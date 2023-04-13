NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 13, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is more than one-quarter old, and numerous top-shelf drivers remain winless.

Martinsville Speedway, site of Sunday’s race, could open doors for some of those still looking.

Among those carrying win-column zeroes into Sunday’s 400-lap race are Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Martinsville

Chastain, star of last October’s last-lap “Hail Melon” run at Martinsville, finished fifth and fourth in the two Cup races at the half-mile track in 2022. Harvick has two wins at the track, while Truex has scored three times, Keselowski twice, Hamlin five times and Bowman once.

Blaney, trying to end a frustrating winless streak, finished fourth and third at Martinsville last year.

A look at the weekend schedule:

Martinsville Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Periods of rain. High of 68 with an 80% chance of rain during the day and 50% chance of rain at start of Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 79 with a 5% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

Sunday: Thunderstorms late in the day. High of 78. Winds 10-15 mph with a 47% chance of rain at start of Cup race.

Friday, April 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 3:40 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:05 – 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 15

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 4 – 11:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 16

Garage open

  • Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 210 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Chase Elliott will return to driver’s seat at Martinsville this weekend

By Apr 12, 2023, 4:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chase Elliott will return to the driver’s seat of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series activity at Martinsville Speedway.

Elliott suffered a fractured leg while snowboarding March 3 and has missed six Cup races. He underwent surgery and has been through a rehabilitation process.

Hendrick Motorsports said Elliott was medically cleared to drive Tuesday. He tested in the Chevrolet simulator Tuesday and Wednesday, and the team decided Wednesday he can compete this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” team owner Rick Hendrick stated in a release by the team. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins.”

Although Elliott could be limited by the leg issue at Martinsville, he and Hendrick have good history there. Hendrick Motorsports has scored 27 Martinsville victories, the most ever by a team at a single track. Elliott finished 10th in both Martinsville races last year, and his six stage wins at the track lead all other drivers. He won the fall 2020 race at Martinsville.

During Elliott’s absence, Josh Berry filled in for five of the six races, and Jordan Taylor replaced Elliott at Circuit of the Americas.

“Having such high-caliber drivers available was a huge benefit, especially under difficult circumstances,” said Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews. “Josh and Jordan each brought a tremendous amount of professionalism to our team, and we’re truly grateful for their contributions. Their preparation and talent made a big difference. We can’t overstate it.”

Elliott remains eligible for the Cup playoffs. He received a waiver from NASCAR.

Zane Smith to drive Rick Ware Racing Cup car at Martinsville

By Apr 12, 2023, 11:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Rick Ware Racing has named Zane Smith as driver for its No. 51 Ford in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Smith, last year’s Craftsman Truck Series champion, replaces Cody Ware, who was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after being charged in Iredell County, North Carolina with felony assault on a female.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Martinsville

Smith will be making his fourth start in the Cup Series. He has finishes of 17th at Gateway, 13th at Daytona and 31st at Phoenix.

Smith has nine wins in the Truck Series.

The team has not announced plans for the 51 car beyond the Martinsville race.

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 12, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Martinsville Speedway will host the last of three consecutive Cup short track races Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. is among a big group of drivers who haven’t reached Victory Lane this season, but he has a strong record at Martinsville, having won three of the past seven races at the half-mile track.

MORE: Christopher Bell first in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Joe Gibbs Racing (Truex’s team) and Hendrick Motorsports have won the past seven Martinsville races. Christopher Bell, Sunday’s winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, won last October’s race for JGR.

Here’s a look at drivers to watch Sunday at Martinsville:

FRONTRUNNERS

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Auto Club, Richmond 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: Two consecutive top fives

When last we left Martinsville (in October), Chastain was powering around the outside wall in a madcap last lap to finish high enough to remain in the playoffs. The dust has settled from that event, and Martinsville could open the door for his first win of this season.

Christopher Bell

  • Points position: 1st
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Bristol 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: Won last fall to advance in playoffs

Bell led 150 laps last October at Martinsville on the way to a must-win in the playoffs. He has five finishes of sixth or better in the past six races.

William Byron

  • Points position: 14th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: Finishes of 1st and 7th last year

Byron remains the season’s only multiple winner with two. During the past four races at Martinsville, he has led 221 laps with four finishes of seventh or better.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 8th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Atlanta 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: Seven consecutive top 10s

The series’ defending champion has fallen to eighth in points and has finished last in two of the past six races. Could Martinsville be a quick cure? Logano won there in October 2018. He has been running at the finish in all of his 28 Martinsville starts.

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position: 7th
  • Best seasonal finish: 7th (Las Vegas 1, Bristol 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: 3 career wins

The season has been a bumpy one for the former champion. A seventh-place run at Bristol ended a streak of four consecutive finishes of 11th or worse. He is typically strong at Martinsville but finished 22nd and 20th in the races there last year.

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position: 12th
  • Best seasonal finish: 6th (Auto Club, Atlanta 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: 5 career wins

Hamlin is still looking for his first top-five finish of the year. Martinsville offers promise. He has won five times at the half-mile and has two top-five finishes in the past four races.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell slides into first

By Apr 11, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Christopher Bell led the final 100 laps on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt surface Sunday night, scoring his first win of the Cup season.

The victory boosted Bell into first place in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings and, not incidentally, into first in the points standings.

MORE: Long: Dirt or pavement is wrong question for Bristol

Bell has won three of the past 13 races dating to last season. Among those victories was at Martinsville, where the series returns this weekend.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Christopher Bell (fifth last week) — A splendid performance in victory on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt lifts Bell into first place in the rankings. He has five top-five finishes — leading that category — this season.

2. William Byron (first last week) — Byron drops a spot after finishing 13th at Bristol. His recent record remains a shiny one: three top fives, including two wins, in the past six races.

3. Kevin Harvick (eighth last week) — Harvick had a solid, if not spectacular, night at Bristol, weaving through various calamities to finish ninth, his fifth top 10 in seven races.

4. Ross Chastain (second last week) — A multi-car crash near the end of Sunday’s race left Chastain with a 28th-place finish and drops him two spots in the rankings.

5. Tyler Reddick (10th last week) — Reddick makes a big jump to fifth place after finishing a close second to Christopher Bell at Bristol. He has four top fives in the past five races, including a win.

6. Kyle Busch (third last week) — Busch led six laps at Bristol but parked late in the race with suspension problems. He has two straight finishes of 14th or worse.

7. Alex Bowman (fourth last week) — Bowman finished two laps down in 29th at Bristol, ending his streak of seven consecutive finishes of 14th or better.

8. Kyle Larson (sixth last week) — Larson was the pingpong ball of the night at Bristol and had a rather eventful evening with Ryan Preece. Larson led the entire first stage but ultimately parked with damage, finishing 35th.

9. Joey Logano (seventh last week) — The defending champion has been in unlikely territory recently with two last-place finishes in the past six races. He was involved in a crash early in the race at Bristol and later hit the wall.

10. Martin Truex Jr. (unranked last week) — Truex returns to the rankings after a seventh-place run at Bristol. The finish was his first in the top 10 in the past five races.

Dropped out: Denny Hamlin (ninth last week).

