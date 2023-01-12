Kevin Harvick: 10 standout moments from a stellar career

By Jan 12, 2023, 12:09 PM EST
When Kevin Harvick retires at the end of this NASCAR Cup Series season, he will leave the driver’s seat as one of the most successful — and controversial — racers in the sport’s history.

Winner of 60 races (tied for ninth all-time) and the series’ 2014 champion, he rolled in from seasons of success on short tracks in California to make a name for himself quickly in NASCAR’s national series. He owns wins in four of NASCAR’s most important races — the Daytona 500, Southern 500, Brickyard 400 and Coca-Cola 600.

He is likely to glide with ease into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Along the way, Harvick has had clashes with a long list of drivers and with NASCAR, and he rarely misses a chance to speak his mind.

Here’s a look at some indelible moments from Harvick’s two-decade-plus career:

1. An emotional win at Atlanta — Harvick was thrust onto NASCAR’s big stage suddenly in 2001 as Richard Childress named him to replace Dale Earnhardt in RCR’s top ride after Earnhardt was killed on the last lap of the Daytona 500. Harvick, under immense pressure as the sport mourned one of its icons, responded marvelously in his third race as Earnhardt’s replacement, edging Jeff Gordon in a photo finish to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

2. Thriller at Daytona — In one of the Daytona 500’s closest finishes, Harvick beat Mark Martin to the finish line by .02 of a second to win the 2007 Daytona 500.

3. Taking flight at Bristol –– After an on-track incident at Bristol Motor Speedway in March 2002, Harvick jumped across Greg Biffle‘s car in the garage area and grabbed Biffle by the throat as they heatedly discussed what happened.

4. Tangling with Kyle Busch — Harvick and Kyle Busch made contact near the finish at Darlington Raceway in 2011, leading to a tense confrontation on pit road after the race. Harvick climbed from his car and attempted to punch Busch through the car window. Harvick’s car, bumped by Busch, rolled into the pit wall driverless.

5. A championship in 2014 — Harvick won the final two races of the season — at Phoenix in a must-win situation and at Homestead — to win the Cup championship and make his first season driving for Stewart-Haas Racing one to remember.

6. Analyzing Jimmie Johnson — Harvick issued a classic quote in February 2010 after Jimmie Johnson outran him at Auto Club Speedway to continue the No. 48 team’s run of success: “They have a golden horseshoe stuck up their ass. There’s no way to get around that.”

7. Chasing Chase — Harvick and Chase Elliott had a running feud in 2021, highlighted by an altercation in the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway and a post-race argument and shoving match on pit road. Harvick called Elliott’s on-track move as they raced for the lead “Just chickenshit” and said he told Elliott “I wanted to rip his freaking head off.” Harvick later retaliated against Elliott at the Charlotte Roval.

8. Clashing with Ricky Rudd — In 2003 at Richmond, Harvick and Ricky Rudd tangled on track. After the race, Harvick parked his car next to Rudd’s on pit road, screamed at Rudd and climbed onto the hood of Rudd’s car. Asked what Harvick said to him, Rudd said he couldn’t tell because “he’s got that little yap-yap mouth.”

9. Ending a drought — After questions about the possibility of his talents declining, Harvick responded with a big win at Michigan in August last year to qualify for the playoffs and end a 65-race winless streak. Then he doubled down by winning again the next week at Richmond.

10. Double duty and a title — Called on to replace Dale Earnhardt in the Cup Series in 2001, Harvick also ran the full Xfinity Series (then Busch Series) schedule, which was RCR’s plan for him that season. Despite the difficulties associated with running both series full-time, Harvick won the Xfinity championship with five victories and 20 top-five runs.

Long: Through the years, Kevin Harvick has provided a spark for NASCAR

By Jan 12, 2023, 2:24 PM EST
The assignment for the sixth grade class in Bakersfield, California, was to write about career goals. 

Even then, Kevin Harvick stood out.

The son of a firefighter, Harvick didn’t forecast riding siren-screaming trucks to emergencies. Instead, he detailed how he would race wheel-screeching cars and reach the NASCAR Winston Cup Series by age 30.

Harvick made it when he was 25 years old. 

