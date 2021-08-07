Watkins Glen Truck race results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Austin Hill won his second consecutive Truck race after Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International was stopped with 11 laps left because of lightning.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second. He was followed by Sheldon Creed, Todd Gilliland and Parker Kligerman.

Saturday’s race was the finale of the regular season. The playoffs start Aug. 20 at Gateway.

RESULTS: Watkins Glen Xfinity Series results

POINTS REPORT

John Hunter Nemechek won the regular-season title. The 10 playoff drivers are Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Austin Hill, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Sheldon Creed, Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen and Chandler Smith.