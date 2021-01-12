Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

This week, BJ McLeod Motorsports announced that Mason Massey and Stefan Parsons will both drive multiple races in the team’s No. 99 entry during the Xfinity season.

On Tuesday, the team stated that Massey will drive in at least 12 races, starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20. He also will keep a part-time dirt late model schedule alongside his Xfinity duties.

Massey, a 23-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, drove for the team in 10 Xfinity races last season.

“Last season was a dream come true,” Massey said in a team release. “To be given the opportunity to compete at this level of stock car racing is something that I dreamed about for a long time, and to be given the opportunity to continue racing at this level is so special to me.

“(Team owners) BJ and Jessica (McLeod) have made an even larger commitment and investment into NASCAR racing this offseason with the purchase of the NASCAR Cup Series team with Matt Tifft. As a driver, this is awesome to see and even more awesome to be a part of. I can’t wait to get on-track at Atlanta (Motor Speedway) in a few weeks and get to work.”

Couldn’t be more excited about returning to @TeamBJMcLeod for 2021! Super thankful to @bjmcleod78 and @jessdmcleod for this opportunity. Let’s get to work boys wouldn’t want to go to war with anybody else!👊🏻 see you in Atlanta https://t.co/boqekcfRwU — Mason Massey (@Mason_Massey) January 12, 2021

Parsons, the 22-year-old son of longtime NASCAR veteran Phil Parsons, was confirmed to drive an unspecified number of races in the No. 99 on Monday.

His season debut is set for Feb. 27 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We’re really stepping up our program at BJMM and I can’t wait to show the results on the track,” said Parsons, who drove in nine races for the team last season. “Looking to make my third year in the Xfinity Series the best one yet.”

Can't wait to get back to the track with @TeamBJMcLeod this year! Lucky to have such great partners in @Go_Sokal and @springrates! https://t.co/5ij3EmoB5t — Stefan Parsons (@StefanParsons98) January 11, 2021

BJ McLeod Motorsports has already confirmed Matt Mills (No. 5) and Jesse Little (No. 78) as full-season drivers for 2021.