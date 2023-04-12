Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

By Apr 12, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
Martinsville Speedway will host the last of three consecutive Cup short track races Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. is among a big group of drivers who haven’t reached Victory Lane this season, but he has a strong record at Martinsville, having won three of the past seven races at the half-mile track.

MORE: Christopher Bell first in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Joe Gibbs Racing (Truex’s team) and Hendrick Motorsports have won the past seven Martinsville races. Christopher Bell, Sunday’s winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, won last October’s race for JGR.

Here’s a look at drivers to watch Sunday at Martinsville:

FRONTRUNNERS

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Best seasonal finish: 3rd (Auto Club, Richmond 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: Two consecutive top fives

When last we left Martinsville (in October), Chastain was powering around the outside wall in a madcap last lap to finish high enough to remain in the playoffs. The dust has settled from that event, and Martinsville could open the door for his first win of this season.

Christopher Bell

  • Points position: 1st
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Bristol 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: Won last fall to advance in playoffs

Bell led 150 laps last October at Martinsville on the way to a must-win in the playoffs. He has five finishes of sixth or better in the past six races.

William Byron

  • Points position: 14th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: Finishes of 1st and 7th last year

Byron remains the season’s only multiple winner with two. During the past four races at Martinsville, he has led 221 laps with four finishes of seventh or better.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 8th
  • Best seasonal finish: 1st (Atlanta 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: Seven consecutive top 10s

The series’ defending champion has fallen to eighth in points and has finished last in two of the past six races. Could Martinsville be a quick cure? Logano won there in October 2018. He has been running at the finish in all of his 28 Martinsville starts.

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position: 7th
  • Best seasonal finish: 7th (Las Vegas 1, Bristol 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: 3 career wins

The season has been a bumpy one for the former champion. A seventh-place run at Bristol ended a streak of four consecutive finishes of 11th or worse. He is typically strong at Martinsville but finished 22nd and 20th in the races there last year.

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position: 12th
  • Best seasonal finish: 6th (Auto Club, Atlanta 1)
  • Past at Martinsville: 5 career wins

Hamlin is still looking for his first top-five finish of the year. Martinsville offers promise. He has won five times at the half-mile and has two top-five finishes in the past four races.

Zane Smith to drive Rick Ware Racing Cup car at Martinsville

By Apr 12, 2023, 11:30 AM EDT
Rick Ware Racing has named Zane Smith as driver for its No. 51 Ford in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Smith, last year’s Craftsman Truck Series champion, replaces Cody Ware, who was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after being charged in Iredell County, North Carolina with felony assault on a female.

MORE: Drivers to watch at Martinsville

Smith will be making his fourth start in the Cup Series. He has finishes of 17th at Gateway, 13th at Daytona and 31st at Phoenix.

Smith has nine wins in the Truck Series.

The team has not announced plans for the 51 car beyond the Martinsville race.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell slides into first

By Apr 11, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
Christopher Bell led the final 100 laps on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt surface Sunday night, scoring his first win of the Cup season.

The victory boosted Bell into first place in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings and, not incidentally, into first in the points standings.

MORE: Long: Dirt or pavement is wrong question for Bristol

Bell has won three of the past 13 races dating to last season. Among those victories was at Martinsville, where the series returns this weekend.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Christopher Bell (fifth last week) — A splendid performance in victory on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt lifts Bell into first place in the rankings. He has five top-five finishes — leading that category — this season.

2. William Byron (first last week) — Byron drops a spot after finishing 13th at Bristol. His recent record remains a shiny one: three top fives, including two wins, in the past six races.

3. Kevin Harvick (eighth last week) — Harvick had a solid, if not spectacular, night at Bristol, weaving through various calamities to finish ninth, his fifth top 10 in seven races.

4. Ross Chastain (second last week) — A multi-car crash near the end of Sunday’s race left Chastain with a 28th-place finish and drops him two spots in the rankings.

5. Tyler Reddick (10th last week) — Reddick makes a big jump to fifth place after finishing a close second to Christopher Bell at Bristol. He has four top fives in the past five races, including a win.

6. Kyle Busch (third last week) — Busch led six laps at Bristol but parked late in the race with suspension problems. He has two straight finishes of 14th or worse.

7. Alex Bowman (fourth last week) — Bowman finished two laps down in 29th at Bristol, ending his streak of seven consecutive finishes of 14th or better.

8. Kyle Larson (sixth last week) — Larson was the pingpong ball of the night at Bristol and had a rather eventful evening with Ryan Preece. Larson led the entire first stage but ultimately parked with damage, finishing 35th.

9. Joey Logano (seventh last week) — The defending champion has been in unlikely territory recently with two last-place finishes in the past six races. He was involved in a crash early in the race at Bristol and later hit the wall.

10. Martin Truex Jr. (unranked last week) — Truex returns to the rankings after a seventh-place run at Bristol. The finish was his first in the top 10 in the past five races.

Dropped out: Denny Hamlin (ninth last week).

Long: Dirt or pavement is wrong question to ask about Bristol

By Apr 10, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In the debate on if the dirt race should return to Bristol Motor Speedway next season, the wrong question is being asked.

The focus should be when will Bristol get a better date for its spring race.

Drivers say Bristol Motor Speedway’s concrete track makes for one of the best racing venues on the circuit. It’s time to give Bristol a better date away from the cold, rainy conditions that have impacted the event in recent years.

One idea would be to move Bristol’s spring date to May and have the North Wilkesboro race move to April and become a points event next season. Promote North Wilkesboro as the first points race at that track since 1996 and run it on Easter night.

