Chase Briscoe will lead the Texas Xfinity starting lineup to the green flag for Saturday’s playoff race.

The race is the middle event in the Round of 8, which will determine the championship field. Briscoe secured one of the four spots in the title race by winning last weekend at Kansas Speedway. His victory was his ninth of the season. Stewart-Haas Racing announced Tuesday that Briscoe will move to Cup in 2021. He’ll take over the No. 14 car vacated by Clint Bowyer.

Starting next to Briscoe at Texas Motor Speedway will be Justin Haley. Kaulig Racing announced this week that Haley will return for a third Xfinity season with the team.

Brandon Jones, who will be back in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021, starts third. Ryan Sieg, looking to take his family team to the title race, starts fourth. Justin Allgaier will be fifth on the starting grid.

The Texas Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway

Race time: 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway; Fort Worth, Texas (1.5-mile oval)

Length: 200 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); goprn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Truck race: Sunday at Texas (147 laps, 220.5 miles), 12 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Texas (334 laps, 501 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN