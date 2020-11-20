Live Fast Motorsports, the NASCAR Cup Series team being formed by Matt Tifft and B.J. McLeod, will campaign a No. 78 Ford Mustang that has a “strategic partnership” with Stewart-Haas Racing. McLeod will drive the car.

The name and number were unveiled Friday on social media by the team, which announced last month it’ll have the charter used by Go Fas Racing. McLeod and Tifft obtained Archie St. Hilaire’s ownership interest of the Circle Sport Racing charter by partnering with Joe Falk. St. Hilaire divested his portion of the charter as Go Fas Racing cuts back to a limited Cup schedule next year.

Live Fast Motorsports also launched a website Friday that lists the team’s headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina.

“Live Fast Motorsports is excited to be joining an incredible group of owners as well as the new teams and ownership coming into the sport,” the team said in a release Friday. “NASCAR’s NextGen car and model for teams will provide opportunities new teams to compete at a higher level. Live Fast Motorsports and its partners are ready to take on the challenge to grow and develop as a team. See you in Daytona!”

Tifft and McLeod will address the media in a news conference at noon Friday.

After retiring from driving following seizures that began in October 2019, Tifft, 24, has moved into team management. He made 134 starts in the Cup, Xfinity and truck series from 2014-19.

McLeod, 37, has raced across NASCAR’s top three national series since 2010, starting 16 Cup races last year.