a statement Monday morning that Raphael Lessard is no longer with the team.

The team stated: “Due to unfortunate circumstances, Raphael Lessard will no longer compete in the No. 24 for GMS Racing for the remainder of the 2021 season. Information on the No. 24 entry will be announced at a later date.”

When Lessard was announced as joining GMS Racing for the 2021 season, the team noted that Lessard did not have sponsorship for the full season.

Lessard noted in a statement Monday: “The unfavorable conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic on the North American economy did not allow Raphael Lessard Racing to implement their strategy in the search for funding in 2020. They are now turning their attention to preparing for the 2022 season, based on the driver’s major accomplishments since his start in NASCAR, on the groundwork already established this year, and on the anticipated economic recovery on both sides of the border.

Lessard finished eighth in last week’s Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway won by Kyle Busch. Lessard is 13th in the points.

Lessard competed for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2020. He won one race, taking the checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway. Lessard had seven top-10 finishes in 23 starts in his rookie campaign.