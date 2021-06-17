Kyle Larson‘s winning ways continued Wednesday night when he captured his second Ohio Speedweek sprint car victory in three nights.

Now, his focus turns to Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Larson led 34 of 35 laps to earn his 26th career All Star Circuit of Champions victory Wednesday at Waynesfield (Ohio) Raceway Park.

The win is Larson’s third this season in that series. He won in April at Williams Grove Speedway and Monday at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio.

Rico Abreu finished second to Larson on Wednesday. Tyler Courtney was third.

“Rico made me earn that one,” Larson said in victory lane, according to the All Star Circuit of Champions site. “What an awesome race track. I love Waynesfield. This is definitely my favorite Ohio track. I think this is my first wing win here. I think I finished second a couple of times with a wing on and once without a wing. We’re going to head to Nashville now and try to get a win on Sunday.”

Larson heads to Nashville on a hot streak in NASCAR. He’s won the past three races, scoring victories in the Coca-Cola 600, at Sonoma Raceway and last weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race. He has three runner-ups and three wins (including the NASCAR All-Star Race victory) in his last six Cup starts.

The last time he did not finish first or second in a Cup race was May 2 at Kansas Speedway. He finished 19th after leading 132 of the 267 laps and getting shuffled on a late restart.

“I think it’s a credit to all the race teams that I get to race for,” Larson said after his NASCAR All-Star Race win on his recent success. “I’m in some of the best equipment, and any time I sit in a race car, I’m in some of the best, if not the best, equipment out there. Paul Silva prepares – and I believe he’s the best sprint car mechanic, so his sprint car is amazing. Kevin Rumley, who I got to spend all week with at Eldora, he’s a genius. His cars are always good, too, and then obviously my 5 team (at Hendrick Motorsports) is unbelievable.

“Just very fortunate to be in these cars. I’ve worked really hard to put myself in the best equipment. But yeah, it’s definitely enjoyable for sure.”