While his path seemed simple, it has been anything but for the future NASCAR Hall of Famer, who announced Thursday that this season — his 23rd in Cup — will be his final year. 

The 47-year-old has spent nearly half his life racing in NASCAR’s premier series, winning a championship and building a legacy, but nothing compares to his first Cup season.

Scheduled to compete in select Cup races in 2001 while running a full Busch Series schedule for car owner Richard Childress, those plans changed when Dale Earnhardt died in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500.

Childress asked Harvick to drive for Earnhardt’s team. 

“This will undoubtedly be the hardest thing that ever happens in my life,” Harvick said before his Cup debut at North Carolina Speedway, the week after Earnhardt’s crash. 

That race took place amid what was to be one of the happiest moments of Harvick’s life.

Harvick and wife DeLana were to be married in Las Vegas two days after the rain-delayed race. They thought about postponing it, but Childress told them not to do so. He told them that if ever there was a time for happiness, it was then.

Eleven days later, Harvick, in a white No. 29 car, nipped Jeff Gordon’s brightly colored car by six-thousandths of a second to win at Atlanta in what remains the fifth-closest Cup finish since electronic scoring debuted in 1993.  

Harvick appeared on the way to immediate stardom, but his path veered. While many wanted him to be an Earnhardt clone, Harvick sought his own identity. Conflict ensued.

Harvick’s feistiness led to confrontations with drivers. An altercation with Chad Little in the Darlington garage after a Busch Series race in 2001, led to a $10,000 fine and probation. 

After being wrecked by Greg Biffle in a Busch race at Bristol in 2002, Harvick leapt on to the trunk of Biffle’s car after the race and then lunged at Biffle. 

Two races later, NASCAR parked Harvick for the Martinsville Cup race a day after he wrecked Coy Gibbs in the Truck race in retaliation for an earlier incident. Ordered to report to the NASCAR hauler after the on-track incident, Harvick stopped his truck two feet from the rear of the hauler and left his truck there. 

In 2003 at Richmond, contact from Ricky Rudd sent Harvick into the wall. After the race, Harvick parked his wrecked car next to Rudd’s on pit road. Harvick yelled at Rudd before walking across the hood of Rudd’s car. Asked what Harvick said to him, Rudd said he didn’t hear because “(Harvick’s) got that little yap-yap mouth.”

Harvick has been at the center of other memorable quotes. After the fortunate timing of a caution helped Jimmie Johnson win at Auto Club Speedway in 2010, Harvick said of Johnson’s team: “They have a golden horseshoe stuck up their ass.”

Later that season, Joey Logano, upset after contact from Harvick spun him late in a race at Pocono, told reporters: “It’s probably not his fault. His wife wears the fire suit in the family.”

Other times, Harvick has shined. He has often done things differently. He signed to drive for Stewart-Haas Racing a year before his contract with Richard Childress Racing ended after the 2013 season. Despite predictions that Harvick would falter in a lame-duck season, he won four races and finished third in points, tying for his best points result to that point.

He won the Cup title the following season at SHR. Partnered with crew chief Rodney Childers, they formed a team that got better with age. Twenty-nine of Harvick’s 60 Cup victories have come after he turned 40 — a time when driver careers often slow instead of accelerate.

He still has the fire, as was evident in his confrontation on pit road with Chase Elliott at Bristol during the 2021 playoffs. Elliott was upset with Harvick for contact that cut Elliott’s tire late. Harvick was upset with Elliott impeding him in the final laps, costing Harvick the win. The feud continued for a couple of weeks, leading to Harvick punting Elliott at the Charlotte Roval.

Harvick also has shown signs of growth. He’s become more focused on the direction of the sport. He’s served as a mentor for young drivers. As driver angst grew about injuries last year, Harvick spoke out about safety concerns last fall.

Now, he prepares for his final season as a driver. It’s a long way back from when he would work with his dad under a race car at age 3 and help “fix” it. That meant sticking spark plugs into crevices only to see those spark plugs bounce out from underneath the car once it was on track.

Then again, Harvick didn’t need those spark plugs. He provides the spark.

