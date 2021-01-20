Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Two more drivers have joined this season’s roster for BJ McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

This week, the team announced that Vinnie Miller and Ryan Ellis will both drive the car in part-time schedules.

Miller made 28 starts last season for BJMM with a top finish of 11th in the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. This will be his fourth season with the team.

“Although I won’t be competing full-time this year, I’m excited to get the season started and continue to actively search for sponsorship to add races on to the limited schedule I already have,” Miller said in a release.

As for Ellis, he’s set for his first action in a NASCAR national series since two Xfinity starts for BJMM in 2019.

He is currently scheduled to run both events at Darlington Raceway, as well as events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Road America, Kansas Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and Martinsville Speedway.

Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net will serve as his primary sponsor for the Darlington races, COTA, and Martinsville.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve had this number of races secured at this point in the year, so I think 2021 will be a big year,” Ellis said in a separate release.

“I’m also really excited at how quickly BJ’s program has grown, obviously with the Live Fast (Cup) team with Matt Tifft and with the addition of the late model team.

“I have a lot of fun working with this team and I’m excited to be part of their continued growth.”

Along with Miller and Ellis, Mason Massey and Stefan Parsons will also have turns in the No. 99 entry this season.

Matt Mills (No. 5) and Jesse Little (No. 78) are the team’s full-season Xfinity drivers.