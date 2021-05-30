Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Larson outran the field and his teammates Sunday to deliver Rick Hendrick’s organization the title of winningest Cup team in NASCAR history, winning the Coca-Cola 600 by 10 seconds.

Larson, in his first season with the team, gave his new boss the 269th career victory for Hendrick Motorsports. That tops Petty Enterprises for most wins in the Cup Series.

“Thank you buddy,” Hendrick told Larson on the radio. “Thank you. Great job. Great job. Sacked them good.

Said Larson: “You built a helluva organization. I’m just lucky enough to get to drive for it.”

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France issued a statement in regards to Hendrick Motorsports’ accomplishment:

“I am proud to congratulate Rick Hendrick and all of Hendrick Motorsports on breaking the all-time wins record for a NASCAR Cup Series race team, long held by the legendary Petty Enterprises team. With nearly 40 years of excellence, Hendrick Motorsports has set the gold standard for race team success. Rick Hendrick has already cemented his legacy as a NASCAR Hall of Famer, and now adds another incredible accomplishment to an exemplary NASCAR career.”

The victory culminated a dominant May for the four-car organization located a little more than a 1 mile from Charlotte Motor Speedway

After going 1-2-3-4 at Dover with Alex Bowman winning two weeks ago and a 1-2 finish last week at Circuit of the Americas with Chase Elliott winning, Larson led a 1-2 Hendrick finish at Charlotte.

Larson, who finished second in each of the last three races, led 327 of the 400 laps and won all three stages. His eighth career Cup win is his first in a race 500 or more miles.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott was second. Kyle Busch placed third. He was followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman.

“We had nothing for the Hendrick cars,” Busch said.

Larson, started from the pole and took control as soon as the green flag flew.

Larson led 89 of the first 100 laps to win the opening stage, which was run without caution. The only time Larson didn’t lead us during a green-flag pit cycle.

Larson passed Elliott with 12 laps left in the second stage to win that stage.

Larson continued his run in the third stage, leading the final 48 laps of the stage to win that stage.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 3 WINNER: Kyle Larson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Larson has three runner-ups and a win in his last four races. … Kyle Busch finished third and has three top-five finishes in the last five races. … Chris Buescher finished eighth, giving him top 10s in each of the last three races on 1.5-mile tracks. … Tyler Reddick‘s ninth-place finish gives him eight top 10s this year. He had nine last season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Chip Ganassi Racing. Ross Chastain lost 38 laps in the first stage going to the garage for a broken oil pump. He finished 37th in the 38-car field. … In the second stage, Kurt Busch lost power and went to the garage for the same issue. He lost 33 laps for repairs. Moments after returning, Busch’s car was smoking and he was done for the race. He finished last in the 38-car field.

NEXT: The series races June 6 at Sonoma Raceway (4 p.m. ET on FS1)