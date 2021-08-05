Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

GMS Racing stated that Chase Purdy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by AJ Allmendinger for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International.

The Truck race is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The Xfinity Series race follows at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC. That will give Allmendinger double-duty on Saturday.

GMS Racing stated that Purdy had mild symptoms. Purdy later tweeted that he is “well” and that he is “resting up and following the doctor’s orders.”

GMS Racing stated:

“In accordance with NASCAR protocol and the CDC guidelines, Purdy will not compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Watkins Glen International. AJ Allmendinger has agreed to substitute as the replacement driver of the No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet. We wish Chase a steady recovery and hope to see him compete at the series’ next event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway.”

Purdy has started all 14 races for the team this season. His best finish this year is 15th at Nashville and Pocono.

This will mark Allmendinger’s first Truck series race since 2008 at Auto Club Speedway. He has 13 career series starts. His best finish is second in 2007 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Update regarding the No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet entry at Watkins Glen International: pic.twitter.com/9NpgSiN40e — GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) August 5, 2021