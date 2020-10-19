Xfinity playoff standings heading to Texas

Chase Briscoe advanced to the Xfinity championship race by winning this past weekend at Kansas, but the rest of the Xfinity playoff standings saw a shakeup.

Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson made contact early in the race. Gragson finished last in the 36-car field. Cindric finished 28th. Their poor finishes impacted the standings.

Cindric entered this round 27 points ahead of the cutoff for the last transfer spot. He holds the final transfer spot by two points on Justin Haley after Kansas. Kaulig Racing announced Monday that Haley will return to the team for a third season in 2021.

Gragson entered this round holding the fourth and final transfer spot. His result at Kansas dropped him to last among the eight remaining playoff drivers and likely puts him in a must-win situation to make next month’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

The race for the last three transfer spots remains close with two races left in the round. The series races Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Drivers in red are below the cutline in the Xfinity playoff standings. Drivers in yellow are in position to transfer to the championship race. Those in green have advanced to the title race.