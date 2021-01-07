Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

GMS Racing announced Thursday that Raphael Lessard will run the full 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule in its No. 24 Chevrolet.

Lessard joined GMS in November on what was initially a 12-race deal for this season.

The 19-year-old Quebecois ran for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2020, earning a victory at Talladega Superspeedway and seven top-10 finishes.

“I’m really excited to have a second full season in the Truck Series and will certainly aim for victories and even the championship at the wheel of the #24 Chevrolet prepared by GMS Racing,” Lessard said in a team statement.

“This team finished 1-2-3 in the NCWTS series in 2020, and I know that with everything I learned last season, we will be in a winning position at the end of every race.”

Lessard’s camp also noted that while a search for “full race season financing” continues, Quebec-based Richelieu Hardware will serve as an associate sponsor for Lessard in five races this season.

Lessard adds to an already strong GMS driver lineup that includes 2020 Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed, 2020 championship runner-up Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy.

“We are excited to have Raphael join us for the 2021 season,” GMS president Mike Beam said. “Raphael is a talented young man, and we are excited to see what he can do with a full season with this team.”