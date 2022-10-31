Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move

By Oct 31, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ross Chastain provided a superb physics lesson at Martinsville. Here’s how he managed to pass five cars in the last half-lap of the race.

Turning requires turning force

Imagine swinging a tennis ball tied to a string above your head. The ball moves in a circle because of the string.

That string provides a force that makes the ball turn. This turning force always points toward the center of the turn. Physicists call it ‘centripetal force’, but I think ‘turning force’ is more descriptive.

Turning at a race track utilizes the exact same physical principle — except without the string.

And these 3,675-pound cars require a lot more turning force than a tennis ball does.

The amount of force necessary to turn is proportional to the mass that’s turning, times the speed, times the speed again, all divided by the turn radius.

Physics tells us that:

  • Faster turns require more turning force.
  • Making tighter turns (like Martinsville) requires more turning force.
  • Heavier cars need more turning force.

Let’s figure out how much force you normally need at Martinsville. The pole speed was 96.078 mph, but each car’s speed varied throughout a lap.

  • During practice, cars reached 114-119 mph on the straightaways.
  • Drivers entered the turns from 75-85 mph, depending on the driver and the age of their tires.
  • Most drivers slowed to around 60 mph before speeding up again to exit the turn.

Let’s say a driver takes Martinsville’s 202-foot-radius turns doing an average of 80 mph. That requires a turning force of 7,775 pounds.

The four tires must generate all of that almost four tons of turning force.

Sir Isaac Newton discovered that force is equal to mass times acceleration. Chastain is 5’9”. I’ll guestimate his weight at around 160 pounds. That makes the total weight of the car and driver 3,675 pounds.

Dividing the force by the mass, the acceleration of a car turning at 80 mph at Martinsville is normally about 2.1 Gs, where G is the acceleration due to Earth’s gravity.

Your head, which weighs around 10 pounds, would feel like it weighed 20 pounds when subjected to a 2G acceleration.

Compare that to astronauts on the Space Shuttle, who experienced about 3Gs during takeoff.

Ross Chastain’s turning model

On the final lap, Chastain needed to pass two cars. But none of the cars he needed to pass were close enough for him to get to them.

Chastain floored it going into Turn 3. Instead of relying on just the tires for turning force, Chastain used the wall to help him turn. That gave him enough turning force to turn a lot faster.

Chastain’s lap time on Lap 499 was 20.758 seconds. His lap time on lap 500 was 18.845 seconds. As my colleague Dustin Long noted, that’s the fastest lap ever by a stock car at Martinsville Speedway.

Chastain did the first half of the lap normally. It would take him about half the time of lap 499: 10.379 seconds.

That means he completed the last half of the lap in 8.466 seconds. He had to run an average of 112 mph from the midpoint of the backstretch to the start/finish line.

He didn’t run 112 mph the whole way. Let’s assume he entered the turn at 122 mph, which would be 37-47 mph faster than anyone else did. We’re talking about a turning force of 18,079 pounds, and an acceleration of almost 5Gs.

Isn’t 5Gs dangerous?

A human being can tolerate 5Gs for a short time. A 10-pound head would feel like it was 50 pounds under a 5 G acceleration. But that’s not the primary problem.

The human body is optimized for the 1 G acceleration the Earth’s mass provides. When your body accelerates faster, it has to work harder to circulate blood. Without sufficient blood flow, organs don’t get enough oxygen.

A warning sign of excessive G’s is losing peripheral vision and the ability to see colors. When the brain senses a lack of oxygen, it shuts down the least important functions first.

But if the high acceleration persists, the person who is accelerating eventually blacks out. Fighter pilots wear pressurized suits to ensure their circulation remains normal.

Much of what we know about how the human body tolerates high accelerations is thanks to Air Force Colonel John Stapp. He experimented on himself in the 1950s, surviving 25Gs  for a little over a second and a peak force of 46.2Gs.

Unfortunately, his experiments permanently damaged his vision. However he lived another 45 years, dying at age 89 in 1999.

Ross Chastain not only made it into the Championship Four, he provided a great answer for every student who asks their math and science teacher: When am I ever going to use this?

Read more about NASCAR

Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race...
Ty Gibbs Brandon Jones
Father of Ty Gibbs calls end of Xfinity race ‘disappointing’
Martinsville winners
Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway

Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race early

By Oct 31, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT
0 Comments

Tyler Reddick, who pulled out of Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway after not feeling well, said Monday that he is taking the “necessary steps to make sure that I am 100% before I am cleared to return to racing. I’m feeling better and working hard following the instructions of the medical team.”

Reddick finished 35th at Martinsville after pulling off course on Lap 189 of 500. He was evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Monday, Reddick spoke on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and detailed what happened to him at Martinsville.

