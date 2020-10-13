Brandon Jones returns to JGR for 2021 Xfinity season

Brandon Jones, who is in the Round of 8, will return to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2021 Xfinity season, the team announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Jones is having his best Xfinity season. He has scored three of his four career series wins this season. Jones won at Kansas earlier this year. The series heads to Kansas Speedway for Saturday’s playoff race (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

“It has been a real thrill to watch Brandon’s development over the past few years with us in the Xfinity Series,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, in a statement from the team. “He is a championship contender of course and his veteran leadership has been a real asset to our overall program. We’re excited about the opportunity he has the rest of this year and that he will return next season and continue to build upon that success.”

Next season will be Jones’ fourth with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series.

“This has been a dream season so far and I couldn’t be prouder of our 19 team,” stated Brandon Jones in a statement from the team. “It’s been great to have Jeff Meendering as my crew chief for the second consecutive year and his leadership along with the consistency is exactly what this team needed. I also realize how fortunate I am to have partners like Menards and Toyota; their support means the world to me.

“This has been a phenomenal year and I couldn’t be more excited about being back at Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Right now, I remain focused on our championship run and making it to Phoenix where I won earlier this year for a shot at the Xfinity Series title.”