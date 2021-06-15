Early odds list Kyle Larson as PointsBet favorite for Nashville

With finishes of second or better in his last five points-paying races, Kyle Larson is PointsBet Sportsbook’s early odds favorite for Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Larson kept his momentum alive last week with his second All-Star win after opening at +360. This week, oddsmakers have lowered his odds to +300. NASCAR has not visited Nashville Superspeedway since 2011, when both the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series visited there twice.

Larson’s current streak of top-two finishes began at Darlington Raceway, another rough-surfaced track of similar length. He was listed at +420 there.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +300 odds is $3.00. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The next favorite is Darlington winner Martin Truex Jr. He is listed this week with +650 odds. Since winning that race, he has one top-15 finish, a third at Sonoma Raceway, in the last four races.

Chase Elliott is ranked third at +725. He has a worst finish of seventh in his last six starts. Darlington is the only time in that span that he finished outside the top five.

With odds of +850, Denny Hamlin is the fourth-ranked driver for Nashville Superspeedway. He has one top-five finish in his last seven attempts. His fifth-place finish at Darlington came with +540 odds, which made him the second-ranked driver that week.

Rounding out the top five is Kyle Busch at +900. He also had a strong Darlington run and finished third. Busch enters the weekend coming off back-to-back top fives at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Sonoma.

William Byron finished fourth at Darlington. This week, he is listed at +1300. Byron also finished fourth at Dover the following week. With its concrete surface and mile length, it is similar to Nashville Superspeedway.

Alex Bowman won the most recent race at Dover. This week, he is listed at +1500.

Kevin Harvick has a current streak of five top-10 finishes on ovals, including a sixth at Darlington. He is ranked sixth this week at +1200.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Edge.