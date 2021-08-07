Austin Hill wins Watkins Glen Truck race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WATKINS Glen, N.Y. – Austin Hill won his second consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race when lightning stopped Saturday’s event after 61 of 72 laps.

Hill won July 9 on the dirt at Knoxville Raceway. Saturday’s victory is his second of the season. Hill also won a stage Saturday, giving him six playoff points on the day. He led 35 of 61 laps.

John Hunter Nemechek, the regular-season champion, finished second. He was followed by reigning Truck champion Sheldon Creed, Todd Gilliland, who won the first stage, and Parker Kligerman.

Saturday’s race was the final event of the regular season. Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen and Chandler Smith held the final three playoffs spots and all will advance. The playoffs begin Aug. 20 at Gateway.

Hocevar finished 10th Saturday. Friesen finished 21st. Smith was 18th after being spun at the start of the race and on the first restart in Turn 1.

Saturday’s event was the first time the Truck Series has raced at Watkins Glen since 2000.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Todd Gilliland

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Hill

DISQUALIFICATION: NASCAR announced that the 18th-place truck of Chandler Smith was disqualified for failing inspection (failed height requirement). Smith still makes the playoffs.

NOTABLE: Paul Menard finished eighth in his second series start of the season. … AJ Allmendinger finished 28th, driving in place of Chase Purdy, who was out because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

NEXT: The Truck playoffs open Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (9 p.m. ET on FS1).