Kyle Larson to attempt Indy 500-Coke 600 double in 2024

By Jan 12, 2023, 1:25 PM EST
In 2024, Kyle Larson will seek to join Kurt Busch, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon and John Andretti as drivers who have competed in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

McLaren Racing announced Thursday that it will add Larson to the Arrow McLaren lineup for next year’s Indianapolis 500.

Larson’s car will be co-owned by NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick and be sponsored by HendrickCars.com. This will be Larson’s first attempt at competing in the Indianapolis 500. Busch was the last driver to run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day, doing so in 2014. Andretti was the first to accomplish the feat in 1994.

Said Larson in a team release: “I’m super excited. Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time – since I was a child before I ever began competing in sprint cars. To do it with Arrow McLaren and Mr. Hendrick especially is a dream come true. I’m grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to it even though it’s still about a year-and-a-half away. I’m really looking forward to competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 and maybe even get a win or two that day.”

Southern Cal-UCLA competition joins NASCAR Clash weekend

By Jan 12, 2023, 1:13 PM EST
Competition between Formula SAE teams at the University of Southern California and UCLA has been added to the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum weekend in Los Angeles next month.

The teams will race against each other Feb. 4 in a time-trial competition on the quarter-mile, purpose-built asphalt oval inside the coliseum, which will host the second annual Cup Series Clash at the Coliseum Feb. 5. The non-points race is the season opener for Cup teams.

Formula SAE is an intercollegiate engineering competition in which teams from universities and colleges build prototype open-wheel race cars. Teams are scored in categories that include design, cost effectiveness and track performance.

The on-track competition at the coliseum is scheduled prior to Cup series practice and qualifying.

Southern Cal and UCLA will join the Big 10 in 2024. NBC Sports will begin televising Big 10 games this year as part of a seven-year agreement with the conference.

Kevin Harvick announces he will retire after 2023 Cup season

By Jan 12, 2023, 8:14 AM EST
Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will retire after this season, he announced Thursday morning.

“There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the racetrack, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this season,” said Harvick in a statement. “But as I’ve gone through the years, I knew there would come a day where I had to make a decision. When would it be time to step away from the car?

“I’ve sought out people and picked their brains. When I asked them when they knew it was the right time, they said it’ll just happen, and you’ll realize that’s the right moment. You’ll make a plan and decide when it’s your last year.

“It’s definitely been hard to understand when that right moment is because we’ve been so fortunate to run well. But sometimes there are just other things going on that become more important and, for me, that time has come.”

Harvick, father of 10-year-old Keelan and 5-year-old Piper, is looking forward to spending additional time with his children and wife DeLana.

“In the last year, I think I’ve seen Keelan race three times while he’s been in Europe,” said Harvick, who is in the final year of his contract at Stewart-Haas Racing. “I go to the go-kart track with Piper and she makes twice as many strides in a day while I’m there than she would in a day when I’m not there. It takes a lot of time to organize the level of racing they’re doing, and to be around that is important to me.”

Harvick, 47, enters his 23rd and final season in Cup having won the 2014 series championship and 60 races, which ties him with Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time list. Harvick also is a two-time Xfinity Series champion.

He has won at least one Cup race in 18 seasons. Twenty-nine of Harvick’s 60 career Cup victories have come since turning 40 years old.

Among his victories are the 2007 Daytona 500, two Coca-Cola 600s, two Southern 500s and three Brickyard 400s on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top 10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in a statement.

“Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.”

Harvick made his Xfinity debut in 1999, running one race for Richard Childress Racing. He ran the entire season in 2000. He was scheduled to run the entire Xfinity season in 2001 and select Cup races that year before Dale Earnhardt died on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Car owner Richard Childress tapped Harvick to drive for Earnhardt’s team the rest of the season, piloting a white No. 29 car instead of the black No. 3 Earnhardt made famous. Harvick scored an emotional win at Atlanta in his third career Cup start. He drove for RCR through 2013. He has been at Stewart-Haas Racing since 2014.

“I know you don’t like to hear these things,” Tony Stewart said in a video tribute to Harvick, “but you’re the flagship at SHR. Single-handedly, without a doubt, the greatest racer we ever had.”

