Kyle Larson continues winning ways in Ohio sprint car race

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Kyle Larson won again.

One day after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, Larson traveled to Orrville, Ohio and won in Monday night’s All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car race at Wayne County Speedway.

Larson moved from 10th at the start to fifth in the first five laps of the 35-lap race. Several mid-race restarts enabled him to climb further before he caught and passed Zeb Wise for the lead on Lap 30.

“This is probably the best I’ve seen this place,” Larson said in a series release. “I was really able to rip the fence in (turns) three and four, and I think that’s where I was stronger than Zeb.

“I was able to show him my nose a little bit in (turns) one and two to get him thinking which made him change his line in three and four. He just kinda spun off of the corner and I was able to get a good run.”

Larson now has 25 career wins in the All Star Circuit of Champions, which is owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart.

Larson will compete with the series again Tuesday at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio), as its “Ohio Sprint Speedweek” continues.