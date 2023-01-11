Jimmie Johnson reveals car number, new team name

Jimmie Johnson, seeking his 84th career Cup win, will drive the No. 84 in Cup this season, he announced Wednesday on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

It also was announced that Petty GMS, the team Johnson will drive for and is a co-owner of, will change its name to Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson, whose seven championships are tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most in Cup history, explained the name change.

“After brainstorming about the new name of our team, (co-owner Maury Gallagher) and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different,” Johnson said in a statement.

“We felt it was important to have a name (Legacy) that honored the past and acknowledged the future. The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past.

“Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast. I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the racecar.”

Said Petty in a statement: “As we were all talking about creating a new name for the team, we looked at Jimmie, myself, and Dale Inman – that’s 22 championships – so there couldn’t be a better name to fit our race team than Legacy. The “Motor Club” is a perfect fit because we want our fans to pull for the whole team.

“When I see the No. 42 & 43 cars, no matter who the driver was, is currently, or could be in the future, I want our fans to remember the Petty history that comes with them, and that history will continue to be made with Legacy M.C.”

Johnson announced his return to NASCAR on Nov. 4, becoming a part owner in Petty GMS and plans to run select races, including the Daytona 500. He said on the “Today” show that Carvana would be his sponsor for the Daytona 500. He has yet to announce the rest of his racing schedule this season.

He’ll have Erik Jones and Noah Gragson as teammates at Legacy Motor Club.

With Johnson in the No. 84, it will mark the first time that number has been run in a Cup race since the 2011 season finale.

“I’m looking forward to a new era in the No. 84 Chevrolet with Legacy M.C. and getting a shot to drive the new Next Gen car this season,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson last raced in Cup in 2020 before spending the past two seasons running in the IndyCar Series.

Fueling our legacy. The legacy we’ve built, and the legacy we’re building. Introducing: Legacy Motor Club! pic.twitter.com/JpMddss1pD — Legacy Motor Club (@PettyGMS) January 11, 2023

Racing icon @JimmieJohnson is introducing Legacy Motor Club @PettyGMS, talking about the changes he has made this year, and more. pic.twitter.com/jrtHXSuiHC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 11, 2023