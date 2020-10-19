Justin Haley returning to Kaulig Racing in 2021

Kaulig Racing announced Monday that Justin Haley will return to the team for a third Xfinity season in 2021.

The 21-year-old Haley heads into Saturday’s playoff race at Texas (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) two points out of the final transfer spot to the title race.

Haley signed a one-year extension with the team.

“I’d first like to thank LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and everyone at Kaulig Racing for an amazing partnership the past two years,” said Haley in a statement from the team. “We’ve grown as a team, an organization, and most importantly, as a family. I feel super blessed to have gotten the call from Kaulig Racing after my second win at Talladega that they wanted me back in 2021. They have believed in me since day one, and have stuck with me through the highs and lows. I’m extremely humbled to keep this strong partnership going into 2021 and continue trophy hunting!”

Haley has three wins this season, sweeping the two races at Talladega and winning on the Daytona oval. He joined Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the only drivers to win three Xfinity superspeedway races in a row. He finished fourth this past weekend at Kansas, the opening race in the Round of 8.

“To have Justin Haley come back for a third year with us is beyond amazing for our team,” said Matt Kaulig, owner of Kaulig Racing, in a statement from the team. “Everyone at Kaulig Racing loves Justin, and it is safe to say he has become an integral part of our family. Justin has only helped our program grow, and the proof is in the stats! I’m looking forward to many more wins and trophies with Justin in 2021.”