Kevin Harvick announces he will retire after 2023 Cup season

By Jan 12, 2023, 8:14 AM EST
0 Comments

Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will retire after this season, he announced Thursday morning.

“There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the racetrack, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this season,” said Harvick in a statement. “But as I’ve gone through the years, I knew there would come a day where I had to make a decision. When would it be time to step away from the car?

“I’ve sought out people and picked their brains. When I asked them when they knew it was the right time, they said it’ll just happen, and you’ll realize that’s the right moment. You’ll make a plan and decide when it’s your last year.

“It’s definitely been hard to understand when that right moment is because we’ve been so fortunate to run well. But sometimes there are just other things going on that become more important and, for me, that time has come.”

Harvick, father of 10-year-old Keelan and 5-year-old Piper, is looking forward to spending additional time with his children and wife DeLana.

“In the last year, I think I’ve seen Keelan race three times while he’s been in Europe,” said Harvick, who is in the final year of his contract at Stewart-Haas Racing. “I go to the go-kart track with Piper and she makes twice as many strides in a day while I’m there than she would in a day when I’m not there. It takes a lot of time to organize the level of racing they’re doing, and to be around that is important to me.”

Harvick, 47, enters his 23rd and final season in Cup having won the 2014 series championship and 60 races, which ties him with Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time list. Harvick also is a two-time Xfinity Series champion.

He has won at least one Cup race in 18 seasons. Twenty-nine of Harvick’s 60 career Cup victories have come since turning 40 years old.

Among his victories are the 2007 Daytona 500, two Coca-Cola 600s, two Southern 500s and three Brickyard 400s on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

“With championships across several NASCAR series and a NASCAR Cup Series win total that ranks in the top 10, Kevin Harvick’s legacy as one of the all-time great drivers is secure,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in a statement.

“Beyond his success inside a race car, Kevin is a leader who truly cares about the health and the future of our sport – a passion that will continue long after his driving days are complete. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I congratulate Kevin on a remarkable career and wish him the best of luck in his final season.”

Harvick made his Xfinity debut in 1999, running one race for Richard Childress Racing. He ran the entire season in 2000. He was scheduled to run the entire Xfinity season in 2001 and select Cup races that year before Dale Earnhardt died on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Car owner Richard Childress tapped Harvick to drive for Earnhardt’s team the rest of the season, piloting a white No. 29 car instead of the black No. 3 Earnhardt made famous. Harvick scored an emotional win at Atlanta in his third career Cup start. He drove for RCR through 2013. He has been at Stewart-Haas Racing since 2014.

“I know you don’t like to hear these things,” Tony Stewart said in a video tribute to Harvick, “but you’re the flagship at SHR. Single-handedly, without a doubt, the greatest racer we ever had.”

Report: 2023 to be Kevin Harvick’s final full-time Cup season

By Jan 11, 2023, 10:41 PM EST
0 Comments

Kevin Harvick, whose Cup debut came a week after Dale Earnhardt’s fatal crash in the 2001 Daytona 500, is expected to announce Thursday that this will be his final Cup season racing, The Athletic reported Wednesday night.

The 47-year-old Harvick is entering his 23rd Cup campaign. His contract with Stewart-Haas Racing expires after this season. Harvick said in December that he planned to decide on his future before this year’s Daytona 500.

“We’re at a point where everybody needs to know what’s going on,” Harvick said Dec. 1 before the NASCAR Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. “There’s too many tentacles to everything that happens. Whether it’s the race team, driver management company, every element needs to know. It’s not fair to anybody to have to start the season not knowing.”

Harvick, the 2014 Cup champion, is tied with Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time Cup wins list with 60 victories. Harvick ranks 10th on the all-time Cup starts list at 790. He also is a two-time Xfinity Series champion. Those are among the accomplishments that will lead him to the NASCAR Hall of Fame when he is eligible.

Once his driving career ends, Harvick will continue to be busy. His 10-year-old son Keelan races and has competed in karting overseas. His management company, Kevin Harvick Inc., represents athletes in racing, golf and UFC. He also is a part of the new ownership group of the CARS Tour with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Justin Marks.

Harvick made his Xfinity debut in 1999, running one race for Richard Childress Racing. He ran the entire season in 2000. He was scheduled to run the entire Xfinity season in 2001 and select Cup races that year before Earnhardt died after crashing on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Childress tapped Harvick to drive for Earnhardt’s team the rest of the season, piloting a white No. 29 car instead of the black No. 3 Earnhardt made famous. Harvick scored an emotional win at Atlanta in his third career Cup start. He drove for RCR through 2013. He has been at SHR since 2014.

Harvick has won at least one Cup race in 18 seasons. Twenty-nine of his 60 career victories have come since turning 40 years old.

RFK Racing adds sponsorship for Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher

By Jan 11, 2023, 11:08 AM EST
3 Comments

NASCAR Cup Series team RFK Racing has acquired sponsorship from Esperion Therapeutics, a Michigan-based pharmaceutical company.

In what the team called a multi-year agreement in a Wednesday morning announcement, Esperion will sponsor RFK drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher in several Cup races through its Nexlizet and Nexletol brands.

The sponsorship will begin at the Daytona 500.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson reveals new car number, team name

“We’re thrilled to have Esperion, a company that is making waves in the pharmaceutical industry, on board with us,” said Steve Newmark, RFK Racing president, in a statement released by the team. “We’re thankful to the team at Esperion and can’t wait to introduce them to the sport in a big way in 2023.”

In addition to the Daytona 500, Esperion will serve as a primary sponsor on Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford at the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and at Michigan Speedway in August.

The brand will serve as a primary on Buescher’s No. 17 at Las Vegas and both Martinsville races (April and October).