North Wilkesboro’s more intimate setting means a capacity crowd of around 25,000 will look much better on TV than the larger crowd that saw the Bristol race Sunday but still had many seats empty.

The Bristol race that moves to May could remain a points event and allow NASCAR to do something different with the All-Star Race. Maybe Nashville’s Fairground Speedway will be ready to host the All-Star Race in 2025.

Moving Bristol later in the season gives the track a chance to draw a larger crowd and possibly avoid some of the weather issues that have plagued the track.

Three times since 2017 he spring Bristol Cup race has finished on a Monday. Twice in that span the entire race was held on a Monday because of rain.

All three years Cup has raced on the dirt at Bristol has been plagued by bad weather.

  • In 2021, the rain postponed the dirt race to Monday, March 29.
  • In 2022, rain halted the April 17 dirt race twice but the event was able to run the full distance.
  • This year, the Cup practice was rained out on Friday.

As to the question of if Bristol should be a dirt event, Brad Keselowski noted the expiration date on such unique events.

“If you’re going to have a special event, I don’t think you do it more than two years,” he said. “I think it kind of loses its luster after the second year no matter what it is, not just here, but any of the ones that we do. You’ve got to keep it fresh.

“We’re in the era now of social media and instant gratification. Things are cool real quick and then they’re not cool real quick.”

Joey Logano likes the idea of a dirt race on the Cup schedule but could see it possibly elsewhere.

“I do think having a dirt race is cool … for our sport,” Logano said after he won last weekend’s Craftsman Truck race on the dirt at Bristol. “To be the most versatile sport in the world is pretty cool. Dirt racing is one part of that.

“You’ve got to be so versatile through every discipline (as a driver). I love that challenge. So I wouldn’t want to take a dirt race off the schedule. All I’m saying is Bristol a great racetrack either way.”

Chase Briscoe says to give the dirt race at Bristol a chance but on a different weekend.

“I would love to see this race on a non-Easter weekend just to kind of see the turnout,” he said after finishing fifth Sunday night. “I feel like we don’t get a true read about what the fanbase thinks about it.

“We have to have a dirt race, at least one. Now, if it’s here or not, it doesn’t really make a difference to me. I do think after (Sunday night), even last year, especially after (Sunday night), I think it’s show that they can put on really good racing.”

If not a dirt race at Bristol, then where?

“If we move it, we just have to be smart about it and where you run it because it’s going to be hard to just go and replicate something like this or something like Eldora,” Briscoe said of the half-mile dirt track owned by Tony Stewart that once hosted Truck races.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Cup will continue to have schedule variation in 2024. Moving Bristol’s spring race should be something to consider.

———————————————————————————————————————

Christopher Bell’s victory Sunday at Bristol put him in a category above future Hall of Famers.

The victory was Bell’s fifth in 116 career Cup starts. Among active drivers, that’s more wins in the same amount of time than future Hall of Famers Kevin Harvick (four wins), Kyle Busch (four) and Denny Hamlin (four).

Only Brad Keselowski had more wins in his first 116 Cup starts than Bell did. Keselowski had eight wins.

Told how he ranked Sunday night, Bell said: “That’s incredible, something that I’m forever grateful to be in the position I am in, to drive for a team that’s capable of giving me race cars capable of winning.

“But I try to not look at the stats and focus on the task at hand. That is very rewarding to hear, and hopefully I’m not done here.”

Next on the Cup schedule is Sunday’s race at Martinsville. Bell won there last October to advance to the championship race.

Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing team are taking advantage of the opportunity this month. With races at Richmond, Bristol dirt and Martinsville, this is a chance for Bell to grab strong finishes and strengthen his position in the season standings.

Bell opened April by finishing fourth at Richmond and followed it with the win at Bristol, moving him into the points lead. That’s critical. Those in the top 10 at the end of the regular season score bonus playoff points.

Bell entered last year’s postseason with only 11 playoff points, putting him 10th among the 16 drivers. Twice he had to win in elimination races to advance.

This stretch is a key point for Bell and his team to score as many points as possible. He’s scored 97 points in two races. Only two other drivers have scored more than 70 points in those events: Tyler Reddick (74 points) and Kyle Larson (72).

“Once we get into the playoffs, it’s all about bonus points to get through these rounds,” crew chief Adam Stevens said. “We were fortunate last year when our backs were up against the wall to be able to transfer. But you can’t rely on that. That’s tough. It took some situations and a little bit of a luck for that to happen.

“If you have a big old stockpile of bonus points, you get in that spot, maybe it’s not as foreboding as it was. Hopefully we don’t put ourselves in that spot. To do that, we need to capitalize on our strengths and we need to minimize our weaknesses.”

NASCAR indefinitely suspends Cody Ware after his arrest

By Apr 10, 2023, 2:34 PM EDT
2023 NASCAR Production Days
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Cup driver Cody Ware was arrested Monday by the Iredell County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony assault by strangulation – inflect serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a female.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office listed Ware’s bond at $3,000. Ware was out on bond Monday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear in North Carolina District Court on May 1.

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Ware.

Rick Ware Racing issued a statement Monday:

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision.

“The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond.

“These plans will be announced in the coming days.”

An incident report from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident took place April 3.

Ware did not compete in Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway for what Rick Ware Racing said was a personal reason.

The 27-year-old Ware has run 97 Cup races since 2017. He also has 28 Xfinity starts since 2014 and seven Truck starts since 2014.