“We had a pretty wild checkup on that restart,” Reddick said. “I ran into the back of Noah (Gragson) and my head went forward a bit. Someone ran into the back of me and my head went flying back into the headrest. Something didn’t really seem right. Felt like I needed to get out of the car. It was definitely the right call. I wasn’t feeling my best.

“Went to the infield care center and got everything checked out. In their opinion, everything seemed OK. I’m OK. Just being really safe and making sure that we’re taking the right steps and I’m 100% and I’m not doing anything I shouldn’t be.”

Reddick was involved in a crash the previous week at Homestead. He slid down the track and had a significant frontal impact. He was asked on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio if he felt that accident the week before affected him leading up to Martinsville or if the incident contributed to how he felt at Martinsville.

“What happened at Martinsville, that was just Martinsville,” Reddick said. “Homestead, I obviously crashed into the inside wall, frontal impact. It was a surprisingly large impact, in my opinion, but I felt fine after the race. I felt fine in the days after the race. … Homestead and Martinsville, as far as I know, had nothing to do with each other.”

As for the rest of this week, Reddick said he would “just going to pay attention to everything, make sure I feel fine this week. Go through the process and, hopefully, I have smooth days ahead of me and no issues. If issues arrive, I’m going to do the right thing. … If I’m not feeling right I shouldn’t get back in the car. We’ll see what lies ahead, we’ll figure it out and take it one day at a time.”

Reddick is scheduled to make his last start in the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in this weekend’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway before moving to 23XI Racing next year.

Reddick has won three races this season. Only Chase Elliott has won more Cup races this season with five. Reddick is 13th in the points and is seven points out of 11th, which is held by teammate Austin Dillon.

 

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
Ty Gibbs Brandon Jones
Father of Ty Gibbs calls end of Xfinity race ‘disappointing’
Martinsville winners
Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway

Father of Ty Gibbs calls end of Xfinity race ‘disappointing’

By Oct 31, 2022, 12:53 PM EDT
0 Comments

Coy Gibbs, father of Ty Gibbs, called the end of Saturday’s Xfinity race, which saw Ty Gibbs wreck teammate Brandon Jones for the win, “disappointing” and said his son needs to understand the ramifications of his actions.

“That’s not what we wanted for our race team,” Coy Gibbs said after Sunday’s Cup race won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell. “We’re going to meet and deal with that internally and handle that.”

Ty Gibbs and Jones dueled for the win Saturday. Even if he finished second, Ty Gibbs was in position to secure a spot in this week’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Jones had to win to make it.

Jones led Ty Gibbs when the white flag waved to begin the final lap. Gibbs ran into the back of Jones entering Turn 1. The contact sent Jones into the wall, ending his chance of winning and make the title race.

“I get you want to win the race and go for it,” Jones said afterward. “I want to race against the best. I want to try to beat the best out here, but, man, you’ve got to give me an opportunity and a chance. That’s not really even having a chance to go race for a win. At least we could have been side-by-side.

“Second place, last place, it didn’t matter for us today. We had to win the race. … I would have liked to have had a chance to race against him and try to hold him off. To me, that’s what is fun, door to-door racing and doing that, not just wrecking somebody.”

Coy Gibbs, vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, said of his son: “I appreciate his aggression, but sometimes you got to pull back a little bit. This is a place where we need to pull back some.

“Just talk to him and explain to him that doing that affects not just him, it affects our whole company, all our sponsors, all the people we deal with, Toyota, obviously affected Brandon. Those are things maybe you’re not thinking of in that split second, but hopefully we can get with him and educate him on those things.”

Had Jones won, it would have given Joe Gibbs Racing two cars in the Xfinity title race. Instead, the team has only Ty Gibbs. He’ll go against JR Motorsports drivers Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier for the crown.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race...
Martinsville winners
Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway

Winners and losers at Martinsville Speedway

By Oct 31, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway:

WINNERS

Christopher Bell – Bell’s future at Joe Gibbs Racing seemed to be in doubt not that long ago. Now he is on the doorstep of a Cup Series championship, having won at Martinsville to earn that opportunity.

Ross ChastainHis last-lap, wall-riding charge might have been reckless, but it was perfectly executed and it will be the fodder of NASCAR talk for years. A season that began with Trackhouse Racing hoping to gain some ground will end with one of its drivers chasing NASCAR’s biggest prize.

Denny Hamlin – Hamlin led 203 laps Sunday at one of his favorite tracks but couldn’t close the door in the closing miles. Slow pit stops hurt him in the final stage.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch – Busch had one of his poorest races in recent memory, finishing six laps down in 30th.

Martin Truex Jr. – Truex typically is a threat at Martinsville. Sunday he was anything but, finishing two laps off the lead pace in 21st.

Brad Keselowski — The former champion saw his best finish of the season — fourth — wiped out when his Ford failed post-race inspection because of failing to meet minimum weight requirements. He was dropped to last place.