This will be Keselowski’s second season as part owner of RFK Racing.

Also announced Wednesday was continuing sponsorship of Front Row Motorsports by Fr8Auctions, an Atlanta-based auction firm.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: Best drivers without a championship

Fr8Auctions will sponsor Michael McDowell in the Cup Series and defending champion Zane Smith in the Craftsman Truck Series.

“This is a big milestone to be celebrated and admired,” McDowell said in a statement released by the team. “Fr8Auctions has been a loyal supporter of Front Row Motorsports and has been a critical part of our growth.”

Jimmie Johnson reveals car number, new team name

By Jan 11, 2023, 9:39 AM EST
1 Comment

Jimmie Johnson, seeking his 84th career Cup win, will drive the No. 84 in Cup this season, he announced Wednesday on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

It also was announced that Petty GMS, the team Johnson will drive for and is a co-owner of, will change its name to Legacy Motor Club. 

MORE: Five intriguing races for 2023 Cup season

Johnson, whose seven championships are tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most in Cup history, explained the name change. 

“After brainstorming about the new name of our team, (co-owner Maury Gallagher) and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different,” Johnson said in a statement.

“We felt it was important to have a name (Legacy) that honored the past and acknowledged the future. The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past. 

“Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast. I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the racecar.”

Said Petty in a statement: “As we were all talking about creating a new name for the team, we looked at Jimmie, myself, and Dale Inman – that’s 22 championships – so there couldn’t be a better name to fit our race team than Legacy. The “Motor Club” is a perfect fit because we want our fans to pull for the whole team.

“When I see the No. 42 & 43 cars, no matter who the driver was, is currently, or could be in the future, I want our fans to remember the Petty history that comes with them, and that history will continue to be made with Legacy M.C.”

Johnson announced his return to NASCAR on Nov. 4, becoming a part owner in Petty GMS and plans to run select races, including the Daytona 500. He said on the “Today” show that Carvana would be his sponsor for the Daytona 500. He has yet to announce the rest of his racing schedule this season. 

He’ll have Erik Jones and Noah Gragson as teammates at Legacy Motor Club. 

With Johnson in the No. 84, it will mark the first time that number has been run in a Cup race since the 2011 season finale. 

“I’m looking forward to a new era in the No. 84 Chevrolet with Legacy M.C. and getting a shot to drive the new Next Gen car this season,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson last raced in Cup in 2020 before spending the past two seasons running in the IndyCar Series. 

NASCAR Power Rankings: Best drivers without a Cup championship

By Jan 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
0 Comments

For most of its 75-year history, and particularly since the early 1970s, the focal point of the NASCAR Cup Series has been the season championship.

Winning the title was noteworthy prior to the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. joining NASCAR as its primary sponsor, but the stacks of money provided by the Winston cigarette brand increased the importance of the championship exponentially. To be known as a “Winston Cup champion” became a much-coveted honor.

Over the years, many talented drivers have chased the championship, won dozens of races, come close to winning the title trophy and built Hall of Fame careers, all while failing to reach that ultimate goal.

Here are 10 of the best “non-champions.”

NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Denny Hamlin — Hamlin had the look of a championship driver from his first full-time season (2006), when he finished third in the standings. Along the way, he has won the Daytona 500 three times, won 48 Cup races and built a Hall of Fame resume. In the race for the championship, however, he has finished second, third three times, fourth twice and fifth twice.

2. Mark Martin — Martin was Denny Hamlin before Denny Hamlin. He chased the championship across 23 full-time seasons in the sport, falling short on several agonizing occasions. He was second five times and was in the top five in eight other years. Forty Cup victories and a reputation as a racer’s racer gave him clear entry into the Hall of Fame.

3. Junior Johnson — Johnson was the opposite of a “points” racer. He drove cars like there was no tomorrow. The result was typically a win, a wreck or an exploding engine. Although he won 50 races as a driver and later six championships as a team owner, there would be no driving title for Johnson.

MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run Xfinity race at Bristol

4. Davey Allison — Truly his father’s son (Bobby won the championship in 1983), Davey checked every box that might be listed under “champion” in the early years of his career. He barely lost the title in 1992 but seemed on track to compete for numerous championships down the road. He died in a helicopter crash in 1993.

5. Fred Lorenzen — “Fearless” Freddy, smart, fast and handsome, was a runaway star in Cup racing in the 1960s. He won 26 times between 1961 and 1967 and never ran a full schedule (although he finished third in points in 1963).

6. Fireball Roberts — The sport’s first superstar never raced a full Cup season. He won 33 races, including at least one every year between 1956 and 1964, when he died from injuries suffered in a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished in the points top 10 six times.

MORE: Five intriguing races for 2023

7. Ricky Rudd — Rudd drove for numerous teams, including his own, and won 23 times. A fierce competitor (ask Kevin Harvick about this), Rudd won at least one time every season for 16 consecutive years. He scored his best points finish — second — in 1991.

8. Carl Edwards — Edwards was solidly consistent throughout a career that produced 28 victories and earned him a shot at the title in 2011, when he tied Tony Stewart but lost the championship on a tiebreaker. He likely would have been in more championship races in future years but decided to retire early.

9. Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Junior, who won 26 times in Cup, repeated much of his father’s successes on the sport’s biggest tracks but fell short of joining him in scoring championships.

MORE: Stewart-Haas sets crew chief lineup

10. Tim Richmond — Richmond had a short but brilliant career, winning 13 times across seven seasons. In 1986, he won seven races and finished third in points. Fast, fearless and controversial, he died of AIDS in 1989, two years after his final race.

Honorable mentions: Jeff Burton, Jim Paschal, Curtis Turner, Geoffrey Bodine, Buddy Baker, Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant.

