NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is more than one-quarter old, and numerous top-shelf drivers remain winless.
Martinsville Speedway, site of Sunday’s race, could open doors for some of those still looking.
Among those carrying win-column zeroes into Sunday’s 400-lap race are Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin.
Chastain, star of last October’s last-lap “Hail Melon” run at Martinsville, finished fifth and fourth in the two Cup races at the half-mile track in 2022. Harvick has two wins at the track, while Truex has scored three times, Keselowski twice, Hamlin five times and Bowman once.
Blaney, trying to end a frustrating winless streak, finished fourth and third at Martinsville last year.
A look at the weekend schedule:
Martinsville Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)
Weekend weather
Friday: Periods of rain. High of 68 with an 80% chance of rain during the day and 50% chance of rain at start of Truck race.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 79 with a 5% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.
Sunday: Thunderstorms late in the day. High of 78. Winds 10-15 mph with a 47% chance of rain at start of Cup race.
Friday, April 14
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series
- 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 3:05 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
- 3:40 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
- 5:05 – 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
- 5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
- 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, April 15
Garage open
- 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series
- 4 – 11:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, April 16
Garage open
- Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 3 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 210 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)