Chase Briscoe – A pit gamble late in the race gave Briscoe the lead and a shot at the victory he needed to advance, but Briscoe’s older tires were no match for those chasing him, and he wound up ninth.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race...
Ty Gibbs Brandon Jones
Father of Ty Gibbs calls end of Xfinity race ‘disappointing’

Long: Ross Chastain’s frenzied finish divides competitors

By Oct 30, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT
4 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ross Chastain was trying to comprehend what he had done nearly an hour after his video game move upended the Cup playoffs and thrilled a sold-out Martinsville Speedway while also leaving some drivers uneasy about such a maneuver and NASCAR officials pondering a possible rule change to make sure it never happens again.

“It’s sinking in the we did something that no one else has ever done,” Chastain said of his last-lap, rim-riding run. 

But what to call the wall-hugging move was too difficult a question for him to answer.

“I’ll check the Internet,” he said.

It was easier, instead, for him to answer how he drove his car into the wall as fast as he could.

“It was fight or flight,” Chastain explained. 

Chastain was two points behind Denny Hamlin for the final transfer spot to next week’s championship race on the last lap. Chastain was too far behind to gain those two positions so he put his car into fifth gear on the backstretch, planted his Chevrolet against the wall, took his hands off the wheel and let the wall guide his vehicle around the final quarter mile while he floored the throttle.

“My brain could not comprehend, my bandwidth was shot when I entered (Turn) 3 and I grabbed fifth gear,” Chastain said. “Everything went blurry. I couldn’t comprehend it.”

It’s understandable why. Data from Chastain’s car reveals that its peak speed through Turns 3 and 4 on the last lap was 50 mph faster than a normal lap.

Cole Custer, who was trailing Chastain, told NBC Sports that he originally thought the No. 1 Chevrolet lost its brakes until he realized what Chastain was doing.

“That was crazy,” Custer said. “He’s got some balls. That was cool.”

Chastain’s car appeared to be going at a cartoonish rate of speed compared to the rest of the field.  

He passed five cars between Turn 3 and the finish line to gain enough points to beat Hamlin for a chance to race Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Martinsville winner Christopher Bell for the championship Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

“How did that work?” Chastain later said of his move.

However it did, it made for the fastest lap a stock car has ever run at Martinsville Speedway, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The track record was 18.954 seconds. Chastain’s final lap was 18.845 seconds.

Chastain said he had never tried anything like that in a car before. He said he first saw such a move more than 15 years ago in a video game. 

“My brother Chad beat me doing it,” Chastain said. 

“It flashed back in my head on the white flag (lap). … If it wrecks, OK, we don’t make it. It might not work, but I’ll try it.”

Not everyone was enamored by the move. 

Kyle Larson, who tried a similar wall-riding move at Darlington last year, frowned upon Chastain’s actions Sunday.

“It’s just a bad look,” Larson said. “I’m embarrassed that I did it at Darlington. Maybe if I didn’t do it last year, people wouldn’t even think to do that, so I’m embarrassed myself and glad that I didn’t win that way (at Darlington). It’s not just a good look. Not a good look. … It’s embarrassing.”

Larson went on to say: “If you think (Chastain’s move is fair), why would you think that’s fair?”

Logano enjoyed Chastain’s move but also suggested that the sport should not see such a daring ploy again, citing safety concerns.

“As spectacular as it was, as much as it worked, the problem is now the box is open, right?” Logano said. “Now every Xfinity race, every Truck race, every Cup race, no matter the track, this wall riding is going to be a play. That’s not good. That’s not good.

“I mean, it was awesome, it was cool. It happened for the first time. There’s no rule against it. There needs to be a rule against this one because I don’t know if you want the whole field riding the wall coming to the checkered flag.”

Logano suggested that a rule needed to be in place before this weekend’s championship races in Truck, Xfinity and Cup. 

A NASCAR spokesperson stated Sunday night that Chastain’s move “was within the bounds of the rule book and (officials) will discuss any driver concerns this week.”

Hamlin, eliminated by Chastain’s charge, admitted his team’s struggles in the pits played a factor in not making it to the title race. Still, to lose on such a move by a competitor. 

“It’s funny,” Hamlin said, “but not for me. … We lost on a move that’s fair game.”

Chase Briscoe admitted that “I think all of us have thought about” doing what Chastain did but don’t.

Briscoe was the first car Chastain passed. Then Bubba Wallace, Logano, William Byron and Hamlin just before the finish line. 

“I wish that I would have done it now,” Briscoe said of Chastain’s move. “It’s like a 50-50 deal. Any of us could’ve done it, but is it fair to the (five) guys he passed? Probably not. But all (five) of us could have done the same thing.”

Instead, it was Chastain who did it.

But after watching a video of his daring move?

“I can’t believe it’s me in there,” he said.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
Tyler Reddick
Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race...
Ty Gibbs Brandon Jones
Father of Ty Gibbs calls end of Xfinity race ‘disappointing’